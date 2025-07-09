Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives

Attendees will study warning systems, escape routes, and evacuation plans

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
81 1 minute read
Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

Patong is set to go into full emergency mode this month, as officials prepare to evacuate the town in a massive tsunami drill that could one day mean the difference between life and death.

Patong Mayor Lalita Maneesri announced the ambitious exercise yesterday, July 8, during a high-level meeting at the Patong Municipality Office.

“The safety of everyone in Patong—residents, students, workers and tourists—is our top priority. This drill will ensure we are ready for any emergency.”

The event, scheduled for Tuesday, July 29, will bring together an army of participants, including senior officials from Patong Municipality, the Kathu District Office, the Phuket Provincial Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Office (DDPM Phuket), Patong Police, Patong Hospital, local schools, business owners and community leaders.

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives | News by Thaiger

The day will kick off at 8.30am with a comprehensive briefing in the 4th-floor meeting room of Patong Municipality School (Baan Sai Nam Yen). Attendees will learn about tsunami warning systems, designated escape routes and the evacuation plan in detail. This session will run until midday.

At 1.30pm, the real action begins. The on-ground drill will start at the entrance of Bangla Road, Phuket’s most famous nightlife strip. From there, hundreds of participants will make their way to the designated safe zone in the car park on Soi Saensabai.

Related Articles

Officials say the exercise will test not only the evacuation plan itself but also how quickly people can respond when minutes count, reported The Phuket News.

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives | News by Thaiger

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives | News by Thaiger

Mayor Lalita stressed the importance of familiarising everyone with the procedures before a real disaster strikes.

“People need to understand the warning signals and know exactly where to go,” she said. “In a real emergency, there is no time for confusion.”

She also pointed out that the drill supports Patong Municipality’s wider mission to create a “modern, clean, beautiful, safe and sustainable tourism city.”

With thousands of locals and tourists packing Patong’s beachfront every day, the risk of a tsunami remains ever-present. The devastating Indian Ocean tsunami of 2004 killed thousands across the region, including many in Phuket, and remains a painful memory.

Latest Thailand News
Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff Business News

Thai exports face threat from proposed 36% US tariff

17 seconds ago
Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives Phuket News

Wave of caution: Patong stages tsunami drill to save lives

10 minutes ago
Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video) Bangkok News

Man throws stones at cars in Bangkok, subdued by locals (video)

17 minutes ago
Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest Business News

Sweet crisis: Thailand races to rescue record longan harvest

25 minutes ago
Online date vanishes with Thai man&#8217;s pickup after resort stay Thailand News

Online date vanishes with Thai man’s pickup after resort stay

33 minutes ago
Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation Crime News

Major drug network dismantled in Thonburi by police operation

42 minutes ago
Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait Bangkok News

Fermented fury: Barefoot pensioner splashes Hun Sen portrait

48 minutes ago
Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft Crime News

Monks defrocked in Prachin Buri for drug use and theft

55 minutes ago
Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off Thailand News

Thailand’s quiet bond with South Sudan takes off

1 hour ago
Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan Crime News

Thai police shut down ketamine beverage site in Samut Prakan

1 hour ago
Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video) Phuket News

Close shave: Phuket cops rescue woman after scarf snags (video)

1 hour ago
Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit Thailand News

Chiang Rai man claims worms emerge from skin after forest visit

1 hour ago
Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery Koh Samui News

Aussie lawyer’s massage ends in mystery after powder discovery

2 hours ago
Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions Thailand News

Cambodia blocks medicine transfer at Thai border amid tensions

2 hours ago
Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops Pattaya News

Boozy brawl: Drunk lovers trash Pattaya flat and attack cops

2 hours ago
Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls Crime News

Khon Kaen council member accused of assaulting two young girls

2 hours ago
Tangmo&#8217;s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death Thailand News

Tangmo’s mother greenlights Netflix documentary on mysterious death

2 hours ago
Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks Pattaya News

Pattaya takes off: New flights promise tourism boom and big bucks

3 hours ago
Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya Pattaya News

Wrong toon: Taxi driver snaps after 6-hour cartoon caper to Pattaya

3 hours ago
Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash Phuket News

Rainy horror: Phuket-bound tour bus topples in ‘killer curve’ crash

3 hours ago
Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation Crime News

Thai forces disrupt cross-border motorcycle smuggling operation

3 hours ago
Thailand&#8217;s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong Business News

Thailand’s short-haul bookings dip, long-haul travel remains strong

3 hours ago
3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht Bangkok News

3 thieves arrested for stealing luxury bags worth over 1 million baht

4 hours ago
Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy Bangkok News

Thailand flexes soft power with food and film frenzy

5 hours ago
Drug suspects in Phuket: 1 pill, 1 gun, 1 boat shop of trouble Phuket News

Drug suspects in Phuket: 1 pill, 1 gun, 1 boat shop of trouble

5 hours ago
Environment NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal10 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, July 9, 2025
81 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x