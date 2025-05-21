Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket

Suspicious vessels off Phuket's coast nabbed for unlawful entry into Thai waters

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
62 1 minute read
Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A dramatic high-seas sting netted two Indonesian fishing boats and 18 crew members, all caught red-handed illegally operating in Thai waters — and the Royal Thai Navy wasn’t letting them get away.

The bust took place on Monday, May 19, when the HTMS Longlom intercepted the foreign boats about 80 nautical miles southwest of Phuket, within Thailand’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).

The mission, led by the Region 3 branch of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai MECC 3), was the result of a coordinated patrol and swift response to local intelligence.

It all began with a tip-off from a local fishing network on May 15, which flagged suspicious foreign vessels operating roughly 56 miles off Phuket’s coast.

Related Articles

Thai MECC 3 Commander Vice Admiral Suwat Donsakul wasted no time. He launched an immediate investigation, using maritime surveillance systems and community reports to track the rogue boats.

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket | News by Thaiger

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket | News by Thaiger

HTMS Longlom was deployed under the government’s Seal, Stop, Save initiative — a sweeping campaign that targets illegal fishing, drug trafficking, and other maritime threats in Thai waters.

“Illegal fishing is not just theft of resources,” said Suwat. “It threatens our economy, our marine ecosystem, and our national sovereignty. We take it very seriously.”

Despite challenging sea conditions and mechanical hiccups on the return journey, the HTMS Longlom successfully escorted the seized vessels to Thap Lamu Pier by 10am yesterday, May 20.

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket | News by Thaiger

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket | News by Thaiger

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket | News by Thaiger

Vice Admiral Suwat was on hand to oversee the operation as all 18 Indonesian crew members were taken into custody. A multidisciplinary investigation team was assembled on arrival, and the suspects were later transferred to Chalong Police Station for further legal proceedings.

The two fishing boats are currently being held at the Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command at Cape Panwa, awaiting legal action under Thai fisheries and maritime law, reported The Phuket News.

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket | News by Thaiger

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket | News by Thaiger

Thai MECC 3 has reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the nation’s waters and cracking down on all forms of illegal maritime activity.

Officials are urging Thai fishermen and coastal communities to continue reporting suspicious activity as part of a united effort to defend the Andaman Sea.

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket | News by Thaiger

Latest Thailand News
Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises Thailand News

Shell-ebration time: Korat Zoo hatches giant tortoises

13 seconds ago
Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket Phuket News

Royal Thai Navy seizes illegal Indonesian fishing boats off Phuket

14 minutes ago
Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash Thailand News

Parade featuring naked boy as baby Buddha sparks backlash

21 minutes ago
Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops Thailand News

Officials capture 94 iguanas wreaking havoc on Thai crops

27 minutes ago
Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi Crime News

Former village headman survives shooting in Nonthaburi

35 minutes ago
New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees Thailand News

New Thai apps take on delivery giants with just 5-baht fees

46 minutes ago
Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six Crime News

Pathum Thani accident claims child’s life, injures six

55 minutes ago
Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar Pattaya News

Pattaya’s diners crisis boils over as costs soar

1 hour ago
Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok Crime News

Woman arrested for selling illegal fashion braces in Phitsanulok

1 hour ago
Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud Bangkok News

Scam city: Bangkok tops list for tourist fraud

1 hour ago
Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room Koh Samui News

Thai nurse found dead in underwear in Koh Samui welfare room

1 hour ago
Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection Phuket News

Dozing driver ploughs into truck at Phuket intersection

2 hours ago
Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust Crime News

Father and son arrested with 50kg crystal meth in drug bust

2 hours ago
Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok&#8217;s Wat Pho (video) Bangkok News

Prawit takes a tumble at Bangkok’s Wat Pho (video)

2 hours ago
Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack Crime News

Elderly man in Kamphaeng Phet critically injured in youth attack

2 hours ago
Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos Bangkok News

Grab wars: Bangkok taxi drivers threaten airport chaos

2 hours ago
Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck Thailand News

Mentally ill Thai man kicks police from moving truck

2 hours ago
Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand Business News

Robinhood takes over as Foodpanda bows out of Thailand

2 hours ago
Motorcyclist driving wrong way in Phuket kills woman Phuket News

Motorcyclist driving wrong way in Phuket kills woman

3 hours ago
MGM Resorts urges Thailand to adopt competitive casino tax rate Business News

MGM Resorts urges Thailand to adopt competitive casino tax rate

3 hours ago
Thai police intercept 100kg of crystal meth at border Northern Thailand News

Thai police intercept 100kg of crystal meth at border

3 hours ago
Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya Pattaya News

Police links cases: 2 Thai teenagers sexually assaulted in Pattaya

3 hours ago
Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province Thailand News

Man found dead on hammock in Chai Nat province

3 hours ago
Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown Phuket News

Visa villains nabbed in Phuket immigration crackdown

3 hours ago
Lightning strike kills man seeking shelter in Buriram field Thailand News

Lightning strike kills man seeking shelter in Buriram field

3 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal14 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, May 21, 2025
62 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash

Thai motorcyclist and Italian passenger seriously injured in Phuket crash

8 hours ago
Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

Phuket Covid surge: Island ranks 3rd in Thailand

1 day ago
Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

Phuket thief busted with 18 stolen gadgets including smartphones

1 day ago
Phuket shopper horrified by squirming surprise in salted fish

Phuket shopper horrified by squirming surprise in salted fish

1 day ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x