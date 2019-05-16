Doctors’ son arrested over break-ins around Bangkok and Pattaya | The Thaiger

Bangkok
Doctors’ son arrested over break-ins around Bangkok and Pattaya
PHOTO: TNA
A Thai man has been arrested for breaking into and stealing from a car in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. The crime Suppression Division say the incident happened last December.
37 year old Phop Euanjit denies the charges saying he was just the motorcycle rider after the theft when 7,000 baht of valuables were taken. The incriminating motorcycle was found at his motorbike repair shop.
The man was taken into custody at Lumpini Condotown in Lat Pla Khao Road yesterday.
TNA reports that Phop Euanjit’s mother is a doctor and his father is a deputy director at a famous hospital. He was jailed back in 2015 after being arrested for being the head of a gang that broke into cars and stole valuables in Bangkoks’ Huay Kwang, Pahonyothin, Choke Chai and Pak Kret as well as in Pattaya.
SOURCE: TNA
Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.
Bangkok
Compromise could save expressway authority from paying exorbitant compensation
PHOTO: YouTube
Thailand’s Expressway Authority (EXAT) board has agreed to extend the concession period of NECL, a subsidiary of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company (BEM), to operate two expressways for an additional thirty years. The hope is they can avert a legal battle which could eventually result in the government authority being ordered to pay as much as 130 billion baht compensation to NECL.
Thai PBS reports that EXAT board chairman Surong Bulkul says that the compromise was the result of lengthy negotiations between EXAT and BEM after the Administrative Court ordered EXAT to compensate BEM’s subsidiary, NECL, for building the second stage expressway, known as Srirat expressway and the D section, in direct competition with the Bang Pa-in-Pakkred expressway, which was built and is operated by NECL under a concession.
During the negotiations, BEM agreed to reduce the amount of compensation, incurred from the current and any future legal conflicts, from 130 billion baht to 59 billion baht.
Surong added that continued talks led to a further compromise, with BEM agreeing to waive the 59 billion baht compensation in exchange for a 30 year extension of the concession period to operate the Bang Pa-in-Pakkred, Srirat and Rama IX-Srinakharin expressways.
In the Thai PBS report, Mr. Surong says that toll fees would be increased, in the revised concession contracts, by 10 baht every ten years, instead of being adjusted in line with the CPI, as stipulated in the original contracts.
However, he added that BEM must invest in the development of the second-stage expressway from Prachachuen to Asoke, covering a distance of 17 kilometres, into a double-deck expressway. This will cost an estimated 31 billion baht.
SOURCE: Thai PBS
Bangkok
Weather warnings out for parts of the country
The annual monsoon is here.
Bangkok, along with 55 other provinces in Thailand, have thunderstorms forecast over the next 24 hours. The Thai Meteorological Department have issued the warnings this morning.
Storms are predicted in the central and northern regions and waves in the Andaman Sea forecast up to two metres, according to the TMD.
Seree Supratid of Rangsit University’s Climate Change & Disaster Centre said… “We’re transitioning into the rainy season. We should expect to see heavy rain, even flooding, in August.”
Rain and thunderstorms are set to cover 40%of the northern region, which includes provinces like Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak and Phrae, until tomorrow morning.
Bangkok has thunderstorms predicted until 6am tomorrow, with lows of 26 degrees celsius.
60 percent of the south will be battered with rain and waves up to two metres high. Provinces affected include tourist areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang.
The Thaiger has included its preferred forecasts as a guide for the next 24 hours…
Weather forecast for Phuket
Weather forecast for Bangkok
Weather forecast for Chiang Mai
Weather forecast for Khon Kaen
Bangkok
Air Asia resumes flights from Phuket to Jakarta
AirAsia Indonesia says they will resume direct flights between Phuket and Jakarta on the second of July this year. Flights will be available three times a week.
For AirAsia, the move marks a return of the route which had been flown for a number of years in the past.
“Currently the traveling trend continues to increase especially in the youth market, hence demand to open unique routes is increasing as well,” said AirAsia Indonesia president director Dendy Kurniawan.
“Phuket is Thailand’s biggest island on the western side of the Malay Peninsula and boasts various destinations, such as Phi Phi Island, Patong, the Big Buddha statue in Chalong and Phuket Old Town.”
The carrier is currently offering promotional fares from 583,000 Rupiah (1,275 baht) one way that can be booked until May 26 for a travel period between July 2 and Oct. 25 this year.
Other direct flights served by AirAsia from Thailand to Indonesia are Jakarta-Bangkok, Medan-Bangkok and Denpasar-Bangkok.
Sadly, the once popular AirAsia Phuket to Bali fights remain shelved.
The Thaiger Newsletter
Top 10 sunset bars in Phuket
Infamous ‘large’ passenger dies in Koh Samui
Phuket ranked sixth Best Destination in the World – Trip Advisor
Thailand to ban three kinds of plastic by end of this year
British backpacker returns home for Easter after being jailed in Thailand
A new Queen for Thailand
Mother says customer paying for sex with 5 year old daughter was girl’s father
Kra Canal – the 28 Billion Baht shortcut
Raid on 18 foreign-owned Koh Samui hotels, owners arrested
Thailand is ‘least miserable’ country in the world again
His Majesty marries Suthida and names her Queen, days before coronation
Chinese continue to soak up Thailand’s condo glut
Thai baht lowest since January
Biometrics ID System being tested at Phuket Airport
German hotelier claims he paid 800,000 baht bribe to operate his unlicensed villa on Samui
15 year old girl arrested for trying to bury her baby alive
Register your hotel within 30 days – Hua Hin unlicensed premises warned
Expat life in Thailand – a balancing act
Police and passenger die in Phitsanulok collision
Compromise could save expressway authority from paying exorbitant compensation
Two people seriously injured after guns fired in Krabi
Weather warnings out for parts of the country
Doctors’ son arrested over break-ins around Bangkok and Pattaya
Co-ordinated pipe bomb attacks in Yala injure five
Compulsory health insurance for foreigners – will it affect you?
New Democrat leader may lean party away from pro-Army coalition
Air Asia resumes flights from Phuket to Jakarta
Officials investigate complaints of elephants on Phuket beach
Boeing knew about problems with 737 Max 8 jets before second crash
Petition to restore dignity of Thailand’s only convicted cannibal
ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น
Trending
-
Thai Life2 days ago
Mandatory health insurance for long-stay foreigners
-
Thailand3 days ago
Top 5 places for foreigners to search for a job in Thailand
-
Bangkok2 days ago
Top Ten things to know about the Bangkok Skytrain (BTS)
-
Phuket2 days ago
Suspect charged with murder after stabbing in Patong restaurant
-
Koh Samui3 days ago
Police looking for Thai man who raped Norwegian tourist after Full Moon Party
-
Bangkok3 days ago
Patient reveals he contracted HIV from donated blood
-
Entertainment2 days ago
Now you can ‘Grab’ a hotel as well
-
South3 days ago
Nakhon Si Thammarat Police chief orders “shoot to kill” if necessary