Indonesia
2 strong quakes shake Indonesia’s Sumatra
2 large, shallow earthquakes, of magnitude 6.8 and 6.9, struck off Indonesia’s Sumatra island early today, according to the US Geological Survey. No tsunami warning was issued and there were no immediate reports of casualties or major damage. Terrified residents fled their homes when the twin offshore quakes rocked Bengkulu city on Sumatra’s western coast. Bengkulu resident Jumentrio told AFP:
“The first earthquake was quick…but another one hit shortly after and it was just as strong. My children screamed hysterically.”
The area was hit by a string of aftershocks, according to Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.
“But until now we haven’t received any report of damages due to the earthquakes.”
The quakes struck within 6 minutes of one another from 5:23am local time at a depth of between 22 and 26 kilometres, respectively. Shallower quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.
The Indian Ocean Tsunami Warning and Mitigation System said there is “…no threat to countries in the Indian Ocean.”
There is a “low likelihood of casualties and damage”, according to the USGS.
Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous nation, has frequent seismic and volcanic activity due to its position on the Pacific “Ring of Fire”, where tectonic plates collide.
In 2018, a 7.5-magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami on Sulawesi island left more than 4,300 people dead or missing.
A devastating 9.1-magnitude quake struck off the coast of Sumatra in 2004, triggering a tsunami that killed 220,000 throughout the region, including some 170,000 in Indonesia.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | AFP
World
Aussie hailed as hero after fighting off shark to save wife
An Australian man saved his wife from a shark attack yesterday by punching the shark until it released her. Police say the couple were surfing at a beach near Port Macquarie, 4 hours north of Sydney, yesterday morning when she was bitten twice on her right leg. Paramedics treated the 35 year old at the beach before she was later airlifted to a major hospital for surgery. “Her companion was forced to punch the fish until it let go”, according to a police statement. A witness who was surfing nearby when the attack happened called the man “a hero” for […]
Environment
Mauritius oil spill tanker splits apart
A Japanese tanker ship that ran aground on a reef off the island of Mauritius last month, threatening an ecological disaster in the Indian Ocean, has broken apart, authorities said yesterday. The Mauritius National Crisis Committee said the condition of the MV Wakashio was worsening early on in the day and by the afternoon it had split. A statement issued by the committe said: “At around 4.30pm, a major detachment of the vessel’s forward section was observed. On the basis of the experts’ advice, the towing plan is being implemented.” The ship hit a coral reef on July 25, spilling […]
Environment
Camera captures rare footage of tiger at Kanchanaburi national park
A camera installed by rangers at Khao Laem National Park, in the western province of Kanchanaburi, has captured rare footage of a tiger patrolling the park. The discovery has been confirmed by park chief, Thewin Mesub. “This sighting of a tiger proves that natural resources in Khao Laem are still abundant, and that park rangers have done a great job protecting the forest. For years, our staff have patrolled Khao Laem to prevent illegal hunting and make the area a safe sanctuary for wildlife in Kanchanaburi and connecting provinces.” According to a report in Nation Thailand, Khao Laem encompasses approximately […]
