Songkhla business man claims he was forced to sign dodgy drug test | The Thaiger

Songkhla business man claims he was forced to sign dodgy drug test
A Songkhla businessman is claiming that he was forced to sign a document admitting to using illicit drugs. 38 year old Somchai owns a banana business and is a special professor at the Songkhla Rajabhat University, and qualified electrical contractor, according to Sanook.
Somchai and his lawyer faced the media this week and presented documents from Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok as proof of his innocence. A drug test (Methamphetamine Urine Screening) from the Surat Thani Hospital also showed he had no traces of drugs in his system.
Somchai is demanding justice and says he is in the process of filing an official police report about the incident at a Phatthalung checkpoint on October 5.
The incident occurred around 10pm. Somchai says he was driving a Toyota SUV with Songkhla license plates. He had just delivered some bananas in Surat Thani and was heading back south to Phatthalung Province.
He arrived at a checkpoint where the officers made him take a urine test. He happily conceded to the test and returned the cup back to the officer. The officer told him to sit down while they do the drug test. The officer then took the cup to somewhere out of sight, according to the report from ThaiResident.com.
Somchai says, in his report that, while finding a seat to wait for the result of the tests, the officer held his cup and allegedly yelled… “you’re not going home tonight for sure, you have to sleep at the police station”.
The officers then got hold of him with two other persons. The police gave him an arrest document for him to sign as admitting to the drug test. At first, he denied signing, but the officer told him “just sign it so that the situation does not drag out”.
Somchai says was afraid for his own safety so he signed the paper.
The officers then took him to Surat Thani Hospital for an official and confirmation drug test. Results showed he had drugs in his system, but Somchai denies and believes it was someone else’s urine. He asked for another drug test at the hospital but the officers declined. Somchai was then placed in jail at the Surat Thani Police Station. His relatives were contacted and told to pay 50,000 baht bail to get him out of jail.
Somchai was later interrogated by another officer where he denied all charges. The officer asked him whether he believed in scientific evidence, Somchai answered he does but he doesn’t believe it was his urine. He asked for another drug test that showed no traces of drugs in his system.
Somchai went to get another drug test this time by a blood test at the Phatthalung Lab on October 8 (three days later), the test was then sent to Ramathibodi Hospital in Bangkok on October 9 that confirmed that he had no traces of drugs at that time.
Somchai states that he has never taken drugs in his life. He told the media he will be suing and will do what he can to protect his reputation and fight the charges.
Insurgents detonate car-bomb and fire at a security outpost in Pattani
Southern insurgents have damaged eight vehicles in front of an old police station in Mai Kaen district in Pattani after detonating a car bomb. The incident happened last night in Thailand’s southern border province of Pattani.
A security outpost in Yarang district was also under fire from a different group of suspected insurgents last night as well. Police report that a pickup truck, belonging to Nam Dum Tambon municapilty, was stolen yesterday and is believed to have been used in the car bomb attack. The insurgents reportedly tied up a security guard before stealing the truck.
The car bomb, which exploded several hours after the car theft, blew a hole through the wall of the police station and damaged eight cars, including three privately-owned vehicles. There were no reported injuries.
Security officials report that the gun attack on the security outpost in Tambon Khao Toom damaged a garage, but did not cause any injuries either.
Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports NOT closing – Thai transport minister
Chiang Rai’s International Airport is not slated for closure, according to Thailand’s Transport Minister. The comment came after Airports of Thailand’s president announced on Monday October 28 that AOT was ‘considering’ closing Chiang Rai and Hat Yai airports, throwing media, and the staff at the two airports, into a spin.
The minister has told The Nation that AOT “has no plans to close or downgrade any airport in Thailand, including those in Chiang Rai and Hat Yai.” He says there is no change to the planned expansion of six airports.
The press reports regarding the planned closure of Hat Yai International Airport in Songkhla province and Chiang Rai International Airport were “just misinterpretation,” AOT’s president told The Nation, adding that the real message is that the high-speed train project might lead to fewer travellers for both airports.
“The AOT will draw up a flexible plan to deal with the development.”
Passenger numbers at most airports, except Chiang Rai International Airport, are far above capacity. The Chiang Mai Airport serves 11.32 million travellers annually despite capacity of just 8 million, and Phuket Airport, with capacity of 12.5 million, is struggling now with 17.85 million, and growing. Hat Yai Airport is serving 4.03 million passengers a year, and has just 2.5 million in capacity.
More than 64 million people have passed through Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi Airport so far this year, with a capacity of 45 million, and its secondary Dong Mueang Airport has served over 41 million despite capacity of only 30 million.
Chiang Rai’s airport is doing better with 2.95 million, a bit below its full current capacity of 3 million pax. These six airports have a combined total capacity of 101 million passengers, which is expected to rise to 186 million by 2024, according to the transport minister, who also said that he has requested that AOT collaborate with relevant organisations to improve the immigration process, using electronic e-visas to lessen density at checkpoints, providing convenience for tourists and enhanced efficiency.
Five Burmese arrested trying to get into Thailand with dodgy passports
Five Burmese, carrying fake passports to try and enter into Thailand, have been arrested at the Ranong checkpoint. Border control police reported the arrest of 22 years old San MG, 30 years old Hla Thein, 42 years old Nu Saw, 30 years old Than Tun, and 36 years old Aung Saw.
They were arrested on October 13 by officers at the Sapan Bla checkpoint in Ranong, southern Thailand. They presented their passports to the officials but something wasn’t right, according to the Immigration officers. Officials ran their passports through the Biometrics system. The information showed that their travelling history into Thailand didn’t match the passports. They were also using different pictures registered in the system.
The 5 suspects were invited to the Ranong Immigration office. The passports had a stripe on some of the pages, as usual on Burmese passports, but there was no printed “Republic of the Union of Myanmar”, revealing that they were fake passports. The suspects admitted that they wanted to come and work in Thailand. The group found an agent and paid him 22,000 baht each to get into Thailand.
The agent met them and handed them their fake passports. On pages 10, 12, and 13 were immigration stamps, but the 5 had never travelled into Thailand before. Investigations revealed that a boat driver, Htay Myint, also Burmese delivered the 5 suspects from Koh Song to Ranong Province.
Htay Myint stated that he was hired to pick up the 5 men at the Koh Song Pier and deliver them to Sapan Bla Pier. The man met them along with a payment of 350 baht for the boat trip. The police are continue to investigate the case and source the fake passports.
