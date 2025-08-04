Thai boy fatally stabbed and stripped over friend’s romantic rivalry

At least 21 teens tied to murder but eight of them remain at large

August 4, 2025
Thai boy fatally stabbed and stripped over friend's romantic rivalry
Photo via Channel 8

A 16 year old Thai boy and four of his friends turned themselves in at Bang Si Mueang Police Station in Nonthaburi province after fatally stabbing a 15 year old boy and stripping the victim’s body in an apparent act of humiliation.

Police officers and rescue workers were called to a road between Soi Bang Si Mueang 20 and 24 in Nonthaburi, near Bangkok, to assist the victim, identified as 15 year old Surawut, also known as “Tar”. Unfortunately, he died before officials arrived.

Tar was wearing a white T-shirt and black trousers, which were pulled down to his ankles. He sustained a stab wound to the chest and lost a significant amount of blood. A 10-inch knife was found approximately 100 metres from his body. Two motorcycles were parked nearby.

Tar’s friend, 15 year old Wit, suffered a cut wound to his left wrist, while another friend, 15 year old Q, was shot in the left leg. Both were rushed to a nearby hospital, but their conditions were not disclosed in the report.

CCTV footage reviewed by officers showed that Tar and his friends were fleeing from a group of attackers at around 2.20am yesterday, August 3. Tar’s motorcycle crashed, allowing the attackers to catch up. They allegedly assaulted him, forcing him to flee to the murder scene.

Thai boy in Nonthbr killed and stripped
Photo via Channel 7

The 16 year old suspect and four others later presented themselves at Bang Si Mueang Police Station. The boy reportedly confessed to stabbing Tar to death following an earlier conflict rooted in jealousy and a love triangle.

Further investigation revealed that at least 21 teenagers may have been involved in the attack. Thirteen have already been summoned and questioned by police, while eight remain at large.

Thai teen killed and stripped on Nonthaburi road
Tar’s friend | Photo via Channel 8

The suspects claimed that a dispute began between their female friends and those of the victims via social media. The groups arranged a face-to-face meeting to settle the disagreement. After parting ways, they unexpectedly encountered each other again on the road.

A confrontation ensued, escalating into the deadly attack. As of now, no formal charges have been filed. Police say all parties will be further questioned in detail by a multidisciplinary team.

