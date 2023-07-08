Phuket Police crackdown on illegal motorbike racing

Image courtesy of The Phuket News

In a recent attempt to curb unlawful motorcycle racing, Phuket Police initiated an exhaustive operation, which has resulted in the confiscation of numerous illegally modified vehicles and exhausts.

The crackdown, which spanned over three days from July 5 to 7, has seen Provincial Police Command Major General Saksira Phuakam and his team detain 19 modified motorbikes and 69 altered exhaust pipes. The news was confirmed in a statement released by Phuakam, the deputy commander of the Provincial Police Region 8, yesterday.

Phuakam acknowledged the growing concerns over off-road motorbike racing in various locations, highlighting it as not only a major disturbance but also a considerable security risk. This concern led to further enforcement efforts by Police Region 8, resulting in a significant number of seizures over the aforementioned three-day duration.

In his statement, Phuakam noted the role of diverse car and bike accessory shops that sell modified parts in identifying many of the defendants. Yet, he withheld any information regarding arrests related to the violations committed.

He also emphasized that the extensive problem extends beyond motorbikes alone, highlighting car racing as an equally hazardous issue. With this in mind, he appealed for the support of parents in ensuring their children refrain from engaging in such risky behaviour, which could lead to deadly outcomes and impact the overall image of Phuket, reported The Phuket News.

