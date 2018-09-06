National
Thai families in mourning over mystery killing of two Thai students in the US
“The room was locked from the inside when the building manager tried to gain entry, apparently adding substance to the theory there was nobody else involved.”
Kornkamol Leenawarat left from Thailand back to Seattle, Washington on August 21. Just two weeks later she has been found dead in her apartment along with the body of her roommate Thiti-orn Chotchuangsap.
The only daughter and youngest child in her family, Kornkamol returned home early last month to celebrate Mother’s Day on August 12 with her father and older brothers; her mother had already passed away.
Seattle police are investigating the murders of both Washington University post-graduate students.
Reports of the killings detailed how the victims’ bodies were riddled with knife wounds, causing alarm in Seattle that such a vicious act could occur in the quiet residential area close to the university and in a city regarded as one of the safest in the United States.
Kornkamol was studying law in Seattle, having graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Thammasat University and attained a master’s degree, also in law, from a university in Boston, Massachusetts.
Her family lives in Pathum Thani province, where they are well known, due to some of them being local politicians. They say Kornkamol’s ultimate goal was to one day become a judge. The only information to have emerged so far about Thiti-orn is that she was from Samut Sakhon province.
Deputy immigration police commissioner Itthipon Itthisarnronnachai said yesterday he had been notified that both bodies had been discovered on Tuesday bearing multiple stab wounds.
He declined to speculate on details surrounding the deaths, in particular on speculation in US media reports that this was a murder or murder-suicide.
The murder-suicide theory was raised following a report that the apartment was locked from the inside when a building manager went to check it at the request of Kornkamon’s family, made through their relative in the US.
Kornkamol contacted her family almost daily, so they were immediately concerned after they failed to reach her and university administration officers told them she had been absent from class for many days.
Ittipon confirmed the report that the room was locked from the inside when the building manager tried to gain entry, apparently adding substance to the theory there was nobody else involved. Moreover US police have declared that they are not seeking any suspects.
Speaking at the same press conference, Pol Lt General Suthipong Wongpin, immigration police commissioner, said immigration records showed that Kornkamol had left Thailand on August 21 and Thiti-orn on August 27.
Immigration police will liaise with relevant authorities to help the families of both women travel to the US.
An elder brother of Kornkamol, Weerasak Leenavarat, said that his family is in deep mourning for the loss of their friendly and lively daughter and sister.
SOURCE: The Nation
National
Five Chinese ‘fraudsters’ arrested in scams valued around 17 billion baht
Five Chinese suspects in three separate fraud and loan shark cases, who obtained around 3.43 billion yuan (about 17.15 billion baht) from fellow Chinese victims and had fled to Thailand, have been arrested.
Police say they will check ifthe suspects laundered money in Thailand before contacting the Chinese authorities about repatriation.
In the first case, police on August 28 arrested 48 year old Wang Yijun and a 50 year old woman Li Guixia at the Sa Kaew border.
The pair, who had fled to Thailand on August 15, were wanted on Chinese warrants for a fraud case in which they allegedly duped 50 compatriots via a 2 billion baht direct-sale investment scheme early this year, according to police.
In the second case, police arrested a 26 year old man, Zhan Guangpeng, who was wanted for allegedly duping 100 compatriots in a direct-sale ...
National
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
[audio m4a="http://thethaiger.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/09/Podcast.m4a"][/audio]
Chiang Mai
Despite the heavy rain and floods in some regions, rainfall is up to 50% less than usual
Tell that to the people of northern Thailand who have had rain pummeling localised areas for two months and now being warned of an impending early dry season.
As some northern provinces continue to be battered with torrential rain, which is expected to taper off by the end of this month, the northern meteorological centre has issued a warning to northern farmers to conserve water, saying that cold season will come soon to be followed by dry season starting early next year.
Methi Mahayotnan, director of the northern meteorological centre, said today that combined volume of rainfall in the northern region was estimated to be less than 600 mm which is about 50 percent less than normal.
He said the rainy season for the North ...
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
Stunning new Lux Neo project at Chaweng, Koh Samui
UPDATE: East Euro tourists charged for begging, at it again in Patong… and Krabi
Top 10 things to do when it’s wet or raining in Phuket
The world’s riskiest place to visit, if you’re British
50,000 baht fine and 3 months jail for driving without a license – transport law upgrades
Woman dies after being bitten by centipede
Find your dream property in Thailand
Don’t ride elephants in Thailand – warning to Kiwi tourists
Surviving Phuket’s rip currents: everything has changed
Awaken life’s potential at Santosa Detox & Wellness Center
Increased fines, better training – changes to motorbike use in Thailand
Pattaya ‘sex orgy’ hotel named; party sponsored by Singha
Central Phuket opens on September 10
The Top 10 Beaches in Phuket
Thai families in mourning over mystery killing of two Thai students in the US
Five Chinese ‘fraudsters’ arrested in scams valued around 17 billion baht
Direct flights, luxury hotel brands and wellness push Samui performance
Thailand accepts the Chair for ASEAN 2019
Sex-for-grades professor caught in elaborate sting
The death of a Canadian found floating off Chonburi remains a mystery
Bangkok cabbie gets surrounded by a gaggle of Pattaya taxi drivers
Woman drowns in underpass nearby her home
Police hunting for thieves after break-ins at Phuket shops
10 arrested over sharing content about alleged Koh Tao rape case
Two injured, three vehicles damaged in jealous chase – Krabi
Facebook spends $1.4 billion in its first Asian data centre in Singapore
Thaiger Radio News – Thursday
Drug suspect dies after Thalang police return fire
Elon Musk accuses cave rescuer of being a ‘child rapist’
Why did so many Chinese passengers die in the boat sinking?
Blue Tree Phuket, a world-class HUGE waterpark
The new Central Phuket: Interview with Central Pattana’s Pakorn Partanapat
The battle of Phuket’s boat shows
Phuket’s beach lifeguard situation is not sustainable
The miracle at Tham Luang Caves
Should Phuket’s beaches be closed until this crocodile captured.
Love Rawai FB page captures the actual crocodile, on video
Checking the facts on Phuket’s Chinese tourism ‘fallout’ – Thaiger TV
Calamity off the coast of Phuket and the latest from Chiang Rai caves.
Ben Reymenants Interview with Garry Holden. The Thaiger 102.75 FM.
So why don’t Thais want to wear their bike helmets?
How do you solve a problem like PLASTIC?!
Launching of The Residences at Sheraton Phuket Grand Bay
The Thaiger Briefing – June 19, 2018
Trending
-
National5 days ago
Top 10 movies made in Thailand and Phuket
-
News1 day ago
Find your dream property in Thailand
-
Food Scene6 days ago
Thailand makes you fat
-
News4 days ago
China has the most atheists. Indonesia and Philippines the most believers.
-
Pattaya5 days ago
Pattaya police told to clean up their act
-
Property5 days ago
Getting longer life out of your outdoor furniture
-
Phuket7 days ago
German tourist’s death remains a mystery – Koh Phi Phi police
-
National4 days ago
She gambled. She lost.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login