Indonesia reconsiders SEA Games participation amid Thailand-Cambodia tentions

Indonesia expressed hesitation in participating in the 2025 Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games), citing concerns that tensions between Thailand and Cambodia could affect the safety of athletes during the event.

The Indonesian Minister of Youth and Sports, Ario Bimo Nandito, commonly known as Dito Ariotedjo, told reporters in Jakarta that his ministry, together with the National Olympic Committee (NOC), is closely monitoring the situation between neighbouring Thailand and Cambodia.

“Certainly, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, along with the Indonesian National Olympic Committee, is continuously monitoring the latest developments between Thailand and Cambodia to inform our decisions regarding the SEA Games.”

The minister emphasised that Indonesia prioritises the safety and well-being of its athletes above all else and will not make any hasty decisions without a clear understanding of the ongoing conflict. He concluded the interview by saying…

“In principle, Indonesia is preparing its best athletes to be ready for the competition.”

Ariotedjo also stressed that internal preparations are continuing in earnest, with athletes from various disciplines participating in national training camps.

Last week, the Secretary-General of the Olympic Committee of Thailand, Thana Chaiprasit, affirmed that both Thailand and Cambodia had previously agreed to separate sports from politics and to ensure that athletes remain focused on fair competition.

However, controversy continued to stir between the two countries, beginning with an issue over the SEA Games logo. The official Cambodian SEA Games website was found using a buffalo-themed logo, rather than the official design created by a Thai designer.

The incorrect logo sparked a wave of online disputes between netizens from both countries. The matter was resolved after Thana confirmed that Cambodia issued an official apology.

According to Cambodian officials, the buffalo logo was created by an anonymous Cambodian internet user who intended to provoke an online conflict. The Cambodian website administrator, unaware of the logo’s unofficial origins, mistakenly uploaded it, believing it was the official Thai design.

Tensions escalated further when Thailand’s Minister of Tourism and Sports, Sorawong Thienthong, told the media that he would propose banning Cambodia from attending the SEA Games to the 11 other Southeast Asian member states due to the ongoing conflict.

However, SEA Games Council President, Chaiphak Siriwat, countered that Thailand had no authority to take such action, as it would violate the Olympic Charter, which upholds principles of political neutrality, non-discrimination, and the right of all nations to participate.

Chaiphak confirmed that Cambodia had already registered 1,515 athletes for this year’s competition.