Dancing Enigmas exhibition – Now live at Siam Paragon

Solo exhibition by artist Natdanai Bunsiri held at the Fashion Gallery

Photo of Thaiger Thaiger1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
60 2 minutes read
Dancing Enigmas exhibition – Now live at Siam Paragon

Joyman Gallery, in collaboration with Siam Paragon and Aris, presents a solo exhibition, Dancing Enigmas, by emerging artist Natdanai Bunsiri. The exhibition features 28 paintings that reflect a quest to interpret ancient philosophy through a contemporary lens.

The exhibition will be on display until May 31, 2025, at the Fashion Gallery, 1st Floor, Siam Paragon.

For Natdanai, by blending Eastern narratives with artistic hypothesis and experimentation, the works employ symbolic forms that aim to transcend cultural boundaries and reach the universal essence of humanity in the modern era.

“When linguistic expression fails to penetrate the ineffable, my artistic practice challenges the perceived division between abstract human consciousness and our rational understanding of the world. As these two forces exhibit their polarity, obscurity and suspense often emerge.

Related Articles

“Drawing inspiration from Akira Kurosawa’s Rashomon and Zhuangzi’s Butterfly Dream, the body of work highlights the thought experiments that explore the relationship between the subjective experience and the objective truth.

“Through contemplation and reflection within this intricate atmosphere, the works reflect the artist’s ongoing attempt to navigate the blurred lines between fact and fiction.”

Dancing Enigmas exhibition - Now live at Siam Paragon | News by Thaiger

Natdanai’s imagery draws inspiration from a multitude of sources: Oriental folklore, cultural identity, anthropology, propaganda, and politics, each contributing to a complex visual narrative.

Due to their mischievous and unbounded nature, watercolours became the medium through which he conveys these sophisticated narratives in a way that resonates with contemporary audiences. As Natdanai describes, the vibrant colour patterns are witnesses to his ongoing quest to grasp the very essence of these intriguing yet subtle enigmas.

In an attempt to transcend our emotions and reason, the colours are the embodiment of the negotiator, bridging the gap between these opposing forces. Colours allow us to escape the rigidity of human judgement.

In its totality, Natdanai’s body of work is the re-evaluation of the ancient within a contemporary visual framework. By implementing the traditional oriental narrative with rigorous colour experiments, he strives to transcend cultural boundaries and invoke a shared human experience.

Dancing Enigmas exhibition - Now live at Siam Paragon | News by Thaiger

Background

Natdanai Bunsiri (born 1995) is a contemporary artist originally from southern Thailand, where he spent his early years before moving to Singapore for secondary education at Queenstown Secondary School. Influenced by this cultural duality, his works often reinterpret Eastern folklore and philosophical narratives through abstract, contemporary forms.

He earned his BA in Animation from Mahidol University International College and, driven by his growing passion for painting, continued his studies independently before completing his Master of Fine Arts with distinction at Kingston University, UK.

Dancing Enigmas exhibition - Now live at Siam Paragon | News by Thaiger
Natdanai Bunsiri

Natdanai’s artistic practice explores the space between emotion and logic, using watercolours and ink to create vivid, meditative compositions that reflect on the human condition.

His first solo exhibition, Propaganda of Love (2020), was held in London, and his second solo show, Dancing Enigmas, is now live at Siam Paragon, Bangkok. Currently living and working in Thailand, Natdanai continues to develop a body of work that blurs the boundaries between myth, memory, and modern life.

Only on display until May 31, don’t miss out on the opportunity to witness what Thai art is all about.

For more info, please check out:

Dancing Enigmas exhibition - Now live at Siam Paragon | News by Thaiger

Press release

Latest Thailand News
Bar humbug! Foreign tourist brawls bruise Pattaya’s party scene Pattaya News

Bar humbug! Foreign tourist brawls bruise Pattaya’s party scene

2 minutes ago
Kok River contamination sparks fears in northern Thailand Thailand News

Kok River contamination sparks fears in northern Thailand

15 minutes ago
Car crashes into Suphan Buri supermarket, injuring two Road deaths

Car crashes into Suphan Buri supermarket, injuring two

31 minutes ago
Thai gunman arrested after opening fire at Tak petrol station Thailand News

