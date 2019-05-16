Connect with us

Bangkok

Doctors’ son arrested over break-ins around Bangkok and Pattaya

The Thaiger

Published

4 hours ago

on

Doctors’ son arrested over break-ins around Bangkok and Pattaya | The Thaiger

PHOTO: TNA

A Thai man has been arrested for breaking into and stealing from a car in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi. The crime Suppression Division say the incident happened last December.

37 year old Phop Euanjit denies the charges saying he was just the motorcycle rider after the theft when 7,000 baht of valuables were taken. The incriminating motorcycle was found at his motorbike repair shop.

The man was taken into custody at Lumpini Condotown in Lat Pla Khao Road yesterday.

TNA reports that Phop Euanjit’s mother is a doctor and his father is a deputy director at a famous hospital. He was jailed back in 2015 after being arrested for being the head of a gang that broke into cars and stole valuables in Bangkoks’ Huay Kwang, Pahonyothin, Choke Chai and Pak Kret as well as in Pattaya.

SOURCE: TNA



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Pattaya. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Related Topics:
The Thaiger

If you have story ideas, a restaurant to review, an event to cover or an issue to discuss, contact The Thaiger editorial staff.

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your e-mail address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Bangkok

Compromise could save expressway authority from paying exorbitant compensation

The Thaiger

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 16, 2019

By

Compromise could save expressway authority from paying exorbitant compensation | The Thaiger

PHOTO: YouTube

Thailand’s Expressway Authority (EXAT) board has agreed to extend the concession period of NECL, a subsidiary of Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company (BEM), to operate two expressways for an additional thirty years. The hope is they can avert a legal battle which could eventually result in the government authority being ordered to pay as much as 130 billion baht compensation to NECL.

Thai PBS reports that EXAT board chairman Surong Bulkul says that the compromise was the result of lengthy negotiations between EXAT and BEM after the Administrative Court ordered EXAT to compensate BEM’s subsidiary, NECL, for building the second stage expressway, known as Srirat expressway and the D section, in direct competition with the Bang Pa-in-Pakkred expressway, which was built and is operated by NECL under a concession.

During the negotiations, BEM agreed to reduce the amount of compensation, incurred from the current and any future legal conflicts, from 130 billion baht to 59 billion baht.

Surong added that continued talks led to a further compromise, with BEM agreeing to waive the 59 billion baht compensation in exchange for a 30 year extension of the concession period to operate the Bang Pa-in-Pakkred, Srirat and Rama IX-Srinakharin expressways.

In the Thai PBS report, Mr. Surong says that toll fees would be increased, in the revised concession contracts, by 10 baht every ten years, instead of being adjusted in line with the CPI, as stipulated in the original contracts.

However, he added that BEM must invest in the development of the second-stage expressway from Prachachuen to Asoke, covering a distance of 17 kilometres, into a double-deck expressway. This will cost an estimated 31 billion baht.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Weather warnings out for parts of the country

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 16, 2019

By

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | The Thaiger

The annual monsoon is here.

Bangkok, along with 55 other provinces in Thailand, have thunderstorms forecast over the next 24 hours. The Thai Meteorological Department have issued the warnings this morning.

Storms are predicted in the central and northern regions and waves in the Andaman Sea forecast up to two metres, according to the TMD.

Seree Supratid of Rangsit University’s Climate Change & Disaster Centre said… “We’re transitioning into the rainy season. We should expect to see heavy rain, even flooding, in August.”

Rain and thunderstorms are set to cover 40%of the northern region, which includes provinces like Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak and Phrae, until tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile 40% of Isaan and central provinces have thunderstorms forecast, mostly in provinces such as Udon Thani, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima and Surin. Kanchanaburi, Nakhin Sawan, Chon Buri and Trat.

Bangkok has thunderstorms predicted until 6am tomorrow, with lows of 26 degrees celsius.

60 percent of the south will be battered with rain and waves up to two metres high. Provinces affected include tourist areas such as Phuket, Krabi, Phang Nga and Trang.

