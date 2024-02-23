Man falls from Khu Khot BTS station platform, community shocked

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic incident occurred today at Khu Khot Skytrain station when a Taiwanese man fell from the platform onto the street below, causing shock among the local community and prompting authorities to review CCTV footage to determine the cause of the event.

Residents and taxi drivers waiting for passengers near Khu Khot Skytrain station were left in a state of shock when a 46 year old man, Wu Lian Sheng, of Taiwanese nationality, wearing a white shirt and blue trousers, fell from the station platform. He was found severely injured on the road below, lying motionless. Emergency services were promptly alerted, and the man received immediate attention from first responders before being rushed to a nearby hospital, reported KhaoSod.

Following the incident, authorities launched an investigation to uncover the events leading up to the man’s fall. The area was quickly cordoned off as investigators began their meticulous work, gathering evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

In related news, a similar event was reported a couple of days ago at the Tha Phra MRT station, a 62 year old pharmacist fell to his death from the third floor around 10.57am. Despite immediate medical attention, he succumbed to severe head injuries. Eyewitnesses were shocked by the sudden tragedy as the pharmacist’s lifeless body was found on the footpath below, surrounded by belongings and blood.

CCTV footage revealed the pharmacist descending to the third floor before leaping to the parking area below, acting alone. Initial investigations suggested health issues and stress from his wife’s surgery may have contributed to his decision. His body was sent to Siriraj Hospital for examination before being released to his family for funeral rites. The community mourns the loss of the respected pharmacist.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.