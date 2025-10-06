Fire engulfs restaurant in Bangkok’s RCA entertainment venue

Emergency crews race to stop fire threatening nearby clubs and bars

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin36 minutes agoLast Updated: Monday, October 6, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

A fire broke out at a restaurant within the well-known entertainment hub Royal City Avenue (RCA) in Bangkok today, October 6, prompting a swift response from fire and rescue teams.

According to the Facebook page, Fire & Rescue Thailand, the blaze was reported at around 5.11pm at a restaurant located on Soi Sun Wichai-Rama 9, off Rama 9 Road, in the Bang Kapi subdistrict of Huai Khwang district. Firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene to contain the flames.

The name of the affected restaurant, along with the cause of the fire and other related details, has not yet been confirmed by the authorities.

A video shared by Fire & Rescue Thailand showed the restaurant engulfed in heavy flames and situated adjacent to one of RCA’s most popular nightclubs, Route 66. Some Thai media outlets reported that the restaurant might be part of the nightclub complex, though officials have yet to verify this information.

Thick black smoke billowed across the area, with plumes visible from several kilometres away. Numerous social media users shared images and videos showing the dense smoke clouding the Bangkok skyline.

RCA Bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ Fire & Rescue Thailand

Footage from the scene revealed fierce flames consuming the interior of the establishment as firefighters struggled to bring the blaze under control. One clip showed a firefighter using an extinguisher to combat the fire inside the premises, though the flames continued to rage.

As of now, there have been no reports of injuries, nor is it clear how many workers or customers were inside the restaurant when the fire broke out.

Route 66 fire
Photo via Facebook/ FM91 Trafficpro

This is not the first fire incident to occur within the RCA area. In 2018, a blaze erupted at a bar named App Arena, spreading to several parked vehicles before firefighters managed to contain it within 30 minutes. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Similarly, in 2016, a fire destroyed 20 rooms in a workers’ accommodation compound linked to a construction project in RCA. The cause of that fire was never disclosed, though no injuries were reported in that incident either.

thick smoke bangkok
Photo via Facebook/ กาโต่ย กระต่าย

