Vendors shuffled off Bangkok footpaths to make way for motorbikes | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Vendors shuffled off Bangkok footpaths to make way for motorbikes
PHOTO: Daily News
Motorcyclists are brazenly flouting the law after a recent picture on the Facebook site of JS 100 Radio showed a ‘traffic jam’ on the footpath at Lat Prao Soi 101 in Bangkok.
Pedestrians were unable to get through as the motorcycles crowded the walkways, according to the post.
Daily News was slamming the riders for their behaviour. Comments responding to the pictures saying that vendors had been cleared from the capital’s sidewalks only for motorcycles to increasingly take over and bring more headaches to pedestrians.
Some even complained about police seen riding on the sidewalks of Bangkok as well as going the wrong way against traffic.
SOURCE: Daily News
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Bangkok. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
WeWork opens up in Bangkok. What is WeWork?
“This will pave the way for WeWork’s unique proposition to connect two major groups within the WeWork community: corporations looking to innovate, and start-ups looking to grow and better establish their business.”
WeWork has started operations in Thailand. So what is WeWork?
WeWork – a platform for creators that provides space, community and services to help people build a life, not just a living – announced yesterday that it was officially entering Thailand with the introduction of WeWork Labs in Bangkok’s Asia Centre Building on Sathon Road and T-One Building on Sukhumvit Road.
Fortified by strong demand from enterprises, small and MSMEs (micro, small, and medium entrepreneurs) and start-ups, the American company is making landfall in Sathorn and Thonglor. In Asia Centre, WeWork will occupy five floors, welcoming 1,200 members to its community, while it will occupy seven floors in Thonglor’s T-One accommodating 1,700 members.
“With Thailand embarking on a new phase of economic development, building on its digital transformation goals, WeWork is committed to becoming a partner to help achieve the ‘Thailand 4.0’ vision by acting as a launch pad for the mid market segment,” WeWork’s Southeast Asia managing director Turochas “T” Fuad said.
“As our footprint in Thailand grows, we see a huge potential for serving the demand from the MSMEs to Fortune 500 companies looking to us as a solution for flexible, high-quality spaces, along with accelerating their business in the local ecosystem empowered by a global network.”
“As we are creating a new engine to drive the Thai innovation economy, we see how start-ups in Thailand need the global and Southeast Asian perspectives to attract investments and break into new markets,” said Dr Krithpaka Boonfeung, deputy executive director for the National Innovation Agency’s innovation system.
“With WeWork Labs’ expertise in stimulating the growth of local start-ups and innovation-based businesses, we are confident that closer partnerships will pave the way for strengthening Thailand’s local ecosystem.”
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Chinese ‘red notice’ fugitive arrested at Suvarnabhumi
A Chinese fugitive wanted on an Interpol red notice has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport, acting Immigration Police chief Lt Gen Sompong Chingduang said.
48 year old Lu Dayang was arrested on Sunday while trying to fly to Macao. Sompong said the Chinese Embassy informed his staff that Lu was wanted for allegedly smuggling illegal goods into China.
He said Lu entered Thailand back on May 8 on a 15 day tourist visa. The bureau revoked his visa on May 17 and identified his return flight.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
30,000 baht bill for diarrhoea treatment at private hospital
FILE PHOTO
It’s enough to give you the s**ts!
An unnamed private hospital is being asked to explain how it charged a patient 30,000 baht for the treatment of a simple stomach infection.
A source at the Internal Trade Department says that a review of the medical bill indicates the hospital bill was “unreasonable”.
“The hospital will be asked to explain.”
The complaint filed via the Internal Trade Department’s 1569 hotline. Earlier this year, the Cabinet approved a resolution to control the prices of medical supplies and services amid screams of opposition from indignant private hospitals.
The source of the story says that the private hospital in question would face legal punishment if it is unable to provide a reasonable explanation for the unreasonably high bill.
“From our examination of the bill, it is clear that the hospital has subjected the patient to over-treatment with many items that in fact might not have been necessary,” the source said.
If found guilty of over-charging, the hospital executives could face up to seven years in jail and/or a fine of 140,000 baht.
In January the Internal Trade Department has summoned the management of 70 out of 353 private hospitals for a discussion on why the price of medicines they sell are three to nine times higher than market prices.
New rules are now being drafted requiring private hospitals and medicine providers to declare their selling prices on the Internal Trade Department’s website. The rules are an attempt to reign in the voting of medicine prices where some private hospitals have been accused of charging up to 900% of the actual retail cost for prescriptions.
SOURCE: The Nation
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Thai baht lowest since January
In love with the lottery – The Thai obsession with the national lottery
Top 7 Thai expat myths
5G: Welcome to instant internet
Vietnamese woman dies after falling from hotel in Pattaya
“Very dangerous” Huawei could be part of a US-China trade deal
Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi
Ministry looks at tourist levy to fund infrastructure
Vendors shuffled off Bangkok footpaths to make way for motorbikes
Thanathorn forced to sit out Parliament opening today amid media share controversy
Two charged with attacking an ambulance and driver in Phuket
No injury as trailer truck loses control in Phuket Darasamut Underpass – VIDEO
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
What to do in Phuket – A Unique Guide
Koh Lan stinks! Environmentalist calls for limit on tourism.
UPDATE: Suspects arrested over ambulance attack
April’s exports fall to the lowest level in 24 months
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน”
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
สุดกร่าง หนุ่มใหญ่ทะเลาะพ่อค้า ไม่พอใจชักลูกซองขู่-พรุ่งนี้จะมาเอาคืน
เปิดคลิปทำแผน “ไอ้ฐี” ขว้างหินฆ่าน้องอาร์มวัย 13 พ่อเดือดรุมประชาทัณฑ์
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
-
Thai Life4 days ago
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
-
Pattaya1 day ago
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
-
Pattaya2 days ago
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
-
Technology2 hours ago
5G: Welcome to instant internet
-
South3 days ago
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to see rise in tourists as fallout continues in the US-China trade spat