Thai gunman arrested after opening fire at Tak petrol station

36 minutes ago
License to grill: Corrupt cop shakes down 79-baht diner for bribes Thailand News

License to grill: Corrupt cop shakes down 79-baht diner for bribes

47 minutes ago
People’s Party urges peace talks after deadly southern attacks Thailand News

People’s Party urges peace talks after deadly southern attacks

54 minutes ago
Young woman in Soi Ratchada 13 assaulted, suspects charged Bangkok News

Young woman in Soi Ratchada 13 assaulted, suspects charged

1 hour ago
Ice and menace: Pattaya methamphetamine bust causes mayhem Pattaya News

Ice and menace: Pattaya methamphetamine bust causes mayhem

2 hours ago
7 Russian nationals hospitalised after eating unidentified wild fruit Thailand News

7 Russian nationals hospitalised after eating unidentified wild fruit

2 hours ago
Amari Bangkok turns the page, welcomes a new general manager Bangkok Travel

Amari Bangkok turns the page, welcomes a new general manager

2 hours ago
Confused foreign tourist sparks shoplifting scare in Pattaya Pattaya News

Confused foreign tourist sparks shoplifting scare in Pattaya

2 hours ago
Northeast Thailand’s billion-baht cable car gets green light Thailand News

Northeast Thailand’s billion-baht cable car gets green light

2 hours ago
Heavy rain alert for 43 Thai provinces including Bangkok Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain alert for 43 Thai provinces including Bangkok

2 hours ago
Thai police apologise after ignoring influencer’s stalking complaint Bangkok News

Thai police apologise after ignoring influencer’s stalking complaint

18 hours ago
Search at collapsed audit office site nears completion, 14 still missing Bangkok News

Search at collapsed audit office site nears completion, 14 still missing

18 hours ago
Lightning strikes rocket festival in Prachinburi, injuring two women Thailand News

Lightning strikes rocket festival in Prachinburi, injuring two women

18 hours ago
Thai man on the run after raping disabled neighbour in Lop Buri Thailand News

Thai man on the run after raping disabled neighbour in Lop Buri

18 hours ago
Gunfire near Thai border kills 2 Lao soldiers, bullet hits Thai home Thailand News

Gunfire near Thai border kills 2 Lao soldiers, bullet hits Thai home

19 hours ago
Belgian to be deported after drunken rampages in Pattaya Pattaya News

Belgian to be deported after drunken rampages in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Condo owner denies keeping deposit after Ukrainian woman trashes room Phuket News

Condo owner denies keeping deposit after Ukrainian woman trashes room

19 hours ago
PM defends casino complex plan amid public outcry Thailand News

PM defends casino complex plan amid public outcry

20 hours ago
Unlicensed healer under scrutiny after brain tumour patient&#8217;s death Thailand News

Unlicensed healer under scrutiny after brain tumour patient’s death

20 hours ago
Bangkok woman assaulted by gang, mother seek justice (video) Crime News

Bangkok woman assaulted by gang, mother seek justice (video)

20 hours ago
Raw pork fever claims two lives in Thailand outbreak Thailand News

Raw pork fever claims two lives in Thailand outbreak

21 hours ago
Thai tomboy hospitalised after sedan driver rams and assaults her Thailand News

Thai tomboy hospitalised after sedan driver rams and assaults her

21 hours ago
LifestylePress Room
Tags
Photo of Thaiger Thaiger1 hour agoLast Updated: Tuesday, May 6, 2025
60 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Thaiger

Thaiger

The Thaiger is Thailand's largest online portal for news, videos and information.

Related Articles

The fascinating and very odd murals at Wat Borom Niwat

The fascinating and very odd murals at Wat Borom Niwat

4 days ago
Bangkok charity cocktail night raises funds for Myanmar earthquake victims

Bangkok charity cocktail night raises funds for Myanmar earthquake victims

2 weeks ago
Experience the best of tropical fruits at Siam Paragon&#8217;s Tropical Fruit Parade

Experience the best of tropical fruits at Siam Paragon’s Tropical Fruit Parade

2 weeks ago
Quantum Lightborn: A solo exhibition by Tat Nattee at Siam Paragon

Quantum Lightborn: A solo exhibition by Tat Nattee at Siam Paragon

4 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x