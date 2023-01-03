Road deaths
Phuket focuses on foreigners causing motorbike accidents
As Thailand sees the tail end of the dreaded “Seven Days of Danger” where road accidents and death tend to spike over the new year holiday, officials in Phuket are focusing on the number of accidents involving foreigners on their roads. At this morning’s daily briefing at the Phuket Provincial Hall, officials said that foreigners on holiday renting motorbikes and driving poorly or dangerously is a common denominator in the number of accidents reported on the island.
The briefing was delivered by the Chief of the Phuket Provincial Office of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation who went over the daily figures and discussed the issue with foreign motorbike drivers. The Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command led the meeting to keep road safety officials updated on the latest updates for the Seven Days of Danger.
They proposed creating new rules or measures to control foreigners renting motorbikes to prevent them from driving recklessly on the road. Details were not reported on whether they are considering stricter road laws for foreigners or perhaps some laws regulating who is allowed to rent a bike – like verifying a license or ability and experience driving a motorbike before being allowed to rent.
Yesterday, six accidents were officially reported on the roads of Phuket. Four men and two women were admitted to the hospital and treated for injuries. There were no casualties though. Since the Seven Days of Danger campaign began on December 29 until day 5 yesterday, there were 24 road accidents with 24 injuries and just one death in Phuket. Of those hospitalised for injuries, 14 were men and 11 were women.
Motorbikes are involved in more accidents than any other type of vehicle. And the causes behind most accidents were risky driving, drunk driving, and speeding.
Interestingly in light of the push towards limiting foreigners as a danger on the road, the nationalities of the people involved in road accidents in the report were not mentioned.
For more information on Personal Accident Insurance, CLICK HERE
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Phuket focuses on foreigners causing motorbike accidents
Famous dance teacher arrested for sexual assault allegation
33 million baht budget for Bangkok train station sign smells like corruption
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
Man arrested for stealing Royal Thai Armed Forces bus | Thailand News Today
16 year old boy dies after playing Russian roulette
Thai baht and Singapore dollar battle for strongest regional currency
Monk under fire over bizarre pebbles ritual
Temple new year coffin ceremony lets you be reborn
Taxi driver arrested for beating a motorcycle rider with baseball bat
Fisherman reels in body of young student in northern Thailand
Call for Covid boosters before wave of Chinese tourism
Muay Thai fighter laughs off sexual assault in video
Twelve vehicle crash injures 26 people in northeast Thailand
Stolen mobile phone returned after crazy journey
Phuket chosen as pilot province to promote organic tourism
American man dies after jumping from 3rd floor of Phuket Airport
Thailand encourages coffee farming to meet growing demand in Asia
Andrew Tate spat with Greta Thunberg leads to his arrest in Bucharest
Thai holidays in 2023
Thailand to offer free Covid-19 booster shots to foreign tourists
Russian driver kills motorcycle rider in Phuket
Thailand prepares to welcome infected tide of Chinese tourists
Russians take Thailand by storm
Thai police rescue pregnant woman walking 600 kilometres from Isaan to Bangkok
Thai Airways rehab plan soars ahead of schedule
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
A forgetful husband tests marriage after accidently abandoning his wife on a road trip after taking a quick leak
37 deaths & 351 injuries reported on day 1 of Thailand’s road safety campaign
Daughter jailed for 20 years after stealing 250 million baht from her mother
VIDEO: air rage incident on Thai Smile Airways flight from Bangkok to Kolkata
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Events3 days ago
Thai holidays in 2023
-
Expats2 days ago
Indian passengers to be charged over air rage incident on Bangkok-Kolkata flight
-
News1 day ago
CNN needs geography lesson after mistaking Taiwan for Thailand
-
Economy1 day ago
IMF predicts a recession in Thailand
-
News2 days ago
Thai King hails nation’s triumph over adversity
-
Featured hotels8 hours ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Thailand8 hours ago
Young British woman ‘may never walk again’ after fall from balcony in Thailand
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Free electric buses to Bangkok attractions from today