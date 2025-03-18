KAWS:HOLIDAY makes Thailand pitstop in May

KAWS:HOLIDAY makes Thailand pitstop in May
Brian Donnelly, also known as KAWS

The KAWS:HOLIDAY tour continues its global journey, making its next stop in Thailand after recent celebrated appearances in Le Brassus, Switzerland, and the Prambanan temple complex in Indonesia. KAWS now presents the latest chapter of the tour, inviting audiences to pause, reflect, and experience art in a fresh setting.

This stop, in partnership with local partner Central Embassy, strengthens its connection with the Thai community, adding a unique cultural element to the experience. The exact location of the sculpture will soon be revealed.

Renowned for its cultural heritage, Thailand is a land where ancient traditions harmonise with modern creativity. The kingdom’s profound cultural richness makes it the perfect setting for this latest stop of the global art tour.

True to the KAWS:HOLIDAY spirit, the sculpture is posed in a contemplative posture, inviting visitors to take a step back and reflect.

Since its debut in 2018, KAWS:HOLIDAY has travelled across continents, leaving its mark on iconic locations around the world, including Seoul, Taipei, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Bristol, Singapore, Melbourne, Yogyakarta, the scenic Changbai Mountain, and even outer space.

Most recently, it has journeyed from Shanghai to Le Brassus, Switzerland, and now to Thailand, continuing its exploration of the interplay between art, environment, and culture.

KAWS:HOLIDAY makes Thailand pitstop in May | News by Thaiger
KAWS:HOLIDAY Thailand press conference

KAWS continues the collaboration with its long-time partner AllRightsReserved, alongside local partner Central Embassy. With support from the BMA and the TAT, KAWS:HOLIDAY THAILAND is set to strengthen Bangkok’s reputation as a global hub for international events.

Barom Bhicharnchitr, Managing Director of Central Embassy and local partner of the project, spoke excitedly about the upcoming exhibition.

“Over the past decade, Central Embassy has been dedicated to showcasing world-class works in Thailand. We take pride in being a landmark for art, fashion, and lifestyle in the heart of the city, drawing creators and travellers from around the world.

“Bangkok is a city rich in charm and creative energy, showcasing Thailand’s potential to become a world-class art hub. We are dedicated to making art more accessible and transforming Bangkok into a premier destination for art and culture while fostering new experiences that inspire everyone.

“We are committed to supporting the government’s initiative to establish Thailand as a World-Class Event Hub, in line with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign. KAWS:HOLIDAY THAILAND will showcase a brand-new, never-before-seen exhibition.”

On this special occasion, Portia So, Director of AllRightsReserved, spoke about the collaboration with Thailand’s agencies in organising KAWS:HOLIDAY arrival to Bangkok.

“Bringing KAWS:HOLIDAY to Thailand this time is truly special and meaningful. We are honoured to work again with KAWS and collaborate with our local partner, Central Embassy, whose support has been invaluable.

“As many of you may know, this is not our first endeavour in Thailand. In 2016, we partnered with Central Embassy to introduce the beloved KAWS’s BFF sculpture to the Thai public for the first time. It was a memorable experience, and we’ve always appreciated Thailand’s rich cultural heritage and how it harmonises with KAWS’ impactful work. And now, we proudly present KAWS:HOLIDAY.

“Let’s create something unforgettable together again, and we look forward to welcoming you to KAWS:HOLIDAY Thailand.”

KAWS:HOLIDAY makes Thailand pitstop in May | News by Thaiger
KAWS:HOLIDAY Thailand press conference

The project has received backing from the BMA. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt outlined the net positives for not only the art community but for the Thai people as a whole.

“Bangkok is proud to fully support the KAWS:HOLIDAY THAILAND project. Brian Donnelly, also known as KAWS, visiting Thailand is a unique opportunity for both the art community and the Thai people. We believe that art has the power to enrich the city, inspire individuals, and contribute to a thriving society in Bangkok.

“This aligns with the government’s policy to create spaces for creative expression and promote sustainable urban development. Such initiatives will foster public engagement and position Bangkok as a vibrant, livable city filled with opportunities for all.”

From the tourism sector, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, Nithi Siprae, as a local supporter of the project, said he was delighted to help welcome KAWS:HOLIDAY Thailand to the country for the first time.

“This initiative corresponds with the Amazing Thailand Grand Tourism and Sports Year 2025 campaign which emphasises sustainable tourism to cater to all aspects of travel.

“Our goal is to deliver meaningful and valuable experiences to travellers worldwide. This exhibition not only reinforces Thailand’s potential as a world-class destination but also highlights the country’s charm as a city that welcomes international art.

“TAT is deeply honoured to be part of welcoming Brian Donnelly to Thailand during the KAWS:HOLIDAY tour. His visit will be a major highlight, bringing inspiration to the art scene and travellers from around the world. We hope that this exhibition will serve as a stepping stone for new opportunities to propel Thailand into the international art stage while creating unforgettable experiences for everyone.”

KAWS:HOLIDAY Thailand is a cultural phenomenon designed to inspire and connect people globally. The project is supported by local supporters, including Central The 1 Credit Card, Plan B Media Public Company Limited, and Lighting & Equipment Public Company Limited, to create a world-class artistic and cultural experience.

Get ready to experience the massive COMPANION sculpture this May and be part of the world-class art event at KAWS: HOLIDAY Thailand. The exhibition will be open to the public from May 13 to 25, with the venue to be announced soon.

KAWS:HOLIDAY makes Thailand pitstop in May | News by Thaiger

Press release

