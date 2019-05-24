Thanathorn forced to sit out Parliament opening today amid media share controversy | The Thaiger

Election
Thanathorn forced to sit out Parliament opening today amid media share controversy
“This is not the time to lose hope. It’s the time to stand against injustice.” – Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit
The Constitutional Court has agreed to hear the Election Commission’s plea to disqualify Future Forward leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the House of Representatives over his alleged shareholding in media company V-Luck.
The judges voted 9-0 to hear the case, and suspended the anti-junta politician from serving as an MP, a day before Parliament opens after the March 24 election.
Thanathorn has 15 days after receiving the court notice to provide his defence against the allegation.
The EC took the case to charter court, seeking rulings on whether Thanathorn’s membership in the House of Representatives should be terminated and whether he should be suspended from office in the meantime.
The EC petition claimed that Thanathorn held shares in V-Luck, which publishes celebrity magazine Who?, even after he had applied to contest in the general election.
Thanathorn and Future Forward Party had claimed that more than 900,000 shares had been transferred |to his mother, Somporn Juangroongruangkit, in January, a month before the MP candidate registration opened.
The share transfer document also showed the transaction was completed on January 8 but the controversy arose as the business development department recognised the shareholder change only on March 21 – three days before the election. This raised the question if Thanathorn was a shareholder of the media company even after becoming an MP candidate.
MP candidates are prohibited from holding shares in media companies under the Constitution. If found violating the law, the MP’s membership in the lower house should be terminated, the supreme law states.
Once the case was accepted by the Constitutional Court, it also had the jurisdiction to suspend the accused MP from work until a ruling was made.
As a result of the suspension, Thanathorn cannot enter Parliament and will miss the opportunity to vote for the head and the deputies of the House of Representatives as well as the prime minister despite his success in the election.
Critics see the possibility of Thanathorn being disqualified, as a first step to disband the highly popular Future Forward Party and weaken the anti-junta bloc. If the court rules that Thanathorn was not qualified to stand as an MP candidate, the party could also be charged with approving an unqualified candidate, paving the way for its dissolution.
Thanathorn yesterday held a press conference, saying Future Forward’s fight against the current regime continued despite the current development against them.
Though his MP status was hanging by a thread, the anti-junta politician said his PM candidacy remained. He was ready to be the PM and lead the coalition.
“This is not the time to lose hope. It’s the time to stand against injustice,” Thanathorn said. “Future Forward MPs remain hopeful. I urge everyone to be hopeful, too.”
The suspension may bar him from Parliament, but Thanathorn said he would continue to work as the people’s representative even outside Parliament.
While disagreeing with the court’s decision, Thanathorn questioned if the process initiated by the EC had been lawful.
He said the EC agreed to take the case to the court even before a subcommittee had completed its investigation. The committee was trying to summon concerned individuals to provide information about the case even after the case had been sent to the Constitutional Court.
The anti-junta politician also called out the EC for rushing to pursue legal action against him. In comparison, in a similar case against Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, the poll authority took more than 400 days to approach the court, he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Coalition talks. And then there were…. THREE
PHOTO: Facebook page of Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul
With HM The King opening parliament on May 24, it is hoped that the political horse-trading may be over when the new lower house sits for the first time. The two parties that hold the key to a workable majority coalition are the Democrats and Bhumjaithai. They have been prevaricating for more than a month about which way they are leaning – pro-Junta or pro-democracy.
With neither side having enough MPs to form a coalition, speculation has increased that the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties could perform a “kingmaker” role. Photos from a working lunch today indicate they’re certainly in active talks to break the current deadlock.
The two parties together hold 103 seats in the House of Representatives, 148 short of a majority but enough to gain leverage against the rival coalitions.
The Democrats and Bhumjaithai won 52 and 51 MPs, respectively, but both remained undecided on which camp to join in the Parliament.
On Tuesday, Bhumjaithai leader Anutin Charnvirakul posted photos on Facebook of a working dinner with Democrat’s secretary-general Chalermchai Sri-on and Prachuabkirikhan MP Montri Panoynon.
“We’re working here, not just dining. It’s exactly like what we’ve said before,” Anutin wrote.
The photos showed the trio sharing a meal and Anutin and Chalermchai shaking hands, smiling.
This raised questions about whether the two parties would create an alliance to help form a coalition to end the political deadlock.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Bhumjaithai and Democrats holding off decision for key roles
PHOTO: The horse-trading continues
Nearly two months after the March 24 election and still no government formalised. The horse-trading has been fast and furious with rumours and speculation running rife over recent days. It is thought that some announcements will be made today or tomorrow in the lead up to the opening of parliament on Friday.
