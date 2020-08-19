No probe from prosecution commission after deputy attorney-general drops “Boss” charges | The Thaiger

Crime
No probe from prosecution commission after deputy attorney-general drops “Boss” charges
Deputy Attorney-General Nate Naksuk will not be investigated by the Public Prosecutor Commission after his decision to drop a charge of reckless driving against Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya. It is alleged the Red Bull heir ran over and killed a Bangkok policeman in 2012, while speeding and under the influence of drugs and alcohol. Since announcing the dropping of charges, Nate has resigned, a move designed to indicate transparency in his handling of the case.
The commission’s head, Athapol Yaisawang, says the group decided not to proceed with any probe into the deputy attorney-general’s decision, given that an investigating panel has already been set up by the Office of the Attorney-General. Athapol also points out that the attorney-general has not yet accepted Nate’s resignation, and has the power to postpone his departure by 3 months. For his part, Nate stands by the decision to drop the charge against Vorayuth, even while the Office of the Attorney-General comes under intense public scrutiny over the move.
The Bangkok Post reports that so far, 3 panels have been convened to look into the dropping of the charge, which provoked public and social media outrage. One panel has been set up by the PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, headed by Vicha Mahakhun, former National Anti-Corruption commissioner. The other 2 panels are those of the Office of the Attorney-General and the Royal Thai Police Office, who are investigating their own roles in the controversial case.
It’s understood that police plan to request an arrest warrant against Boss on a charge of substance abuse, after it was revealed that traces of cocaine had been found in his system. In addition, 3 more witnesses are being called to give evidence to the panel in relation to the speed at which he was driving his Ferrari at the time of the incident.
SOURCE: Bangkok PostKeep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Officials investigate Bangkok condo after Malaysian tests positive for Covid-19
Officials from Thailand’s Public Health Ministry are investigating an unnamed Bangkok condo development after it was revealed a man who stayed there tested positive for Covid-19 on returning to his home country. It’s understood the 46 year old Malaysian man displayed no Covid-19 symptoms, and tested negative for the virus, when he left Thailand on August 5. However, a second test on August 15 revealed he was infected. As yet, there has been no word from the Malaysian government as to where or when the man may have contracted the virus. Residents at the condominium development where the man stayed […]
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Malaysian man in Bangkok tests positive for coronavirus
Just short of 2 weeks after a trip to Bangkok, a man returned home to Malaysia and then tested positive for the coronavirus. Thai health officials are investigating to determine who was in contact with the man while he was in the country and if there are any local infections. Deputy director-general of the Disease Control Department Tanarak Plipat said the man spent most of his time at his condo while he was visiting Bangkok. The man arrived back home to Malaysia on August 5. The man was asymptomatic and first tested negative. His second test last Saturday came out positive […]
Bangkok
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Not hundreds, but thousands of job applicants showed up to a Bangkok hotel before the sun came up early yesterday morning. Some slept outside to be first in line to file an application at the Miracle Grand Convention Hotel in the Lak Si district. By 4am, 5,000 people were waiting outside the hotel. The hotel advertised 300 vacant positions and planned to let applicants in at 8am, but with the overwhelming turnout, Miracle Group chairman Aswin Ingkakul says he started the application process an hour early. He even ordered water and snacks for the crowd that had been standing in […]
Separate licence to be required for big bikes
Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute
Medical tourists are permitted to come to Thailand at this time
Thai officials crack down on social media posts
Emergency Decree set to be extended again
Education commission says students can protest, but must remain vigilant over Covid risks
2 strong quakes shake Indonesia’s Sumatra
No probe from prosecution commission after deputy attorney-general drops “Boss” charges
6 nabbed in Northern drug bust
Deputy PM brushes off ‘Hunger Games’ resistance symbol as scouts’ salute
Police seek arrest warrants for anti-government protest leaders
SE Asia’s most popular islands still ‘on hold’ as they wait to re-open to international tourists
Soi Dog Foundation is looking for flight volunteers
Last bodies found in sunken Koh Samui ferry
Don’t break the law, Thai education minister warns student protesters
No tourists until 2021 – Thailand shuns travel bubbles and general travel
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
Thai minister encourages hotels to stop price-gouging expats
Flights into Thailand – “It’s an indefinite ban”
Richard Barrow is dusting off his luggage in case he can’t renew visa
Phuket proposes to welcome tourists by November
Allegedly drunk woman tries to run down Bangkok pedestrians
Thailand is on top of the tourism shopping list for Asian travellers, when the borders open
Struggling Samui seeks government help
Study finds 82% of Thais “confident” in reopening tourism sector
Pattaya nightlife venues call for closing time to be extended to pre-Covid hours
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
Hit-and-run Bangkok woman confesses, apologises
Korat mother found with throat cut
7.5 magnitude earthquake rattles Mexico
Apple reveals new CarKey to unlock your car from your phone
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 22
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 21
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 20
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 17
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 16
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 15
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 14
Thailand News Today – Monday, April 13
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 10
Thailand News Today – Thursday, April 9
Thailand News Today – Wednesday, April 8
Thailand News Today – Tuesday, April 7
Thailand News Today – Friday, April 3
Trending
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)23 hours ago
I flew out of Thailand to get a new visa – one person’s experience with the “new normal”
- Koh Samui3 days ago
Struggling Samui seeks government help
- Bangkok2 days ago
Thousands of job applicants line up Bangkok hotel before sunrise
- Bangkok2 days ago
Bad news for Boss as Thai prosecutors put him back on the ‘wanted’ list
- Thailand3 days ago
Tourism authority predicts September revenue jump
- Bangkok4 days ago
Phathum Thani man finds cobra in commode
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 day ago
Phuket eyes October 1 as launch date for “Safe and Sealed” tourism plan
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 days ago
Thailand tops the list of countries safest to visit during Covid-19