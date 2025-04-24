4 Indians caught smuggling hydroponic weed from Bangkok

It was anything but a smooth landing for four passengers flying in from Bangkok, as Indian Customs officials at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport uncovered a staggering 20 Indian crores (around 78.4 million baht) worth of hydroponic weed in a series of busts that spanned three separate cases.

Acting on specific intelligence, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Customs made the first arrest when they intercepted a couple, 40 year old Mohammed Bilakhiya and his wife Afreen Bilakhiya, shortly after their arrival from Bangkok.

A thorough inspection of their luggage revealed approximately 11.8 kilogrammes of a greenish substance, which later tested positive for hydroponic marijuana using a field test kit. The high-quality cannabis was valued at an estimated 11.80 Indian crores.

In the second case, officials detained Sangish Khan Kuppal, a resident of Tamil Nadu, also arriving from Bangkok. A search of his bags uncovered around 0.9kg of hydroponic weed concealed within, carrying a street value of 90 Indian lakhs (around 3.5 million baht).

The third and most intriguing case involved two suspects, Laxman Mahadik and Harsha Ketan Chheda, whose seemingly harmless travel pillows turned out to be stash spots for cannabis.

Customs officers, suspicious of the duo’s demeanour, conducted a deep search and found around 5.9kg of hydroponic weed neatly hidden inside the pillow covers. The seized contraband is estimated to be worth 5.90 Indian crores.

Another passenger, 34 year old Mohammed Rafiq Shaikh, a resident of Trombay, was also detained upon arrival from Bangkok in the third case. His luggage search yielded the same quantity, 5.9kg of high-grade cannabis, again valued at 5.90 Indian crores, raising suspicions of a coordinated smuggling ring.

Officials are investigating the possible connections between the passengers and a larger network operating between Bangkok and India. Hydroponic weed, known for its potency and indoor cultivation method, is increasingly trafficked due to its high black market value and demand in urban centres, reported Times of India.

“These arrests highlight the growing trend of organised smuggling of premium-grade narcotics via international flights,” said a senior customs official. “We are stepping up vigilance and cracking down hard on drug couriers trying to exploit major airports as entry points.”

As the investigation unfolds, officials remain tight-lipped about whether more arrests are expected in connection with the Bangkok-to-Mumbai cannabis corridor.