Bangkok to sign MoU for Orange Line, road closures expected

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA) for the transfer of areas during the construction of the Orange Line’s western section this week.

Tawatchai Napasaksri, director of BMA’s Public Works Department, confirmed that the committee overseeing the handover of roads in Bangkok, along with key agencies and seven district offices, convened on October 7. They discussed the transfer of areas and roads to facilitate the construction of the Orange Line mass transit project’s western section, stretching from the Thailand Cultural Centre to Bang Khun Non.

Following the handover, the contractor will conduct a thorough survey of all structures, both above and below ground, along the designated route. Initial excavation work will be conducted at night, allowing the roads to be reopened for daytime traffic.

Full road closures for construction activities, spanning both day and night, are scheduled to start next year.

In accordance with the MoU, the MRTA is obligated to inform the public in advance of these full closures. They must also install warning signs and implement traffic management plans that meet established safety standards, Tawatchai said.

“The committee has agreed to hand over the entire width of the designated roads along the Orange Line’s route to the MRTA, enabling them to proceed with the construction.”

Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited (BEM), which holds the concession for the Orange Line project, and CH Karnchang Public Company Limited, the contractor, have been granted access to the areas in preparation for the handover on October 8.

The BMA expressed concerns regarding the dismantling of three flyovers at Pratunam Intersection, Ratchathewi Intersection, and the intersection of Sutthawat Road and Charan Sanitwong Road. These structures need to be removed to make way for the underground tunnel construction, Tawatchai said.

“After the construction is completed, these bridges will be rebuilt, but the process may cause significant traffic disruptions.”

The MRTA has been urged to develop detailed traffic management plans for each affected area to minimise the impact on the public, reported Bangkok Post.