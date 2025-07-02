Splash ‘n’ grab: Floods wreak havoc as Pattaya bikes washed away

Bob Scott
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Tourists and locals in Pattaya were left soaked and stranded yesterday as a torrential downpour turned Thailand’s Sin City into a sodden swamp, with over 20 bikes washed away in raging floodwaters.

The heavens opened for more than two hours last night, July 1, swamping Bang Lamung district and bringing traffic to a watery standstill. Water levels surged to between 20 and 70 centimetres in parts of the city, rendering roads completely impassable.

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) warned of thunderstorms and heavy rain across 60-70% of the region between July 1–2, with high winds and sea waves of up to 2 metres in storm-hit zones. But few expected this level of chaos.

Known trouble spots went under almost instantly: Railway Road, Third Road (Chaloem Phrakiat), the Mum Aroi junction, Sukhumvit Road by the Highway Police Station, and surrounding sois all vanished beneath murky floodwater.

Traffic police were out in force directing traffic and blocking access for motorbikes and small cars. But not everyone listened.

“Some drivers ignored the warnings and tried to power through,” said one officer. “More than ten motorbikes were swept away by the current.”

Picture of the flash floods courtesy of Pattaya News

Another ten parked scooters were toppled by surging floodwater rushing downhill from higher ground. Miraculously, there were no injuries reported.

Police urged residents and tourists to avoid flood-prone areas and remain cautious, especially at night, as more rain is forecast, reported Pattaya News,

From July 3–7, forecasters predict a slight easing in wind speeds and wave height, but thunderstorms could still cause havoc. Temperatures will hover between 23–28°C overnight and peak at 29–35°C during the day.

Meanwhile, the TMD today issued a severe weather warning for 47 provinces across Thailand, including Bangkok. Heavy rainfall is expected in 70% of these areas, with risks of flash floods, forest runoff, and landslides.

For now, though, Pattaya remains in a state of soggy disruption, proof once again that when it rains, it pours.

