Ex-police general disrobes after theft allegations

A former high-ranking police officer, who was previously ordained as a monk, has left the monkhood following serious allegations from a private company representative. The accusations involve breaking and entering, stealing a chequebook, and taking important documents.

The company has filed a complaint with the Bang Rak Police Station against the ex-police officer, who held the rank of police general and served as deputy national police chief. The incidents reportedly occurred on February 19 and March 21 and were captured by CCTV, as previously reported.

Recent developments on July 20 indicate that the company involved in the complaint is owned by the former officer’s wife and child. The ex-police officer has now officially disrobed from monkhood.

In a related matter, the former officer has filed a counter-complaint against his wife and her associates, accusing them of embezzlement.

This was reported at the Somdet Chao Phraya Police Station, where the officer claims that a check of a safe at a house, to which his wife and her associates had the key, revealed the disappearance of 217 land title deeds, reported KhaoSod.

A private company representative has filed a legal complaint against a former deputy police chief, alleging theft of a chequebook and important documents while the person was ordained as a monk. The incident was captured on CCTV yesterday, July 19.

Reports indicate that Akkarawit (surname withheld), acting on behalf of a private company, approached officers at Bang Rak Police Station to file charges against the former police official. The person in question, holding the rank of police general and previously serving as deputy commissioner-general, is accused of trespassing and theft, with further charges potentially emerging.

According to the reports, on February 19 and March 21, during daylight hours, the former police general allegedly stole sales contracts and other crucial company documents, along with a chequebook from a current account.

The acts were captured on CCTV, providing substantial evidence. The company representative emphasised that the former official had no affiliation with the company, either as an employee or an executive.

Furthermore, since the acts were committed while he was ordained as a monk, the theft is considered a grave offence, leading to the loss of monkhood and necessitating disrobement.