Mu Pa boys hope to lead Thailand to World Cup finals

The 12 Mu Pa rescued footballers and their 25 year old assistant coach have revealed their dream of leading Thailand’s national football team to the World Cup finals.

The boys, aged between 11 and 16 (Ekkapon is 25), also expressed their gratitude to His Majesty the King and everybody else who contributed to their rescue. They were speaking at a Culture Ministry-hosted press conference in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall yesterday (Thursday).

The boys admitted that though they were recognised more frequently – Doungphetch Phromthep already has 300,000 Instagram followers – their lives remained pretty much the same as before they entered the cave on June 25. They say they were now working on gaining physical strength by running, going on bicycle rides, and playing football of course.

They also recounted their nine days as novices in a local temple, saying meditation and Dharma lessons have helped them stay calm, confident and in touch with reality.