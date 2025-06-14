Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

Nearly 200 applied, 158 businesses approved after checks and assessments

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 day agoLast Updated: Saturday, June 14, 2025
220
Photo courtesy of Expedia

To clean up Koh Larn’s rapidly expanding accommodation sector, Bang Lamung District Chief Patcharapat Srithanyanon announced the successful registration of unlicensed guesthouses and rentals on the popular tourist island.

The crackdown, which aims to bring unregulated businesses into compliance, promises to improve transparency and foster sustainable development in the region.

Koh Larn has become a major destination for both Thai and international tourists,” Patcharapat explained. “With the rise of unregistered accommodations, it was time to take action and ensure that all businesses meet the necessary standards.”

Pictures courtesy of The Pattaya News

The island, just off the coast of Pattaya, has seen a rapid increase in accommodation options over the past few years. However, many of these establishments have been operating without proper licences, creating challenges for both authorities and tourists.

To address this, a joint operation was launched with Pattaya City, Pattaya Police Station, and Chon Buri’s Forensic Division 2, conducting rigorous on-site inspections under the 2008 and 2023 Hotel Business Regulations.

Nearly 200 accommodation operators applied for registration, but after document reviews, fingerprint checks, and property assessments, 158 businesses met the criteria and were approved for legal status.

Related Articles

“This process ensures that only qualified establishments are granted licences to operate legally,” Patcharapat stated.

The newly registered businesses will be granted their official registration certificates during a ceremony on Monday, June 16, attended by officials from both Bang Lamung district and Pattaya City.

With the registration comes a new requirement: operators must now pay taxes to Pattaya City. These funds will be earmarked for improving the infrastructure of Koh Larn and the greater Pattaya area, supporting both tourism and local development. The registration process is seen as a vital step toward sustainable tourism, ensuring that the island’s booming tourism industry remains regulated and transparent, reported The Pattaya News.

This initiative marks a significant shift towards better oversight of Koh Larn’s accommodation sector, with hopes that it will create a more organised and sustainable environment for both businesses and visitors.

