Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott10 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
291 1 minute read
Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A Thai man is under investigation by the Department of National Parks (DPN) for transporting a lion cub without proper safety measures, a clear breach of wildlife transport laws. The man’s legal lion lapse could cost him dearly, with penalties including up to a year in prison and a hefty 100,000 baht fine.

The situation roared into the spotlight after a viral post showcased the curious cub clambering freely around a car, tugging at the heartstrings of netizens. Yet, the light-hearted moment quickly turned serious when the post vanished from the man’s Facebook, prompting further scrutiny.

Advertisements

Atthaphon Charoenchansa, Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation, yesterday, January 16, spoke to Matichon Online, acknowledging the universal cuteness of baby animals but stressing the importance of lawful animal transport.

To guarantee both human and animal safety, strict protocol demands a completely enclosed cage for any movement, said Atthaphon.

Related Articles

“If you wish to transport an animal for an exhibition or to transfer it to another party, securing permission is paramount.”

Specifically, transferring a lion necessitates prior consent from the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), reported KhaoSod. The days of moving a lion on a whim are long gone.

The case violates multiple regulations, including Section 19 of the National Park regulations, concerning controlled wildlife and carcasses, as well as breaching the Wildlife Conservation and Protection Act B.E. 2019. Consequences are severe, with possible imprisonment or fines on the table, said Atthaphon.

Advertisements

“This incident has been traced to the Bangkok area, and our officers are now delving into the details.”

It’s a cautionary tale for those thinking they can take a walk on the wild side without following the rules.

Pride and peril: Thai man caught 'lion' about cub safety rules | News by Thaiger
Picture of a lion cub courtesy of CBS 19

Meanwhile, the DNP released a report estimating Thailand’s wild elephant population to be between 4,013 and 4,422. These elephants are dispersed across 91 forests. The report highlights increasing conflicts between wild elephants and communities, particularly severe in the eastern forests, with an annual population growth rate of 8.2%, affecting 257 villages across six provinces.

Latest Thailand News
BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard Crime News

BREAKING: Foreign man robs car at gunpoint with kids onboard

8 hours ago
Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht Thailand News

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

8 hours ago
ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations Bangkok Travel

ICONSIAM hosts Chinese New Year to celebrate 50 years of Thai-Chinese relations

9 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025 Aviation News

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

9 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation Thailand News

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

9 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers Aviation News

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

9 hours ago
Pride and peril: Thai man caught &#8216;lion&#8217; about cub safety rules Bangkok News

Pride and peril: Thai man caught ‘lion’ about cub safety rules

10 hours ago
Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush Crime News

Drug-addicted Thai man steals pickup to impress teen crush

10 hours ago
Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years Bangkok News

Train station construction closes Ratchathewi flyover for 3 years

10 hours ago
Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line Business News

Call it off: Thai telecom giants reject merger offers on the line

10 hours ago
Father fatally stabs son in Samut Prakan after money dispute Central Thailand News

Father fatally stabs son in Samut Prakan after money dispute

10 hours ago
&#8216;Stay away&#8217; leaflets target PM&#8217;s visit in Yala slammed as fake news Politics News

‘Stay away’ leaflets target PM’s visit in Yala slammed as fake news

10 hours ago
Senior police officer threatens junior with gun over alleged affair Central Thailand News

Senior police officer threatens junior with gun over alleged affair

11 hours ago
Rising sun eclipses Thailand: Japan now No.1 for Chinese tourists Business News

Rising sun eclipses Thailand: Japan now No.1 for Chinese tourists

11 hours ago
Ex-waiter arrested for shabu restaurant theft in Ubon Ratchathani Crime News

Ex-waiter arrested for shabu restaurant theft in Ubon Ratchathani

11 hours ago
Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge Business News

Thailand banks on foreign investment to power economic surge

11 hours ago
Population decline: Thailand&#8217;s birth rate hits 75-year low Economy News

Population decline: Thailand’s birth rate hits 75-year low

11 hours ago
Scammer poses as doctor to request explicit images from Thai patient Crime News

Scammer poses as doctor to request explicit images from Thai patient

11 hours ago
French mafia chaos: Phuket residents slam tourists&#8217; alley blockade (video) Crime News

French mafia chaos: Phuket residents slam tourists’ alley blockade (video)

12 hours ago
Power play: Thailand set to slash electricity bills with tariff tweak Business News

Power play: Thailand set to slash electricity bills with tariff tweak

13 hours ago
Body of foreign man found in sea off Jomtien Beach Crime News

Body of foreign man found in sea off Jomtien Beach

13 hours ago
Chinese housekeeper suspected in 100 million baht theft in Pattaya Crime News

Chinese housekeeper suspected in 100 million baht theft in Pattaya

13 hours ago
Thai cop boyfriend charged over woman&#8217;s tragic death Crime News

Thai cop boyfriend charged over woman’s tragic death

13 hours ago
Tying the knot: Pattaya hosts free LGBTQ+ weddings Pattaya News

Tying the knot: Pattaya hosts free LGBTQ+ weddings

13 hours ago
Chill factor: Thailand braces for cold, frosty spell as mercury dips Thailand News

Chill factor: Thailand braces for cold, frosty spell as mercury dips

13 hours ago
Bangkok NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott10 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 17, 2025
291 1 minute read
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

Umbrella-clad thief climbs from ceiling to steal but only gets 100 baht

8 hours ago
VietJet named one of world&#8217;s safest airlines in 2025

VietJet named one of world’s safest airlines in 2025

9 hours ago
Borderline mystery: Chinese model&#8217;s vanishing act stuns nation

Borderline mystery: Chinese model’s vanishing act stuns nation

9 hours ago
CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

CNY rush: Thai airports brace for over 4 million passengers

9 hours ago