But it’s certainly coming down to key decisions from the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties although, up to yesterday, they had still made no internal final decisions which bloc they would join, although it’s understood they are both leaning towards the pro-Junta camp.
The Democrats met for the first time yesterday under new leader Jurin Laksanavisit, but a decision on its post-election stance was not even on the agenda.
“We’ll meet again to discuss which bloc we are going to or not going to join,” said Jurin, who was voted in as party leader last week.
“The party has its principles and its people-oriented ideology. The members will meet and we will talk about the direction of our work in Parliament.”
Bhumjaithai also did not clarify its position yesterday. The party’s secretary-general Saksiam Chidchob said during an orientation session for MPs and a party meeting in Buri Ram province yesterday, that the responsibility had been vested in party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.
He added that the party had four core conditions: reverence for the monarchy, peace, implementation of the party’s proposals, and stability of the government.
Saksiam said none of the parties had approached Bhumjaithai yet, but Anutin will hold meetings with different parties in the next couple of days before making a decision on which bloc to join.
Observers put this uncertainty down to unfinished horse-trading and jockeying for key positions and cabinet posts.
The likelihood of both Democrat and Bhumjaithai backing the Phalang Pracharat-led coalition appears to be accentuated by the pro-democracy camp’s desperation. Pheu Thai have even offered to sacrifice the PM’s post, despite having the most number of MPs in Parliament, to gain support from the two parties.
Sources said dissatisfaction with the seats being offered was the only factor preventing Democrat and Bhumjaithai from announcing their pro-junta stance.
The two parties reportedly are not satisfied as most of the key ministries are being handed over to Phalang Pracharat figures.
It is believed that the Democrat Party will be offered the post of speaker of the lower house while Bhumjaithai is expected to get the post of second deputy speaker.
Separately, Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit’s fate in politics hangs by a thread despite his party’s successful debut.
The Constitutional Court will on Thursday discuss whether he should be disqualified for allegedly holding shares in a media company. If found guilty, Thanathorn can be banned from elections for 20 years and jailed for one to 10 years.
SOURCE: The Nation
Election
Pro-junta bloc says they have a ‘deal’ with Democrats and Bhumjaithai
PHOTO: Bhumjaithai party leader Anutin Charnvirakul slated to be the new Health Minister
The week kicks off with rumours swirling about deals done over the weekend. Meanwhile HM The King will open Parliament on May 24. ‘Who’ will set ‘where’ will be interesting.
The Pro-Junta proxy party, Phalang Pracharat Party, is taking the upper PR hand and claims to have successfully cobbled together a coalition tp form the new government with the participation of the Democrat and Bhumjaithai parties.
According to the latest scuttlebutt from the rumour mill, PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha will again head the post-election administration, with many members of his current post-coup Cabinet joining him – General Prawit Wongsuwan, General Anupong Paochinda, Somkid Jatusripitak and Wissanu Krea-ngam, according to the source, who spoke to The Nation on condition of anonymity.
However, it remained unclear if Prayut would also double as defence minister or allow Prawit to assume the post again in addition to the deputy PM’s post.
Phalang Pracharath will get at least 16 Cabinet seats and the Democrats and Bhumjaithai would get seven each, the source said, adding that these numbers were based on an agreed quota of one Cabinet seat for seven MPs.
In the March 24 general election, Phalang Pracharath won 115 MP seats, the Democrats 52 and Bhumjaithai 51.
According to the source, the Democrat Party will also get deputy ministers for Interior, Finance and Education.
Bhumjaithai has successfully bargained for the seats of Public Health minister and Digital Economy and Society minister, in addition to deputy minister seats in the ministries of Transport, Interior and Commerce, the source said.
The party’s leader, Anutin Charnvirakul, is expected to become the new Public Health minister to push for its policy platform of more broadly legalising marijuana in Thailand.
Meanwhile, political parties in the “democratic camp” still have not given up hope of forming a new coalition government despite claims by the rival pro-junta camp of their success, Pheu Thai secretary-general Phumtham Wechayachai said yesterday.
The confidence was expressed as both Pheu Thai and Phalang Pracharat were heavily lobbying for support from smaller parties.
Phumtham said all the parties in the group, that he called the “democratic camp”, remained firm about going ahead with forming a new government.
He said his coalition had the main goal of “preventing the country reaching a dead end and stopping the continuation of power” by the ruling National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) through General Prayut Chan-o-cha, who is the sole prime ministerial candidate for Phalang Pracharath.
“The parties in the democratic camp still have not stopped today. For us, the journey is not complete,” Phumtham said in his Facebook post.
