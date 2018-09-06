Connect with us

National

Thai families in mourning over mystery killing of two Thai students in the US

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

2 hours ago

on

“The room was locked from the inside when the building manager tried to gain entry, apparently adding substance to the theory there was nobody else involved.”

Kornkamol Leenawarat left from Thailand back to Seattle, Washington on August 21. Just two weeks later she has been found dead in her apartment along with the body of her roommate Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap.

The only daughter and youngest child in her family, Kornkamol returned home early last month to celebrate Mother’s Day on August 12 with her father and older brothers; her mother had already passed away.

Seattle police are investigating the murders of both Washington University post-graduate students.

Reports of the killings detailed how the victims’ bodies were riddled with knife wounds, causing alarm in Seattle that such a vicious act could occur in the quiet residential area close to the university and in a city regarded as one of the safest in the United States.

Kornkamol was studying law in Seattle, having graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Thammasat University and attained a master’s degree, also in law, from a university in Boston, Massachusetts.

Her family lives in Pathum Thani province, where they are well known, due to some of them being local politicians. They say Kornkamol’s ultimate goal was to one day become a judge. The only information to have emerged so far about Thiti-orn is that she was from Samut Sakhon province.

Deputy immigration police commissioner Itthipon Itthisarnronnachai said yesterday he had been notified that both bodies had been discovered on Tuesday bearing multiple stab wounds.

He declined to speculate on details surrounding the deaths, in particular on speculation in US media reports that this was a murder or murder-suicide.

The murder-suicide theory was raised following a report that the apartment was locked from the inside when a building manager went to check it at the request of Kornkamon’s family, made through their relative in the US.

Kornkamol contacted her family almost daily, so they were immediately concerned after they failed to reach her and university administration officers told them she had been absent from class for many days.

Ittipon confirmed the report that the room was locked from the inside when the building manager tried to gain entry, apparently adding substance to the theory there was nobody else involved. Moreover US police have declared that they are not seeking any suspects.

Speaking at the same press conference, Pol Lt General Suthipong Wongpin, immigration police commissioner, said immigration records showed that Kornkamol had left Thailand on August 21 and Thiti-orn on August 27.

Immigration police will liaise with relevant authorities to help the families of both women travel to the US.

An elder brother of Kornkamol, Weerasak Leenavarat, said that his family is in deep mourning for the loss of their friendly and lively daughter and sister.

SOURCE: The Nation

Related Topics:
The Thaiger & The Nation

Thailand's fastest growing portal for news and information, in association with The Nation.

Continue Reading
Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

National

Five Chinese ‘fraudsters’ arrested in scams valued around 17 billion baht

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Special report by Khanathit Srihirundaj

Five Chinese suspects in three separate fraud and loan shark cases, who obtained around 3.43 billion yuan (about 17.15 billion baht) from fellow Chinese victims and had fled to Thailand, have been arrested.


Police say they will check ifthe suspects laundered money in Thailand before contacting the Chinese authorities about repatriation.

In the first case, police on August 28 arrested 48 year old Wang Yijun and a 50 year old woman Li Guixia at the Sa Kaew border.

The pair, who had fled to Thailand on August 15, were wanted on Chinese warrants for a fraud case in which they allegedly duped 50 compatriots via a 2 billion baht direct-sale investment scheme early this year, according to police.

In the second case, police arrested a 26 year old man, Zhan Guangpeng, who was wanted for allegedly duping 100 compatriots in a direct-sale ...
Continue Reading

National

Thaiger Radio News – Thursday

The Thaiger

Published

14 hours ago

on

September 6, 2018

By

Listen to the daily news from The Thaiger, anytime, anywhere

[audio m4a="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast.m4a"][/audio]
Continue Reading

Chiang Mai

Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual

The Thaiger

Published

1 day ago

on

September 5, 2018

By

For the man sound of body and serene of mind there is no such thing as bad weather; every day has its beauty, and storms which whip the blood do but make it pulse more vigorously. - George Gissing

Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.

As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.

Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.

He said the rainy season for the North ...
Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required

Trending