Man arrested after targeting coin-operated car washes in Bangkok

Metropolitan police apprehended a 41 year old man after he allegedly broke into coin-operated car wash machines twice.

Facing unemployment and financial difficulties, the suspect, Pongpan admitted to committing these crimes. The arrest took place on July 18 at a rented room in Din Daeng district, Bangkok.

On July 2, around 5pm, the victim received a report from a relative that an unidentified person had forced entry into their shop, stealing approximately 10,000 baht (US$310) from a coin-operated car wash machine.

CCTV footage revealed a male suspect wearing a cap to conceal his identity entering the shop on July 2 at 1.34am, and stealing money.

A subsequent incident occurred on July 8 at 2am, with the suspect targeting the shop again, taking around 500 baht.

Upon arrest, Pongpan confessed to all charges, citing a year-long period of unemployment as the motive behind his actions, using the money for daily expenses. He further admitted to breaking into coin-operated washing machines at three nearby locations, which had not yet led to his capture.

Further investigations uncovered that Pongpan had an outstanding arrest warrant from the Criminal Court, warrant number 338/2024 (case number A1525/2024, red case number A1640/2024) dated May 28, 2024.

He was charged with attempted theft at night, causing damage to protective barriers for persons or property. The case has now been handed over to investigators at Nimitmai Police Station for further legal action, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a security guard at a major shopping mall in Khon Kaen was arrested for stealing 2,000 baht from a university student’s motorcycle storage on July 13, at 5.30pm. The student had inadvertently left her wallet behind.

CCTV footage showed 32 year old Kasidit “Mark” Klongyut taking the cash while on patrol in the motorcycle parking area before resuming his duties.

The student, who attends Khon Kaen University, discovered her wallet was missing when she attempted to pay for a birthday cake at the shopping mall.