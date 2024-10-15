31 Thai university students injured in Nakhon Pathom bus accident

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: 09:41, 15 October 2024| Updated: 09:41, 15 October 2024
96 1 minute read
31 Thai university students injured in Nakhon Pathom bus accident
Photo via ThaiRath

A coach bus driver crashed into a 12-wheel truck carrying pigs on Phet Kasem Road in the central province of Nakhon Pathom yesterday, October 14, leaving 31 university students injured.

Officers from Mueang Nakhon Pathom Police Station investigated the accident at about 6.45pm, along with rescuers from the Suksalanukroh Nakhon Pathom Foundation. The windscreen of the bus was shattered and its front door was jammed while the 12-wheel truck sustained minimal damage.

Advertisements

Rescuers rushed 31 victims to hospital with minor injuries. Other students who escaped the crash unscathed carefully removed their belongings from the damaged bus to a replacement vehicle.

The bus driver, 70 year old Chaiyasit Pattamaethin, waited for officers at the scene. He told police that he was transporting around 40 university students from Srinakharinwirot University in Bangkok. They attended a nature conservation camp in the central province of Ratchaburi, and the accident occurred on their return journey.

Related news

Chaiyasit claimed that the 12-wheel truck made a sudden stop without signalling, and he was unable to stop the bus in time, resulting in the crash. The truck driver, 38 year old Sinchai Sudthup, corroborated Chaiyasit’s account, saying he had to make an emergency stop due to heavy traffic ahead.

Officers will conduct further investigations into the accident, and the charges against the coach bus driver have yet to be revealed.

In a recent tragic incident involving a coach bus reported on October 1, 23 teachers and students, aged between three and 14, lost their lives in a bus blaze. A fire broke out on the coach bus while 44 students and teachers were on a school trip.

Advertisements

Three of the victims from that accident remain under close care in hospital. As of the latest update on their condition today, October 15, one of them is showing signs of both physical and mental improvement, while the other two remain in an unstable condition.

However, the other two victims have responded to treatment and medication, and their burn wounds show no signs of infection.

Central Thailand NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.

Related Articles

Sattahip squad busts a gamble of gals in illegal gaming ring

Sattahip squad busts a gamble of gals in illegal gaming ring

Published: 10:07, 15 October 2024
Dancing with danger: Burlesque star&#8217;s dengue drama in Thailand

Dancing with danger: Burlesque star’s dengue drama in Thailand

Published: 09:58, 15 October 2024
Hippo hooray! Sisaket zoo celebrates new exotic addition

Hippo hooray! Sisaket zoo celebrates new exotic addition

Published: 09:54, 15 October 2024
Bangkok to sign MoU for Orange Line, road closures expected

Bangkok to sign MoU for Orange Line, road closures expected

Published: 09:29, 15 October 2024