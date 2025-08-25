Bangkok launches 20-baht train fare registration amid legal uncertainty

The registration for the 20-baht flat fare on Bangkok’s train networks began today, August 25, with the scheme promised to take effect on October 1, despite three relevant bills still awaiting Parliamentary approval.

The Ministry of Transport, under the supervision of Pheu Thai Party member Suriya Juangroongruangkit, launched the scheme to reduce living costs for Thai citizens, aiming to increase public transport use by 20%.

The policy applies exclusively to Thai nationals, who must register through the Tang Rath application. Commuters using the BTS Skytrain are required to continue their registration via Rabbit cards, while MRT passengers must use EMV contactless cards.

The Transport Minister assured commuters that registration would be open from 12.01am on August 25 with no closing date. Officials stressed that there was no need to rush to register immediately, as the scheme will commence on October 1 regardless.

Despite the policy launch, some citizens expressed frustration at the complicated registration process. Furthermore, the scheme depends on the timely approval of three transport-related bills before October 1. Without them, the flat fare policy cannot be implemented.

According to a report by MGR Online, the operation of the 20-baht flat fare requires the approval of the Railway Transport Act and the Common Ticket System Management Act, together with the amendment to the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand Act.

The revision of the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand Act is seen as the most crucial step, as it would provide the government with sufficient budget to subsidise the scheme.

If the government must seek funds from the central budget, the situation will remain unclear until after August 29, when the Constitutional Court is scheduled to rule on a leaked audio clip involving Prime Minister (PM) Paethongtarn Shinawatra and former Cambodian PM Hun Sen.

If the ruling leads to the PM’s removal, the government’s authority to proceed with the policy would be affected.