Suspects cite ignorance of the Computer Crime Act for sharing Koh Tao rape claims

5 hours ago

“I want to ask for mercy for him as he acted out of ignorance.”

If police and officials were hoping the ‘nothing happening here’ strategy would force the media to stop reporting about Koh Tao, the opposite is happening.

Now, The Nation reports that the families of some of the 12 suspects detained for sharing content from the US-based CSI LA Facebook page, regarding a British teen’s allegations of being raped on Koh Tao, are asking for mercy and understanding. They are describing the suspects’ acts as being ignorant of the law.

The suspects from various provinces have been brought for questioning to the Koh Tao Police station. They were arrested for allegedly violating the Computer Crime Act by spreading what police described as false information from the Facebook page.

The page criticises the police investigation into the rape claim, claiming it was ineffective and too quick to come to the conclusion that the rape never happened.

The page administrator, Pramuk Anantasin, who lives in the US, also has an arrest warrant out against him.

Pornpimon Aranchote, mother of suspect Manop Pansuklert, revealed that she was really shocked and upset about her son’s arrest.

“I wish to ask for sympathy from the public, police and other figures concerned with the case, because my son was unaware of the fact that sharing the page (post) violates the law,” she said.

Deekakaew Charungklin, mother of suspect Katesophon Charungklin, told reporters that she was sorry for what had happened to her son. “I want to ask for mercy for him as he acted out of ignorance.”

Meanwhile 58 year old Kasem Yaiyana, father of Worpot Yaiyana, said he was shocked when police came to his house in Chiang Rai and told him that his son faced an arrest warrant. His son was not at the house at the time, but later surrendered and was taken to Koh Tao.

“I followed him down to Surat Thani and prepared to post bail for him as he is still a university student,” the father said.

“I am an orchard farmer and have no idea how sharing information violated the law. I, as a father, wish to request mercy for him.”

Winyat Chatmontri, secretary-general of the United Lawyers for Rights and Liberty, has arrived at Koh Tao to offer legal advice to the suspects. Deputy Tourist Police Commander Pol Maj-General Surachet Hakparn has also arrived in Koh Tao to question the suspects on the matter.

SOURCE: The Nation

Direct flights, luxury hotel brands and wellness push Samui performance

Bill Barnett

20 hours ago

September 6, 2018

While most of Thailand’s resort markets struggle with an onslaught of mass tourism, Koh Samui has remained a ‘calm in the middle of a gathering storm’ in the numbers driven industry.

While low-cost airlines have tapped into Asia’s soaring consumer class in most destinations, creating dizzying growth numbers, the island’s privately-owned airport has allowed for poised and sustained development over the past five years.

According to a new report from consulting group C9 Hotelworks, international passenger arrivals at Koh Samui’s airport over five years, doubled in 2016.  Last year it rose another 15% over the previous year.

Two factors that come into play in the airlift storyline is Bangkok Airways' proliferation of code-share agreements along multiplication of more regional direct routes.

10 arrested over sharing content about alleged Koh Tao rape case

Tanutam Thawan

1 day ago

September 6, 2018

10 people are now reported to be in custody for sharing posts from a Facebook page claiming that a British 19 year old was drugged and raped on Koh Tao.

The 10 now in police custody have residence in Udon Thani, Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Pattalung and Chiang Mai. The arrests followed the Court issuing an arrest warrant at the request of police.

According to lawyer Winyat Chartmontri the 10 Thais were arrested on Tuesday evening. He is also describing the charges against them as "premature", claiming that police have yet to establish a motive.

“They expressed their opinion with sincere intentions. I don’t understand why police came up with this charge," he said, according to Khaosod English.

That makes a total of 12 people now issued with arrest warrants after they allegedly shared posts from the Facebook page CSI LA, an investigative blog that has publishes reports about criminal activities aroun...
Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan raided by Thai police

Tanutam Thawan

2 days ago

September 5, 2018

The Thai Military & Police have raided Agama Yoga in Koh Phangan. Charges have been filed against the Swami Vivekananda Saraswati. According to our source, Agama has been a 'ghost town' for weeks.

Back in July The Thaiger reported that the founder of the Koh Phangan based yoga and tantra school Agama, Swami Vivekananda Saraswati, was accused by multiple women of sexual assault. He claimed to be the “brilliant exponent of a unique and modern trend of thinking in Yoga” who “has reached high states of spiritual realisation.”

Agama Yoga on Koh Phangan is one of the world’s largest yoga training centres. Swami’s teacher is the infamous Romanian yoga guru Gregorian Bivolaru. Bivolaru was sentenced to six years in prison for havi...
