Phuket’s tsunami drill to test readiness with 1,000 participants

Training includes seminars, drills, and virtual exercises to prepare for tsunamis

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

In a massive push to strengthen Thailand’s disaster response, more than 1,000 people will take part in a major tsunami drill in Kamala tomorrow as part of the national disaster response exercise, C-MEX 25.

The drill, aimed at enhancing readiness and coordination across six Andaman coastal provinces, is set to be the largest exercise of its kind in recent years.

The exercise, led by the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM), was officially launched yesterday, June 25, by DDPM Director-General Phasakorn Boonnalak in Phuket.

The three-day training programme has included a series of seminars and lectures on tsunami risks, warning systems, and emergency management, along with evacuation drills, virtual exercises, and practical demonstrations designed to prepare officials and residents for a potential tsunami.

“The drill will involve simulations of a tsunami scenario starting at Kamala, which will then impact the other five provinces,” said Deputy Director-General of DDPM, Sahat Wongskulwiwat.

The exercise will take place at 1.30pm tomorrow, June 27, with coordinated drills across all six provinces, to test the effectiveness of the region’s disaster preparedness systems.

The event will be held at Rajaprachanukroh School 36 in Kamala, with participation from government agencies, private sector representatives, public organisations, and community volunteers.

Some participants have firsthand experience from the 2004 tsunami, which devastated the region, providing valuable insights into disaster management and recovery.

The DDPM aims to improve disaster response systems and build long-term sustainable tsunami preparedness across the Andaman region.

Phasakorn emphasised that such large-scale exercises are crucial for strengthening coordination between local authorities, officials, and community members. By working together, he believes the region will be better equipped to respond to future disasters, reported The Phuket News.

This drill forms part of the C-MEX 25 initiative, which tests national and local coordination efforts in response to natural disasters.

With increasing global awareness of natural hazards, these exercises aim to ensure that Thailand is ready for any potential threat, providing critical training for both officials and the public in disaster preparedness and response.

The drill marks a significant step forward in disaster management in Thailand, reinforcing the importance of preparedness and community involvement in ensuring the safety of vulnerable coastal populations.

