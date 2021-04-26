Entertainment venues linked to majority of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok | Thaiger

Bangkok
Entertainment venues linked to majority of Covid-19 cases in Bangkok
Bars and nightclubs are linked to the majority of Covid-19 cases reported in Bangkok over the past month. Data from Thailand’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration show that nearly two-thirds of the recent wave of Covid-19 infections in Bangkok traced back to entertainment venues.
In late February, Bangkok was reclassified from a “red” zone to an “orange” zone, allowing alcohol to be served again and bars to reopen, as long as they closed by 11pm each night, although some venues stayed open past 11pm. Nightlife in Bangkok was nearly back to normal last month, with some nightclubs and bars operating until 2am. In late March, new Covid-19 clusters were reported in Bangkok’s Thong Lor nightlife district and many of the patients had hopped from venue to venue.
2,227 Covid-19 infections in Bangkok are linked to entertainment venues followed by 278 linked to family clusters and 203 linked to workplace clusters, according to the CCSA. 199 cases in Bangkok are linked to other provinces and 89 cases are linked to quarantine facilities.
Other cases in Bangkok include…
- 78 cases linked to banquets and ceremonies
- 77 cases linked to hospitals
- 74 cases linked to markets
- 74 cases linked to restaurants
- 55 cases linked to stores
- 32 cases linked to gyms and sports venues
- 22 cases linked to the police station
- 17 cases linked to educational institutions
- 11 cases linked to prisons
- 10 cases linked to religious places
- 9 cases linked to condominiums
- 9 cases linked beauty salons, massage shops and spas
- 6 cases linked to public transportation
More closures in Bangkok, in force now
It’s not a formal lockdown, but it may as well be, with newly announced closures from the Bangkok Metropolitan Authority.
From Monday, April 26, a lot more services, public spaces and businesses around Bangkok are now closed. Additionally events will be limited to just 20 people, down from the former limitation of 50 people. Face mask-wearing will be enforced with a fine of 20,000 baht, a situation that is now in force in 42 other provinces around the country (more have been added since yesterday’s article).
But there is no curfew, although shopping centres must now close at 8pm, supermarkets at 9pm and convenience stores will have to close at 10pm until 4am. More about the early closing of those services in red zone provinces HERE.
Here is a list of the businesses, public spaces and service that are now closed or have restricted hours…
Famous Thai gamer dies from Covid after waiting 5 days for test
A famous Thai gamer is the latest to die of Covid-19 after waiting for 5 days to receive a test, sparking even more concerns over Thailand’s medical sector’s ability to handle the increase in infections. Kunlasub Wattnaphon, known as Up the gamer, detailed his experience as a Covid patient in Thailand on his personal Facebook page, causing his case to go viral. Up is a famous gamer in Thailand known for his large role in Thailand’s E-sport industry. On April 17, he posted that he had been waiting for 5 days for a Covid test.
“I have been in self quarantine for 5 days, there is no quota open for Covid-19 tests in my area. No one is answering the emergency line. It has been so long I will recover soon.”
On April 21, Up went live on his Facebook page telling about his ordeal. He says he started developing symptoms on April 14 but could not contact anyone in order to get tested. He was coughing and afraid to leave his house. He said it was hard just to walk to his bathroom.
Then, he posted another update saying a doctor told him he was in bad condition. The doctor said him being overweight was not helping. The doctor told him his oxygen was over 80, and only 20% of his lungs were left. The update was apparently when he was finally admitted to the ICU, and was posted by a fellow patient.
2 days later, the same fellow patient posted that Up had succumbed to the virus.
“At 11:26 Up has left this earth. This post is to find a past friend of Up’s, the friend lives in Lampang Province. Up wanted to make sure I found the friend. The funeral will take place at 2pm at Ladprao Temple. Up said once that if he was to die, he hopes everyone will join his funeral. He wants to know if anyone would be sad. But because of the current circumstances, let us all say goodbye to him through the screen. I wish everyone safety.”
Up is just the most recent case of someone dying from Covid after the medical sector failed to treat him in time. Just Just yesterday, news came of an 85 year old in Bangkok, who also died while waiting to be admitted for Covid-19 treatment. The woman was sent home to wait as there weren’t enough hospital beds to admit her. She was among 6 elderly family members living in a shop house in the Bang Kholaem district who were infected. 2 other family members were sent home with her, with 3 being admitted to the hospital.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Thai PM under pressure to go “full lockdown” as infections surge
With many more businesses being told to pull down their shutters in Bangkok from midnight tonight, there are now calls to just go the next step and impose a full lockdown as the infection numbers keep mounting up. With the additional 31 types of business closed, on top of the current restrictions in Bangkok, the BMA has all but imposed the “L” word without actually saying it.
In Bangkok, alone, yesterday there were 1,582 Covid infections reported by the CCSA.
In the days before Songkran PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, asked if they should restrict Songkran travel because of the rising case numbers (in the 10s at that stage, not 1000s), he replied…
“Whatever will be, will be. The reason is, it’s a matter that involves a huge number of people. The government will have to try to cope with that later.”
Meanwhile, on April 16, Deputy PM Wissanu Kreangam dismissed the possibility of curfews in red zone provinces, claiming “it is not needed”. Wissanu maintains that the colour-coded zones are “efficient at this stage”.
Now the government’s desire for Songkran to go ahead, and the consequences of those decisions, are coming back to bite them.
The PM’s “later” is now.
Even last Friday night PM Prayut said on TV that the government had no plans to lock down the country despite the daily case reports over 2,000 for the past 3 days and nearly 3,000 yesterday.
Medical professionals, from a range of fields, are now calling on the Thai government to go into full lockdown to control the spread of the virus. As it is, with the country broken into red and orange zones, there are enforced closing times at many businesses and Bangkok has an additional regime of closure starting from midnight tonight. You can read about that HERE.
So, many argue, we already have a partial lockdown already and the government should just take the additional step, and enforce it.
PM Prayut responded to the calls on his Facebook page yesterday saying that he gave provincial governors the power to add local curfews if they deemed it necessary.
“Provincial governors have the authority to tighten disease control measures and close premises in addition to any closures ordered by the government. If the pandemic worsens, the 14 day quarantine period for asymptomatic patients treated at hospitals may be reduced to 10 days so they can be self-quarantined at home with a tracking system.”
Deputy Public Health Minister Sathit Pitutecha, speaking to the Bangkok Post, said that the latest wave of infections “has reached a critical point as there are not enough medical personnel to take care of. In light of this, the ministry has asked the prime minister to tighten measures to curb the transmissions”.
Thailand yesterday recorded a total of 2,839 new infections, another record 24 hour reporting period. Sunday’s total is 2,438 infections.
At the peak of the first wave in April 2020 Thailand recorded 188 cases in one day. In the second wave, concentrated around migrant workers in Samut Sakhon in December and January, the largest daily tally was 959 people.
Want more from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
