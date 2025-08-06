Thai Airways denies US pressure behind Boeing deal

Thai Airways (THAI) has grounded speculation that its planned multibillion-baht aircraft acquisition is tied to US trade deals, insisting the fleet expansion is based purely on business logic—not political bargaining.

The national carrier is pushing back hard against claims its recent deal to acquire up to 80 aircraft, including 45 firm orders from Boeing, is part of backroom trade talks with Washington. Executives say the fleet renewal has been in the works since the airline’s financial rehab and has nothing to do with politics.

THAI Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Chairperson Lavaron Sangsnit said the deal was set during the airline’s recovery phase.

“The aircraft procurement plan was formulated during rehabilitation and has no connection with any US tariff discussions.”

The airline’s CEO, Chai Eamsiri, echoed that stance, stressing that the airline’s decision to purchase the aircraft was driven by “genuine business fundamentals.”

“There has been no political pressure or external demands from late 2023 to the present day.”

The confirmed 45 Boeing aircraft were agreed upon with fixed prices at the end of 2023. The remaining 35 jets are listed as options and will only be pursued based on future operational needs.

Lavaron added that the carrier’s comeback has been led by “independence and professional management,” which are key to its sustainable growth strategy.

Deliveries for the new aircraft are now expected to begin in early 2028, slightly ahead of the original mid-2027 estimate. The airline plans to use the new fleet to expand its international network and re-establish its status as a top Asian airline.

The Nation reported that executives dismissed media chatter suggesting the airline was under pressure to buy more planes to satisfy foreign trade partners, calling such talk “speculative.”

Any future fleet decisions, THAI says, will depend on:

Aircraft type and configuration

Route network compatibility

Delivery timing

Strategic fit with business plans

Lavaron confirmed that no further aircraft proposals have been received beyond the existing Boeing deal and reaffirmed THAI’s commitment to making independent, commercially driven decisions free from outside influence.

As the airline rebuilds after a dramatic turnaround, management remains confident in strong performance into 2025, with commercial merit—not diplomacy—guiding its flight path.