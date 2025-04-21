Canadian caught riding illegal scooter rental graft in Koh Pha Ngan

A Canadian man’s tropical dream has come skidding to a halt after he was busted running an illegal electric scooter rental business on the paradise island of Koh Pha Ngan, all while on a tourist visa.

Thai police arrested the 34 year old Canadian, known only as Mr A, after discovering he was illegally operating a lucrative scooter rental business targeting tourists on Koh Pha Ngan. The bust took place yesterday, April 20, following a tip-off from an eagle-eyed holidaymaker.

Tourist Police raided a property in the Sri Thanu area (Moo 8) and uncovered 15 unregistered electric scooters being rented out under the table. Surveillance revealed a steady stream of foreign tourists handing over cash to Mr A, who ran the operation solo.

The rental shop, cheekily named DREAM, was also promoted online as 3 Wheel Scooter Rentals Phangan. But police say it was more of a nightmare for local laws.

Mr A later confessed he was working illegally while on a tourist visa and had used a Thai-registered front company, Dream Creative Co., Ltd., to avoid detection, reported The Daily News.

“I knew I wasn’t allowed to work so I launched the business anyway because of high demand.”

Rental prices ranged from 600 baht per day to a whopping 10,000 baht per month, making it a tidy earner. Mr A also admitted to letting out villas and private accommodation on the island but said the scooter side had quickly become his cash cow.

Police have seized all assets linked to the operation and are probing further possible breaches, including immigration and labour law violations.

The case follows a similar crackdown last month when police nabbed 40 year old Hungarian national Laszlo Meszaros, who was allegedly running a motorbike rental business from his rented home in Tambon Koh Pha Ngan.

Tourists had complained about Meszaros brandishing an air gun and allegedly threatening renters over damage claims or unpaid fees. Officers later seized the weapon during his arrest, and investigations into his business dealings are ongoing.

Police Colonel Apichart Chansamret, head of Koh Pha Ngan Police, said more action will be taken to identify other illegal operators exploiting the island’s booming tourism trade.

For Mr A, what started as a tropical hustle has now become a legal mess and it’s the end of the road for his scooter sideline.