Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai man is under investigation by the Department of National Parks (DPN) for transporting a lion cub without proper safety measures, a clear breach of wildlife transport laws. The man’s legal lion lapse could cost him dearly, with penalties including up to a year in prison and a hefty 100,000 baht fine.

The situation roared into the spotlight after a viral post showcased the curious cub clambering freely around a car, tugging at the heartstrings of netizens. Yet, the light-hearted moment quickly turned serious when the post vanished from the man’s Facebook, prompting further scrutiny.

Advertisements

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, yesterday, January 16, spoke to Matichon Online, acknowledging the universal cuteness of baby animals but stressing the importance of lawful animal transport.

To guarantee both human and animal safety, strict protocol demands a completely enclosed cage for any movement, said Atthaphon.

“If you wish to transport an animal for an exhibition or to transfer it to another party, securing permission is paramount.”

Specifically, transferring a lion necessitates prior consent from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), reported KhaoSod. The days of moving a lion on a whim are long gone.

The case violates multiple regulations, including Section 19 of the National Park regulations, concerning controlled wildlife and carcasses, as well as breaching the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act B.E. 2019. Consequences are severe, with possible imprisonment or fines on the table, said Atthaphon.

Advertisements

“This incident has been traced to the Bangkok area, and our officers are now delving into the details.”

It’s a cautionary tale for those thinking they can take a walk on the wild side without following the rules.

Meanwhile, the DNP released a report estimating Thailand’s wild elephant population to be between 4,013 and 4,422. These elephants are dispersed across 91 forests. The report highlights increasing conflicts between wild elephants and communities, particularly severe in the eastern forests, with an annual population growth rate of 8.2%, affecting 257 villages across six provinces.