Bangkok joins Earth Hour 2026 with one-hour lights-out on March 28

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 27, 2026, 10:23 AM
128 2 minutes read
Bangkok joins Earth Hour 2026 with one-hour lights-out on March 28 | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photos via สำนักงานเขตบางกอกน้อย/สำนักงานเขตสะพานสูง﻿/Earth Hour Bangkok Thailand

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has invited residents and organisations across the capital to switch off non-essential lights for one hour tomorrow, March 28, as part of the “60+ Earth Hour 2026” campaign to cut energy use and help tackle global warming.

Speaking today, March 27, at Bangkok City Hall, Chadchart said the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is working with network partners to continue the annual Earth Hour drive.

He called on government agencies, private sector organisations, businesses and the public to reduce energy consumption by turning off unnecessary lighting for one hour, such as decorative lights, building and high-rise lighting, advertising signs and household lights.

The BMA also encouraged people to unplug unused electrical appliances and reduce air-conditioning use in homes and buildings during the campaign period.

Participants were also asked to share their involvement on social media using the hashtags #20ปีEarthHour, #BiggestHourForEarth or #EarthHour2026.

The BMA said three key locations in Bangkok will take part in a symbolic lights-out. These are Wat Arun in Bangkok Yai district, the Giant Swing and Wat Suthat Thepwararam in Phra Nakhon district, and Wat Saket in Pom Prap district.

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All 50 district offices will also work with local partners and building operators in their areas to join the symbolic switch-off at buildings and along streets.

Chadchart urged the public to join the “switch off lights for one hour” activity on March 28 from 8.30pm to 9.30pm, alongside 7,000 cities in 190 countries worldwide.

He said the campaign can help households reduce electricity bills while also supporting national energy savings, budget efficiency and environmental protection.

The governor added that since 2008, the BMA has run the one-hour switch-off campaign with WWF Thailand and partner networks. Over 18 years, the campaign has reduced energy use by 22,617 megawatts and cut carbon dioxide emissions by 12,330 tonnes.

Khaosod reported that in 2025’s Earth Hour, the BMA said participation across Bangkok reduced electricity use by 134 megawatts compared with electricity consumption in Bangkok on the previous Saturday during the same hour, based on calculations by the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.

That reduction was reported to have lowered carbon dioxide emissions by 58.6 tonnes, which the BMA said is equivalent to 485 flights between Bangkok and Chiang Mai, driving a diesel car for 351,600 kilometres, or switching off lights in 263,700 households.

In a separate development, the BMA has begun upgrading traffic lights at dozens of intersections to an adaptive system that uses CCTV and AI to better tackle traffic in the capital, with plans to expand the rollout further this year.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: March 27, 2026, 10:23 AM
128 2 minutes read

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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.