“All the parties in the camp are still determined; we have exchanged views with all sides and we see hopes from the dialogue. I can tell you that there is progress in our work,” he said.
SOURCE: The Nation
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Top 10 Thai foods you should try
How to save $24,000 a year – the move to Chiang Mai
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
A new Queen for Thailand
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
Thai baht lowest since January
In love with the lottery – The Thai obsession with the national lottery
77 year old Swede dies from heart attack on beach in Trat
Top 7 Thai expat myths
5G: Welcome to instant internet
Vietnamese woman dies after falling from hotel in Pattaya
“Very dangerous” Huawei could be part of a US-China trade deal
Drivers injured as minivan collides with pickup in Krabi
Ministry looks at tourist levy to fund infrastructure
Vendors shuffled off Bangkok footpaths to make way for motorbikes
Thanathorn forced to sit out Parliament opening today amid media share controversy
Two charged with attacking an ambulance and driver in Phuket
No injury as trailer truck loses control in Phuket Darasamut Underpass – VIDEO
The magic disappearing murky and muddy waters of Pattaya’s Jomtien Beach
What to do in Phuket – A Unique Guide
Koh Lan stinks! Environmentalist calls for limit on tourism.
UPDATE: Suspects arrested over ambulance attack
[คลิป] “ธนาธร” มาแล้ว สวมชุดขาวร่วมพิธี “เปิดประชุมรัฐสภา” “พรรณิการ์-ปิยบุตร-ส.ส.อนาคตใหม่” มาด้วย : เลือกตั้ง 2562
ผลการแข่งขันนัดที่ 3 วันที่ 23-24 พ.ค. ทุกคู่ใน “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019”
กางสถิติบล็อกโปแลนด์ ปังจนไทยแพ้ 3 เซตรวด “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” นัดที่ 3
24 พ.ค.62 ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและสมเด็จพระนางเจ้าฯ พระบรมราชินี เสด็จฯ ทรงเปิดประชุมรัฐสภา
สรุปคำแถลง “ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ” ต่อคำวินิจฉัยของศาลรัฐธรรมนูญยุติหน้าที่ ส.ส.
[Live] ธนาธร จึงรุ่งเรืองกิจ แถลงกรณีศาลรัฐธรรมนูญรับวินิจฉัยปมถือหุ้นสื่อ
พ่อทหารเกณฑ์ร้อง ลูกตายในค่ายปริศนา
เชียร์สด 23 พ.ค. วอลเลย์บอล ไทย-โปแลนด์ “วอลเลย์บอล เนชั่นส์ ลีก 2019” – ช่องทางถ่ายทอดสด
ลิซ่า BlackPink ต้องดู “ญาญ่า อุรัสยา” สุดร้อนแรง คัฟเวอร์ “Kill This Love”
ตัวอย่างหนัง ONCE UPON A TIME IN HOLLYWOOD โดยเจ้าพ่อหนังบู๊ “เควนติน”
“มงคลกิตติ์” กร้าวฟ้องหมิ่นประมาท ทั้งอาญา-แพ่ง ขอเงิน 2 แสนหาเงินเข้าพรรค
ที่แท้เป็นเจ้าหน้าที่เทศบาล โมโหได้อาหารช้า เมากร่างควักปืนลูกซองขู่เจ้าของร้าน [คลิป]
ดูสดปิดมหากาพย์ชิงบัลลังก์ Game of thrones season 8 ตอนที่ 6
สะใจ! วอลเลย์บอลหญิงไทย U23 พลิกชนะเวียดนาม “วีทีวี บิญดิญ ลองอัน 2019”-คลิปย้อนหลัง
“อาร์โนลด์ คนเหล็ก” โดนกระโดดถีบขาคู่ ระหว่างเซลฟี่แฟนคลับ นึกว่าแค่โดนชน
Trending
-
Phuket3 days ago
Top 10 restaurants in Phuket
-
Thai Life4 days ago
Thailand’s US Embassy issues advisory about medical insurance
-
Pattaya1 day ago
“Nothing but rude Indians, Chinese and Arabs” – Pattaya locals go feral online
-
Pattaya2 days ago
The really, really crazy solution for Pattaya’s sewage and wastewater problem
-
Pattaya3 days ago
Phoenix goes up for auction, starting price 900,000 baht
-
Technology2 hours ago
5G: Welcome to instant internet
-
South3 days ago
Woman killed, nine injured in seven-vehicle pileup in Nakhon Si Thammarat
-
Thailand2 days ago
Thailand to see rise in tourists as fallout continues in the US-China trade spat