The Thaiger has included its preferred forecasts as a guide for the next 24 hours…

Weather forecast for Phuket

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Bangkok

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Chiang Mai

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Weather forecast for Khon Kaen

Weather warnings out for parts of the country | News by The Thaiger

Continue Reading

Bangkok

Air Asia resumes flights from Phuket to Jakarta

The Thaiger

Published

8 hours ago

on

May 16, 2019

By

Air Asia resumes flights from Phuket to Jakarta | The Thaiger

AirAsia Indonesia says they will resume direct flights between Phuket and Jakarta on the second of July this year. Flights will be available three times a week.

For AirAsia, the move marks a return of the route which had been flown for a number of years in the past.

“Currently the traveling trend continues to increase especially in the youth market, hence demand to open unique routes is increasing as well,” said AirAsia Indonesia president director Dendy Kurniawan.

“Phuket is Thailand’s biggest island on the western side of the Malay Peninsula and boasts various destinations, such as Phi Phi Island, Patong, the Big Buddha statue in Chalong and Phuket Old Town.”

The carrier is currently offering promotional fares from 583,000 Rupiah (1,275 baht) one way that can be booked until May 26 for a travel period between July 2 and Oct. 25 this year.

Other direct flights served by AirAsia from Thailand to Indonesia are Jakarta-Bangkok, Medan-Bangkok and Denpasar-Bangkok.

Sadly, the once popular AirAsia Phuket to Bali fights remain shelved.

Continue Reading

The Thaiger Newsletter

Keep up with all the day’s news. Subscribe here.

The latest news and information from Thailand.

* indicates required



ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 hours ago

ผลสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล ตรวจหวย เลขท้าย 2 ตัว งวดวันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 hours ago

ตรวจหวย ตรวจสลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวด วันที่ 16 พฤษภาคม 2562
“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี | The Thaiger
เลือกตั้ง 628 hours ago

“มงคลกิตติ์” โอ่วีรกรรมสมัยเรียน คุมพระจอม-ท้าต่อยตี
เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

เชียร์สด 14 พ.ค. ไทยพบสวิตเซอร์แลนด์ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” – ลิงก์ถ่ายทอดสด
ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019” | The Thaiger
วอลเลย์บอล2 days ago

ดูย้อนหลัง วอลเลย์บอลไทยพบอิตาลี่ “มองเทรอซ์ วอลเลย์ มาสเตอร์ 2019”
ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าวกรุงเทพ3 days ago

ตามล่า 2 โจ๋โชว์ยกล้อ พลาดล้ม ชนแล้วหนี [คลิป]
“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย” | The Thaiger
ข่าวการเมือง3 days ago

“บิ๊กตู่” ปล่อยซิงเกิ้ลที่ 10 “มาร์ชไทยคือไทย”
เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ | The Thaiger
ข่าว6 days ago

เปิดวงจรปิดวินาทีรถเด็กหัดเดินไหลตัดหน้ารถบรรทุก 10 ล้อ เด็ก 8 เดือนถูกทับดับ
พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป] | The Thaiger
ข่าว6 days ago

พิธีกรเยอรมันยกมือไหว้ขอโทษ เหตุล้อเลียนหมอบกราบงานพระราชพิธี [คลิป]
ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

ภาพประวัติศาสตร์ พระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัวและพระบรมวงศานุวงศ์ เสด็จออกสีหบัญชร
ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา | The Thaiger
ข่าว1 week ago

ประมวลภาพ โดรนแสดงแปรอักษรเฉลิมพระเกียรติ งดงามตระการตา
ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4 | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว1 week ago

ฉายแล้ววันนี้ Game of Thrones Season 8 ตอนที่ 4
Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์] | The Thaiger
ฉายแล้ว2 weeks ago

Avengers: Endgame ชะตากรรมของแบล็กวิโดว์กับหนังเดี่ยวของเธอในอนาคต [สปอยล์]
ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่ | The Thaiger
ตรวจหวย2 weeks ago

ลอตเตอรี่ สลากกินแบ่งรัฐบาล งวดวันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2562 – เลขท้าย 2 ตัว 3 ตัว รางวัลที่ 1 ตรวจหาเศรษฐีหน้าใหม่
ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น | The Thaiger
ต่างประเทศ2 weeks ago

ชมถ่ายทอดสด พระราชพิธีสละราชสมบัติ สมเด็จพระจักรพรรดิอากิฮิโตะแห่งญี่ปุ่น

Trending