Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump

Travellers heading to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan now face higher ferry fares after a sharp hike in fuel prices across Thailand prompted a ferry operator in Surat Thani province to raise ticket prices.

Seatran Ferry, which operates services between Don Sak Pier in the mainland of Surat Thani and the two islands, first announced a fare adjustment on March 14. At that time, prices rose by 10 baht.

The fare for the Don Sak to Koh Samui route increased from 170 to 180 baht, while the fare for the Don Sak to Koh Pha Ngan route increased from 240 to 250 baht.

After fuel prices rose by six baht on the night of March 26, the company issued a second announcement of the rising fare. Seatran said it would increase fares by a further 30 baht, with the new rates taking effect from today, March 27.

Under the updated pricing, passengers travelling to Koh Samui now pay 210 baht, up from 180, while travel to Koh Pha Ngan is priced at 280 baht.

Vehicle transport fees also increased, with motorcycles now costing 270 baht and cars 670 baht. Seatran said charges rise further depending on vehicle size and travel distance.

A delivery driver, Kriangkrai, told MGR Online that the higher fuel and ferry costs have increased his daily transport expenses. He said he transports products from a market in Surat Thani city centre to clients on Koh Samui every day and may need to raise delivery prices to cover the additional costs.

Kriangkrai said the fuel price rise has had wider impacts, adding that he and others in Surat Thani are also dealing with fuel shortages. He said people were forced to drive around searching for open petrol stations, using more fuel in the process. He called on those involved to recognise the effects.

Separately, boat operators on the Saen Saep Canal and the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok announced yesterday, March 26, that fares will increase by two baht from March 30.