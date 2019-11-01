Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged. Live theatre in BKK. | The Thaiger

‘Broadway in Bangkok…unplugged’ is a unique and exciting night in Bangkok, featuring classic songs from hit Broadway musicals, performed by two fantastic musical superstars. Live theatre right here in the capital.

If you missed Big Mango’s last amazing production in January, then here is your chance to see musical theatre at its very best, in the beautiful Aksra Theatre at the King Power Complex Bangkok, near Victory Monument on Saturday November 16 with performances at 5pm & 8pm.

Starring Daniel Koek who played the lead role of Jean Valjean in the original London production of Les Misérables, and Harriet Jones who captivated audiences as Christine Daae in The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre London.

They will be joined on stage by the talented Winners of the RBSO’s 2019 Young Talent Sings Broadway Concert.

Sit back and enjoy iconic songs from old and new Broadway musicals including Les Misérables, In the Heights, Phantom of the Opera, Wicked, Rent, West Side Story, Beauty and the Beast, Miss Saigon and more.

If you love your big musicals, then this Bangkok concert will be a night to remember! You can get a special 25% discount on your tickets. Just use this code DK6L9 at www.thaiticketmajor.com.

Tickets prices. 1,000, 1,500, 2,000 & 2,500 baht through www.thaiticketmajor.com

Nearest BTS: Victory Monument

Ample Parking AT King Power Complex.

Stay packages from 3,884 baht available at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel. Contact hotel’s reservation department. Tel: +66 (0) 2 680 9999.

Media Contact: Mike Bridge Big Mango Productions +66(0) 831 986700 mikebridge.bigmango@gmail.com