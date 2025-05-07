Female passenger steals taxi from Samut Prakan, flees towards Rayong

CCTV shows suspect sliding into driver’s seat before speeding off

Female passenger steals taxi from Samut Prakan, flees towards Rayong
Photo via Facebook/ Cholthicha Subin

A female passenger stole a green and yellow taxi from a petrol station in the Bang Na area of Samut Prakan province today, May 7. She reportedly headed towards the eastern province of Rayong.

The taxi driver, whose name was not disclosed, reported the theft to local police and JS100 Radio, hoping to enlist the help of other motorists in locating the vehicle and the suspect.

According to a report from the radio station, the driver picked the woman up from a road in the Bang Bua Thong area of Nonthaburi province near Bangkok. Her stated destination was Soi Bang Pla 12 in the Bang Phli district of Samut Prakan.

As the taxi approached the petrol station where the theft took place, the woman asked the driver to stop and requested him to buy a product for her from a convenience store on the premises.

The driver obliged and discovered it had vanished upon returning. He reviewed CCTV footage and saw the woman climb from the back seat into the driver’s seat before driving away.

Taxi thief heads to Rayong via Bang Na-Trat Road
Bang Na-Trat Road | Photo by รถไฟไทย การท่องเที่ยว via Google Map

The suspect reportedly drove along Bang Na-Trat Road towards Chon Buri province. A Thai news Facebook page later reported that, according to GPS tracking, she had nearly arrived in Rayong.

The driver has urged anyone who spots the green and yellow taxi with registration number 1 มข 7452 Bangkok to contact JS100 Radio via *1808 or 1137.

Taxi stole from petrol station near Bangkok
Photo by GNT STUDIO via Canva

In a similar incident in November 2023, another Thai woman stole a taxi. The driver took her on a round trip from Bangkok to Phetchaburi for a fee of 3,000 baht.

Upon arriving at a hotel in Phetchaburi, the passenger allegedly made sexual advances towards the driver, which he declined. On the return journey, he stopped at a petrol station to use the toilet. The woman seized the opportunity to steal the car.

Thai taxi
Photo by hirun via Canva

The driver believed the woman initially attempted to seduce him to steal the vehicle, but when that plan failed, she resorted to theft. Police later arrested her in Bangkok.

In a separate incident in November 2024, a South Korean man stole a blue taxi parked outside a petrol station in Bangkok. He was arrested shortly afterwards and confessed to committing the theft while under the influence of an intoxicating substance.

