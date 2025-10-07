Bangkok named world’s best city for Gen Z by Time Out

Bangkok has been ranked the world’s best city for Gen Z, according to a global survey by Time Out magazine. The ranking was based on responses from over 18,500 people under the age of 30 from around the world.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said the recognition reflects Bangkok’s growing appeal to the younger generation and aligns with Thailand’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable, value-based tourism.

The survey considered real-life experiences of young people living in and visiting cities across the globe. Respondents cited Bangkok’s blend of traditional culture and modern lifestyle, affordability, diverse food scene, and welcoming atmosphere as key reasons for its top ranking.

The city was praised for its street food stalls, rooftop bars, creative spaces, ancient temples, and contemporary cafés, elements that highlight Bangkok’s balance of heritage and innovation.

TAT said the ranking demonstrates Thailand’s strong soft power, rooted in culture, creativity, and hospitality. Thapanee noted that the agency is focused on communicating the “essence of Thainess” in ways that resonate with younger generations, rather than creating new promotional narratives.

She added that Bangkok is also becoming a model for “Future Tourism,” where local communities, digital innovation, and sustainable practices come together to create more meaningful travel experiences.

The Nation reported that the TAT is currently promoting initiatives focused on green tourism, creative economy, and local empowerment. The agency says these efforts aim to ensure Thailand’s tourism sector grows in ways that are not only economically sustainable but also culturally and socially valuable.

Bangkok’s recognition, Thapanee said, is the result of collaboration between local communities, travellers, and public and private sector stakeholders. She emphasised that while the ranking is a milestone, TAT remains focused on preserving and sharing authentic Thai experiences.