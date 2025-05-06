Dancing Enigmas exhibition – Now live at Siam Paragon

Joyman Gallery, in collaboration with Siam Paragon and Aris, presents a solo exhibition, Dancing Enigmas, by emerging artist Natdanai Bunsiri. The exhibition features 28 paintings that reflect a quest to interpret ancient philosophy through a contemporary lens.

The exhibition will be on display until May 31, 2025, at the Fashion Gallery, 1st Floor, Siam Paragon.

For Natdanai, by blending Eastern narratives with artistic hypothesis and experimentation, the works employ symbolic forms that aim to transcend cultural boundaries and reach the universal essence of humanity in the modern era.

“When linguistic expression fails to penetrate the ineffable, my artistic practice challenges the perceived division between abstract human consciousness and our rational understanding of the world. As these two forces exhibit their polarity, obscurity and suspense often emerge.

“Drawing inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon and Zhuangzi’s Butterfly Dream, the body of work highlights the thought experiments that explore the relationship between the subjective experience and the objective truth.

“Through contemplation and reflection within this intricate atmosphere, the works reflect the artist’s ongoing attempt to navigate the blurred lines between fact and fiction.”

Natdanai’s imagery draws inspiration from a multitude of sources: Oriental folklore, cultural identity, anthropology, propaganda, and politics, each contributing to a complex visual narrative.

Due to their mischievous and unbounded nature, watercolours became the medium through which he conveys these sophisticated narratives in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences. As Natdanai describes, the vibrant colour patterns are witnesses to his ongoing quest to grasp the very essence of these intriguing yet subtle enigmas.

In an attempt to transcend our emotions and reason, the colours are the embodiment of the negotiator, bridging the gap between these opposing forces. Colours allow us to escape the rigidity of human judgement.

In its totality, Natdanai’s body of work is the re-evaluation of the ancient within a contemporary visual framework. By implementing the traditional oriental narrative with rigorous colour experiments, he strives to transcend cultural boundaries and invoke a shared human experience.

Background

Natdanai Bunsiri (born 1995) is a contemporary artist originally from southern Thailand, where he spent his early years before moving to Singapore for secondary education at Queenstown Secondary School. Influenced by this cultural duality, his works often reinterpret Eastern folklore and philosophical narratives through abstract, contemporary forms.

He earned his BA in Animation from Mahidol University International College and, driven by his growing passion for painting, continued his studies independently before completing his Master of Fine Arts with distinction at Kingston University, UK.

Natdanai’s artistic practice explores the space between emotion and logic, using watercolours and ink to create vivid, meditative compositions that reflect on the human condition.

His first solo exhibition, Propaganda of Love (2020), was held in London, and his second solo show, Dancing Enigmas, is now live at Siam Paragon, Bangkok. Currently living and working in Thailand, Natdanai continues to develop a body of work that blurs the boundaries between myth, memory, and modern life.

Only on display until May 31, don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness what Thai art is all about.

