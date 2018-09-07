Bangkok
Mu Pa boys hope to lead Thailand to World Cup finals
The 12 Mu Pa rescued footballers and their 25 year old assistant coach have revealed their dream of leading Thailand’s national football team to the World Cup finals.
The boys, aged between 11 and 16 (Ekkapon is 25), also expressed their gratitude to His Majesty the King and everybody else who contributed to their rescue. They were speaking at a Culture Ministry-hosted press conference in Bangkok’s Siam Paragon mall yesterday (Thursday).
The boys admitted that though they were recognised more frequently – Doungphetch Phromthep already has 300,000 Instagram followers – their lives remained pretty much the same as before they entered the cave on June 25. They say they were now working on gaining physical strength by running, going on bicycle rides, and playing football of course.
They also recounted their nine days as novices in a local temple, saying meditation and Dharma lessons have helped them stay calm, confident and in touch with reality.
The boys and thousands of people involved in the search-and-rescue operation were in town to attend the “United as One” celebration hosted by the government last night. The event, held in the Royal Plaza, was attended by close to 10,000 people, including some 6,000 invitees such as the Australian rescue team led by anaesthetist Dr Richard Harris, more than 3,000 Chiang Rai residents and some 10 rock climbers from Krabi’s Railay Bay.
Meanwhile, an interactive exhibition “Tham Luang Incredible Mission: The Global Agenda” will continue at Siam Paragon until this Sunday, after which the show goes on tour across the country.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
His Majesty honours 188 for their role in Tham Luang cave rescue
Last night the government hosted a 'thank-you reception' for those who helped in the Tham Luang cave-rescue. Many others will also be getting special recognition for their contribution at government house today.
His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has granted the “Most Admirable Order of the Direkgunabhorn” honour to 114 foreigners and 74 Thais who were involved in rescuing the 13 soccer players from the flooded Tham Luang cave in Chiang Rai in late June and early July.
The PM Prayut Chan-o-cha will present the honours at a ceremony at Government House today. Apart from those involved in the cave rescue, 184 civil servants, police and military officers will also be presented with a souvenir pin marking His Majesty’s 66th birthday.
Last night's reception was held at the Dusit Palace Plaza under the “United as One” theme. 7,000 people attended the celebration.
The footballers and th...
Bangkok
Sex-for-grades professor caught in elaborate sting
The professor at a leading university was alleged to only give good grades to attractive women if they slept with him.
The student, only known as 'Neung', had noticed that attractive girls in her classes were failing, no matter how talented they were. That was until they visited the professor to discuss how they might become "A" students.
The plucky 26 year old, accompanied by a female professor in on the sting, and police officers waited at a hotel room nearby where Neung had arranged to meet the professor.
Neung was asked to undress but she asked the professor to do it for her. According to the Sanook report, she stalled and stalled as only one button was undone and she wore a towel. When he went to use the toilet, Neung secretly unlocked the door to enab...
Bangkok
Woman drowns in underpass nearby her home
Rescue workers from the Por Tek Tueng Foundation arrived soon after 2am near the Airport Rail Link’s Ban Thap Chang station.
Police say 41 year old Panumat Sae-tsae drowned inside the pickup in about 2.5 metres of water. The 100 metre long tunnel, leading to the housing estate she lived, runs under a railway line.
Panumat’s relatives told police she knew the tunnel was flooded but thought she could get through. The water rose rapidly, though, apparently because a water pump was out of order.
When her engine stalled, she called home for help, only for the water to quickly submerge the vehicle soon after. Panumat’s family paid workers to dive to her rescue but they were unable to get her out in time.
Rescue workers finally retrieved the body at ...
