Phuket couple face charges after daughter suffers fractured skull

A couple in Phuket is facing serious charges after their two year old daughter was discovered unconscious with a fractured skull, the result of a horrific beating. Investigating officers revealed that both parents tested positive for drugs, adding to the grim nature of this tragic case.

A concerned neighbour, alarmed by the ongoing abuse, called emergency services to the family’s home near Surakul Stadium. The little girl, now receiving medical care, had reportedly endured frequent beatings for crying, urinating, or other minor incidents that upset her parents.

The neighbour disclosed that the sounds of violence were often heard from the home, and previous warnings to the father had fallen on deaf ears. The latest incident, however, was so severe that it prompted immediate action.

Earlier today, officers from Wichit Police Station interrogated the parents and conducted drug tests, which confirmed their substance abuse. Wichit Police Chief Chatree Chueakaew stated that the parents will initially face charges related to drug use. The police have also contacted the Phuket Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to file a formal complaint.

Once the medical report detailing the child’s injuries is available, further charges related to child abuse will be pursued, according to Chueakaew.

While the parents remain in custody for drug-related offences, their youngest child will be placed in the care of the grandmother, who will also look after an older sibling.

Phuket MP Chalermpong Saengdee, involved in the response, pointed out the broader societal issues contributing to such tragedies.

“Our society is grappling with serious family problems, exacerbated by economic hardships that sometimes lead parents to take out their frustrations on their children.

“Phuket is facing several similar cases, including one in Rawai that remains unresolved. Now, in Wichit, we have another shocking instance of child abuse. Children are the future strength of the nation.”

The police are working closely with the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, along with children’s shelters and psychologists, to ensure the child receives the care and support she needs. Chalermpong described the situation as sensitive and delicate, given the child’s age, and mentioned that the Ministry would be visiting the area to assess the circumstances, reported Phuket News.

He also highlighted that drug abuse is a critical national issue that endangers families and children alike.

“Urgent action is being taken to combat drug use. Anyone with information should report it. All reports will be kept confidential and shared only with the relevant agencies, including the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Phuket Provincial Police Commander.”