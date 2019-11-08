Slow-moving tropical storm Nakri heads towards Vietnam coast | The Thaiger

Vietnam
Slow-moving tropical storm Nakri heads towards Vietnam coast
PHOTO: NOAA
Tropical storm Nakri (you know it’s serious when they give it a name), packing wind speeds up to 95 kph, is marching slowly towards Vietnam’s eastern coast. Currently it’s heading westwards between The Philippines and Vietnam. The storm is forecast to make landfall along the central Vietnamese coast this weekend.
The storm is not likely to affect weather conditions in Thailand although there may be some additional rain in the north of Thailand early next week as the storm weakens and moves westwards.
Thai travellers to Vietnam are being advised to check weather conditions before their departure and to stay updated about the storm. By tonight the storm will be around 220 km from the Southwest Cay islet, with increasing winds up to 115 kph.
The storm is expected to bring rain to south central and south-eastern Vietnam until Sunday before weakening. The Hong Kong weather station forecast that it would move across Vietnam and reach Cambodia on Monday.
The weathermen also recommend that Thai travellers to India should check weather conditions, warning that Cyclone Bulbul, a very severe cyclonic storm, is moving across the Bay of Bengal and is forecast to hit northern India and Bangladesh on Sunday or Monday, while confirming that the cyclone will not have any impact on Thailand.
India’s Met Office has forecast sustained wind speeds of 120-130 kph, gusting up to 140 kph, when the cyclone is at its most severe today and a lessening to a severe cyclonic storm on Saturday.
Thailand
Tropical storm, strong winds, headed for Vietnam and Thailand
PHOTO: Last week’s tropical storm ‘Matmo’ moving in from the South China Sea – Al Jazeera
Thailand’s Meteorological Department has confirmed that a tropical depression over the South China Sea is slowly heading towards Vietnam and expected to hit this weekend. (Five day forecasts for Phuket, Bangkok and Chiang Mai below)
The low pressure system has developed into a Category 2 storm, bringing winds of 55 kilometres an hour, with expectations it could increase as it approaches the eastern coastline of Vietnam.
The TMD reports that, for the time being, the storm is not expected to directly affect Thailand, but it will get colder in the north, north-east, east and central Thailand, due to a cold front from China.
At 10.00 a.m. LST on 5 November, the category 2 tropical depression over the middle South China Sea moves west but later turning west. With maximum sustained winds of about 55 km/hr, it is centered at latitude 14.0 degree North, Longitude 115.0 degree East moving closer to the coast of middle Vietnam from 10-11 November without impact on Thailand. Travellers stay tuned for the weather updated – TMD
In Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai and Lamphun, temperatures are forecast to dip by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius, getting down to around 22 or 23 degrees, and as low as 10 to 14 degrees in the mountains. Temperatures in the Northeast are forecast to be around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius, or only 11 to 14 at altitude.
Bangkok and the central provinces will also experience colder weather, with temperatures dipping to 22 or 23 degrees Celsius, and some thunderstorms forecast.
Meanwhile, Thai PBS World reports that more rain and isolated heavy showers are forecast for the south of the country in the next few days.
At this stage the tropical storm hasn’t been named. The Thaiger will keep you informed of any important progress or milestones in the development of the storm.
Five day forecast for Phuket below…
Five day forecast for Bangkok below…
Five day forecast for Chiang Mai below…
Vietnam
8 Vietnamese arrested – investigation into 39 container deaths in the UK
PHOTO: BBC.com
Eight people are now in custody in Vietnam in connection with an ongoing investigation into the deaths of 39 migrants in the back of a refrigerated container truck in the UK on October 23. The New York Times reports that the arrests have been covered by Vietnamese state media, with senior police vowing to fight the people smugglers responsible for this and other similar tragedies.
Nguyen Huu Cau, the police chief of the Vietnamese province of Nghe An, says… “Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain.”
The 39 people found dead inside the container are all believed to be Vietnamese nationals, although full confirmation is not yet available. They are believed to have been trafficked by a global network of people smugglers.
The latest arrests come after a number of people were arrested in the UK and Ireland, including the truck driver, named as ‘Maurice Robinson’ from Northern Ireland. He has now been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter and conspiracy to traffic people. He remains in custody.
Another truck driver, reported to be ‘Eamon Harrison’, also from Northern Ireland, has also been charged with 39 counts of manslaughter, human trafficking as well as immigration violations. Harrison reportedly delivered the trailer to a port in Belgium where it was put on the ferry to England.
Migrants routinely take life-threatening risks in their attempts to create better lives for themselves and the latest deaths are not the first time people have been fatally loaded into airless trucks.
In 2015, a truck found at the side of an Austrian highway was found to have 71 dead people inside.
Yesterday, another 41 migrants were found alive in a refrigerated container in Greece. In that instance, the refrigeration had been turned off. The majority of the migrants were from Afghanistan, with one person from Iran and another from Syria.
The driver, who is reported to be from Georgia, has been arrested for human trafficking.
SOURCE: The New York Times
Crime
Traffickers exploit vulnerable Vietnamese
“Many young Vietnamese head for the cities or gamble on their chances in Europe, out of devotion to their families, to escape a life of manual labour.”
For a lot of Vietnamese, a job in Western Europe is seen as a path to prosperity and worth breaking the law for. And risking their lives. The risks are high and the consequences can be deadly, as the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck in England last week shows.
The victims were all Asian migrants who had apparently paid traffickers to smuggle them into the country. Now residents of a small rural Vietnamese community fear that two cousins were among the dead.
“I miss him very much,” said one father, who anxiously awaited word on his 18 year old son.
“That’s life. We have to sacrifice to earn a better living. He’s a good son. He wanted to go overseas to work and take care of parents when we get old. He insisted to go, for a better life.”
The boy’s mother recounted the story of her son dropping out of school in the ninth grade. He started working because they were so poor.
“He helped out by going fishing with his father. But fishing trips didn’t bring a lot.”
“He couldn’t find a job. That’s why he wanted to go.”
The family borrowed the equivalent of 17,500 dollars for him to be smuggled into France.
Families normally pay half the trafficker’s fee before the trip and the rest when the person reaches the destination. The boy’s family was never asked for the second payment, increasing fears he is among the dead.
Many young Vietnamese head for the cities or gamble on their chances in Europe, out of devotion to their families, to escape a life of manual labour, or a yearning for the trappings of wealth. But the journey of thousands of miles to Western Europe is dangerous, especially for women and children.
“There is a very high risk of sexual exploitation on the way,” according to Mimi Vu, who acts as an anti-trafficking activist based in Vietnam.
“If you’re traveling by yourself with a bunch of men, what do you think is going to happen? If they think they can make money off of you, they will.”
Safe passage rarely brings migrants real financial reward. Smuggling fees leave many migrants in a state of servitude or virtual slavery trying to repay the trafficking costs.
“The costs are typically 40,000 to 50,000 US dollars, plus interest, to be smuggled into England, and when they get there money is withheld from their meagre pay, leaving them with little or nothing.”
Paying off such debt can take years.
“There are legal and safe ways for Vietnamese to earn money overseas. They are not cheap, but they are less expensive than dealing with traffickers. Travel arranged by legitimate employment agencies ranges from 3,000 to 5,000 US dollars.”
SOURCE: Associated Press
