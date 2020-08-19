Connect with us

Politics

Education commission says students can protest, but must remain vigilant over Covid risks

Maya Taylor

Published 

1 hour ago

 on 

Education commission says students can protest, but must remain vigilant over Covid risks | The Thaiger
PHOTO: AP/Sakchai Lalit
    • follow us in feedly

After students at a number of high schools around the country used the flag-raising ceremony to flash a 3 finger salute in solidarity with political protesters, the Office of the Basic Education Commission is weighing in on the matter. OBEC is writing to schools at the request of Anek Laothamatas, the Minister for Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation. The minister says that while students are entitled to express their opinions, educational leaders should be on the lookout for any attempts to undermine Thaland’s monarchy.

“Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has repeatedly emphasised that the future of the country could not be decided by violence.”

Meanwhile, Amnat Wichayanuwat, OBEC secretary-general, says students have the right and freedom to protest, but should do so in a way that does not endanger public health or lead to violence.

Ongoing anti-government protests are calling for the dissolution of parliament, as well as reform to both the monarchy and Thailand’s constitution. A 10-point manifesto drawn up by protesters has angered royalists, with a number of protest leaders possibly facing imminent arrest.

Amnat says his priority, however, is ensuring gatherings at protest sites do not lead to a resurgence of the Covid-19 virus. He adds that claims from some students, that teachers are using propaganda in classrooms in order to quash dissent, will be looked into.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

Keep in contact with The Thaiger by following our Facebook page.
Never miss out on future posts by following The Thaiger.
News Categories:
Related Topics:



Read more headlines, reports & breaking news in Thailand. Or catch up on your Thailand news.

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Avatar

    Toby Andrews

    August 19, 2020 at 11:25 am

    Oh they want students to protest politely.
    Like: You can shout but not too loudly.
    No, that does not work against a military dictatorship.
    Running riots, with rock throwing, window of public buildings going in, barricades, and burning police cars. That is what is needed, otherwise the P.M. will smile like a benevolent grandfather, and say I urge the police not to use too much force.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Politics

Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute

Maya Taylor

Published

40 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Thai PM voices concern over students’ 3 finger salute | The Thaiger
PHOTO: kaohoon.com

Thailand’s PM, Prayut Chan-o-cha, says he’s concerned about students using a controversial 3 finger salute, saying he’s heard that those who disagree with the political gesture are being unfairly targeted. The PM says that, while he understands the political motivations behind the salute, which has been embraced by anti-government activists, he disagrees with the alleged bullying and intimidation of those who do not wish to use it. He says all sides should be able to discuss their issues in a reasonable manner. Education Minister Nuttapol Teepsuwan echoes this sentiment, saying that while students have the right to voice their opinions, […]

Continue Reading

Thailand

Emergency Decree set to be extended again

The Thaiger &amp; The Nation

Published

57 mins ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Emergency Decree set to be extended again | The Thaiger
PHOTO: - Thailand News

While no local transmission of Covid-19 has been detected since May, the Emergency Decree appears likely to be extended through September. Nattaphon Nakpanich, an army deputy commander and vice president of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration said this morning that they may extend the decree for another month because they “worry the public will let its guard down”, leading to a second wave of infections. Critics accuse the government of exploiting the pandemic to retain the state of emergency to rein in growing protests. Nattaphon insists the extension would not restrict people from protesting, saying the special enforcement measures […]

Continue Reading

Politics

Deputy PM brushes off ‘Hunger Games’ resistance symbol as scouts’ salute

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

2 hours ago

on

August 19, 2020

By

Deputy PM brushes off &#8216;Hunger Games&#8217; resistance symbol as scouts&#8217; salute | The Thaiger
PHOTO: Chiang Rai Times

The 3 finger gesture used by pro-democracy protesters is probably better known as the “Hunger Games” salute. Just like in the popular film franchise, the gesture is being used by protesters in Thailand as a symbol of ‘resistance’ against the government. While it has been used by Thai activists for years, recently crowds of high school students used the gesture at their daily flag ceremonies at school assembly. Some conservative voices are expressing concern for the students use of the anti-government salute, but Deputy PM Prawit Wongsuwon has brushed the issue off, saying the gesture is just the salute used […]

Continue Reading
Follow The Thaiger by email:

Trending