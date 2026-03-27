Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 27, 2026, 10:30 AM
139 1 minute read
Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ Seatran Ferry

Travellers heading to Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan now face higher ferry fares after a sharp hike in fuel prices across Thailand prompted a ferry operator in Surat Thani province to raise ticket prices.

Seatran Ferry, which operates services between Don Sak Pier in the mainland of Surat Thani and the two islands, first announced a fare adjustment on March 14. At that time, prices rose by 10 baht.

The fare for the Don Sak to Koh Samui route increased from 170 to 180 baht, while the fare for the Don Sak to Koh Pha Ngan route increased from 240 to 250 baht.

After fuel prices rose by six baht on the night of March 26, the company issued a second announcement of the rising fare. Seatran said it would increase fares by a further 30 baht, with the new rates taking effect from today, March 27.

Ferry fare pha ngan samui
Photo via Facebook/ Seatran Ferry

Under the updated pricing, passengers travelling to Koh Samui now pay 210 baht, up from 180, while travel to Koh Pha Ngan is priced at 280 baht.

Vehicle transport fees also increased, with motorcycles now costing 270 baht and cars 670 baht. Seatran said charges rise further depending on vehicle size and travel distance.

A delivery driver, Kriangkrai, told MGR Online that the higher fuel and ferry costs have increased his daily transport expenses. He said he transports products from a market in Surat Thani city centre to clients on Koh Samui every day and may need to raise delivery prices to cover the additional costs.

Related Articles
Koh Samui Koh Pha Ngan ferry
Photo via Facebook/ Seatran Ferry

Kriangkrai said the fuel price rise has had wider impacts, adding that he and others in Surat Thani are also dealing with fuel shortages. He said people were forced to drive around searching for open petrol stations, using more fuel in the process. He called on those involved to recognise the effects.

Separately, boat operators on the Saen Saep Canal and the Chao Phraya River in Bangkok announced yesterday, March 26, that fares will increase by two baht from March 30.

Latest Thailand News
Family of 3 killed in crash on roadworks in Nakhon Pathom | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Family of 3 killed in crash on roadworks in Nakhon Pathom

12 minutes ago
Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump | Thaiger Koh Samui News

Koh Samui and Koh Pha Ngan ferry fares increase after fuel price jump

1 hour ago
Bangkok joins Earth Hour 2026 with one-hour lights-out on March 28 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok joins Earth Hour 2026 with one-hour lights-out on March 28

1 hour ago
Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market | Thaiger Crime News

Clothes thieves become aggressive when confronted at market

2 hours ago
Saraburi illegal fuel storage sites found with 29,000 litres in DSI raids | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Saraburi illegal fuel storage sites found with 29,000 litres in DSI raids

2 hours ago
Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30 | Thaiger Bangkok News

Bangkok canal and river boats to raise fares by 2 baht from March 30

18 hours ago
The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket | Thaiger Property

The Zero pioneers a new era of eco-smart residential living in Phuket

18 hours ago
Loei monk and alleged lover accused of lewd rituals on old locals | Thaiger Thailand News

Loei monk and alleged lover accused of lewd rituals on old locals

18 hours ago
Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded | Thaiger Crime News

Pathum Thani shooting leaves one teen dead and two wounded

19 hours ago
Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road | Thaiger Phuket News

Foreign pickup driver kills Thai motorcyclist on Phuket road

19 hours ago
Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Unattended microwave suspected in Samut Prakan apartment fire

20 hours ago
Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client&#8217;s Rolex watch | Thaiger Phuket News

Porsche service centre worker in Phuket steals client’s Rolex watch

20 hours ago
Groups call to drop police rule disqualifying HIV/AIDS applicants | Thaiger Bangkok News

Groups call to drop police rule disqualifying HIV/AIDS applicants

21 hours ago
Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Thai woman nearly loses finger after knife attack by neighbour

21 hours ago
E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban | Thaiger Thai Law News

E-cigarette users in Thailand rise 11-fold in three years despite ban

22 hours ago
5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29) | Thaiger Things To Do

5 things to do in Bangkok this weekend (March 27 to 29)

22 hours ago
Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road | Thaiger Northern Thailand News

Police criticised for shooting 14 year old boy on Lampang road

22 hours ago
Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht | Thaiger Thailand News

Study trip or tourism? Thai govt spending on overseas trips tops 2.5bn baht

22 hours ago
Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket | Thaiger Phuket News

Saudi tourist files complaint after 40000 baht massage in Phuket

1 day ago
Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem | Thaiger Politics News

Senator proposes law requiring public to stand during royal anthem

1 day ago
Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue | Thaiger South Thailand News

Thai truck driver found dead after alleged 10-hour refuelling queue

1 day ago
Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect | Thaiger Economy News

Long queues form at Pattaya stations as fuel price hike takes effect

1 day ago
Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims | Thaiger Thailand News

Minister to drop lawsuit over berry picker bribery claims

1 day ago
March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands | Thaiger Economy News

March 26 Thailand fuel prices updated across five major brands

1 day ago
Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai snake rescuer shares safety warning after cobra escapes inside car

2 days ago
Koh Samui NewsThailand NewsTransport News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 27, 2026, 10:30 AM
139 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.