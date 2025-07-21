Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations

Former officer faces legal fallout post-monkhood

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
103 2 minutes read
Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A former high-ranking police officer, who was previously ordained as a monk, has left the monkhood following serious allegations from a private company representative. The accusations involve breaking and entering, stealing a chequebook, and taking important documents.

The company has filed a complaint with the Bang Rak Police Station against the ex-police officer, who held the rank of police general and served as deputy national police chief. The incidents reportedly occurred on February 19 and March 21 and were captured by CCTV, as previously reported.

Recent developments on July 20 indicate that the company involved in the complaint is owned by the former officer’s wife and child. The ex-police officer has now officially disrobed from monkhood.

In a related matter, the former officer has filed a counter-complaint against his wife and her associates, accusing them of embezzlement.

This was reported at the Somdet Chao Phraya Police Station, where the officer claims that a check of a safe at a house, to which his wife and her associates had the key, revealed the disappearance of 217 land title deeds, reported KhaoSod.

Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Original news: Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV

A private company representative has filed a legal complaint against a former deputy police chief, alleging theft of a chequebook and important documents while the person was ordained as a monk. The incident was captured on CCTV yesterday, July 19.

Related Articles

Reports indicate that Akkarawit (surname withheld), acting on behalf of a private company, approached officers at Bang Rak Police Station to file charges against the former police official. The person in question, holding the rank of police general and previously serving as deputy commissioner-general, is accused of trespassing and theft, with further charges potentially emerging.

According to the reports, on February 19 and March 21, during daylight hours, the former police general allegedly stole sales contracts and other crucial company documents, along with a chequebook from a current account.

The acts were captured on CCTV, providing substantial evidence. The company representative emphasised that the former official had no affiliation with the company, either as an employee or an executive.

Furthermore, since the acts were committed while he was ordained as a monk, the theft is considered a grave offence, leading to the loss of monkhood and necessitating disrobement.

Latest Thailand News
Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape Phuket News

Holiday from hell: Aussie murder suspect dies on sleazy Thai escape

54 seconds ago
Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations Crime News

Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations

19 minutes ago
Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress Thailand News

Wigged out: Love rat monk caught romping with millionaire mistress

29 minutes ago
Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam Thailand News

Thai tour guide killed, 16 foreign tourists rescued after boat capsizes in Surat Thani dam

39 minutes ago
Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani Bangkok News

Motorcycle crash with Mercedes-Benz kills two young men in Pathum Thani

52 minutes ago
Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya Pattaya News

Trouserless tragedy: Third mystery death hits Pattaya

1 hour ago
Heavy rainfall warning issued for 42 Thai provinces Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rainfall warning issued for 42 Thai provinces

1 hour ago
Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar Crime News

Woman arrested for trafficking teens at Udon Thani karaoke bar

21 hours ago
Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured Road deaths

Drunk driver crashes into police car in Nonthaburi, two injured

21 hours ago
Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport Crime News

Brazilian duo caught with 6.63kg cocaine at Koh Samui airport

21 hours ago
Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue Thailand News

Chon Buri bail agent found dead on his birthday in Nong Prue

23 hours ago
Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai tragedy: man kills wife, then himself in dispute

23 hours ago
Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon&#8217;s Phato district Thailand News

Elephant rescued from reservoir in Chumphon’s Phato district

23 hours ago
Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV Crime News

Monk accused of theft caught on CCTV

24 hours ago
Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres Thailand News

Fire engulfs Buriram rubber factory, smoke spans 10 kilometres

24 hours ago
Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga Phuket News

Thailand mulls first suspension bridge to link Phuket and Phang Nga

1 day ago
Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory Thailand News

Thailand accuses Cambodia of planting landmines on border territory

1 day ago
Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok Bangkok News

Toyota Camry fire on Sirat Expressway swiftly extinguished in Bangkok

1 day ago
Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand Crime News

Raids uncover 7.2 million baht in unsafe electrical goods across Thailand

1 day ago
Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket&#8217;s coast Crime News

Illegal homestay found on aquatic cage off Phuket’s coast

1 day ago
DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima Crime News

DSI investigates illegal airfield on public road in Nakhon Ratchasima

1 day ago
Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain warning for 41 Thai provinces, flash floods possible

1 day ago
Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant Pattaya News

Pattaya mob sparks bill-dodging chaos at Indian restaurant

2 days ago
Phuket’s new &#8216;OneMap&#8217; takes the stress out of island travel Phuket News

Phuket’s new ‘OneMap’ takes the stress out of island travel

2 days ago
Baby in backpack: Samut Prakan mum busted for abandonment Thailand News

Baby in backpack: Samut Prakan mum busted for abandonment

2 days ago
Crime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee19 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, July 21, 2025
103 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x