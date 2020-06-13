Weather
Heavy rains and flash floods predicted until next Tuesday from ‘Nuri’
The Thai Meteorological Department is warning that tropical storm ‘Nuri’ could bring heavy rains and cause flash flooding in at-risk areas across Thailand. A low-pressure system that developed in the Philippine Sea, and was tracked over the central Philippines has moved into the South China Sea, has become a tropical depression.
At 4am today the department officially announced tropical storm Nuri, with maximum sustained winds of about 65 kilometres per hour, was moving northwest at a speed of about 20 kph. The storm is expected to make landfall over south China sometime today or tomorrow. Until June 16 the storm will strengthen, with more rain and isolated heavy to very heavy rains expected in Thailand. People in high-risk areas should prepare for severe conditions.
The effects of the tropical storm will affect Vietnam’s east coast and will have weaker impact across Thailand. But the warnings have been issued to alert regions of the potential for heavy rains and possible flooding.
Here are the areas expected to be affected…
June 13
Northeast:
- Nong Khai
- Udon Thani
- Bung Kan
- Sakhon Nakhon
- Nakhon Phanom
- Mukdahan
- Si Sa Ket
- Amnat Charoen
- Yasothon
- Ubon Ratchathani
East:
- Nakhon Nayok
- Prachin Buri
- Chon Buri
- Rayong
- Chanthaburi
- Trat
South:
- Ranong
- Phangnga
- Phuket
- Krabi
June 14-15
North:
- Chiang Rai
- Phayao
- Phrae
- Nan
- Uttaradit
- Sukhothai
- Tak
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Phichit
- Phetchabun
- Northeast:
- Loei
- Nong Khai
- Nong Bua Lam Phu
- Udon Thani
- Bueng Kan
- Sakon Nakhon
- Nakhon Phanom
- Khon Kaen
- Maha Sarakham
- Kalasin
- Roi Et
- Yasothon
- Amnat Charoen
- Mukdahan
- Si Sa Ket
- Ubon Ratchathani
Central Region:
- Kanchanaburi
- Ratchaburi
- Uthai Thani
- Suphan Buri
- Samut Sakhon
- Samut Songkhram
- Nakhon Prathom
- Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya
- Bangkok and vicinity
East:
- Nakhon Nayok
- Chachoengsao
- Prachin Buri
- Chon Buri
- Rayong
- Chanthaburi
- Trat
South:
- Phetchaburi
- Prachuap Khiri Khan
- Chumphon
- Ranong
- Phangnga
- Phuket
June 16
North:
- Mae Hong Son
- Chiang Mai
- Chiang Rai
- Lamphun
- Lampang
- Tak
- Kamphaeng Phet
- Phichit Phetchabun
Northeast:
- Loei
- Nong Khai
- Nong Bua Lam Phu
- Udon Thani
- Bueng Kan
- Sakon Nakhon
- Nakhon Phanom
Central Region:
- Kanchanaburi
- Ratchaburi
- Uthai Thani
- Suphan Buri
- Samut Sakhon
- Samut Songkhram
- Nakhon Prathom
East:
- Rayong
- Chanthaburi
- Trat
South:
- Phetchaburi
- Prachuap Khiri Khan
- Ranong
- Phangnga
Wind and waves over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen. Wave height in the Andaman Sea could reach up to about 2 metres, and above 2 metres in thundershower areas. All ships should proceed with caution.
SOURCE: Chiang Mai One
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be allowed to re-open on Monday, and alcohol can again be served in restaurants and hotels, but NOT in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.
The national curfew is also being lifted as of Monday.
International schools and tuition schools are allowed to resume operations. Private and government schools can open for a maximum 120 students at a time. Other institutes, including universities, can begin seminars and workshops.
Gatherings for ceremonies such as weddings, meetings, exhibitions, concerts, performances and events wil be permitted under the following conditions:
- Meetings and seminars must provide a space of 4 square metres per participant.
- Spectators at events, exhibitions, contests, or sports competitions must sit or stand at least a metre apart, and music performances or concerts must provide 5 metres square per attendee.
- Alcohol can be sold in restaurants, hotels and retail stores, but entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will remain closed.
- Daycare centres for young children and seniors can reopen but must provide 2 square metres per person and check body temperatures.
- Science centres for learning can open to a limited number of visitors.
- Film and TV shoots will be allowed a maximum 150 crew members while studio audiences are capped at 50.
- Massage shops spas and saunas will be permitted to reopen, but with mandatory mask-wearing, hand cleansing, and social distancing of 5 square metres between customers
- Group exercise in parks will be allowed for groups of up to 50 people, with 5 square metres between participants.
- Amusement and water parks can also reopen, but customer numbers are limited to 1 per 4 square metres, while ball pits and bouncy castles must remain shut.
- Sports competition will be allowed but no spectators will be allowed in stadiums; only broadcast is allowed.
- Game booths and game centres may open but shop operators are responsible for keeping them clean.
- Domestic flights face no seating restrictions, but all passengers must wear face masks on board.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Crime
Government denies rumours of fines for online alcohol-related pics
Despite recent reports, the Office of the Alcohol Control Committee is dismissing a rumour about individuals being fined for posting images of alcoholic drinks on social media. The rumour went viral, with some saying individuals can be fined to up to 50,000 baht for posting images of alcoholic beverages online, or up to 10 times that amount if they’re manufacturers.
2 writers claim they were slapped with 50,000 baht fines for posting photos of craft beer. But the director of the OACC, under the Department of Disease Control, says these are just baseless rumours.
It all began when Facebook group Phoo Borropoek (We Can Choose) warned members that a netizen was fined 50,000 baht last month for posting an image of an alcoholic beverage. The netizen claimed a letter was sent to his address along with personal details. He also claimed he was told to give a statement to law enforcement officials, but did not give details of the alleged uploaded image.
Regardless, the rumour went viral and an online petition campaign was mounted to pressure the Ministry of Public Health to amend Section 32 of the 2008 Alcoholic Beverage Control Act. According to the law, drinks may not be advertised in a way that directly or indirectly claims benefits or promotes their consumption. The law also states the advertising may not show the product or its packaging.
But the OACC says people who post images of alcoholic drinks and their logos to reflect their lifestyle don’t have worry.
“Individuals who simply post an image of a glass of alcohol with the logo are not violating Section 32.”
The director says that celebrities and entertainers are treated differently, and will be charged for violating Section 32.
“These celebrities have a lot of fans. What they do can influence people directly or indirectly to become interested in what these celebrities consume.”
He also admitted that online advertisements for alcohol products increased during the Covid-19 lockdown.
“Some sellers don’t have a store to sell alcoholic drinks, so these companies and traders turned to the internet as a channel to sell alcohol.”
From March to May, when the sale of alcohol was banned, the OACC received 174 complaints regarding alcohol ads online. The complaints were lodged with the Tobacco and Alcohol Surveillance System online.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Dengue Fever
Dengue fever outbreak sickens nearly 6,000 Thai kids
While the Covid-19 outbreak is easing in Thailand, there is growing alarm over a nationwide outbreak of dengue fever, which has sickened nearly 6,000 children already this year. On June 2, Thailand had recorded 15,385 cases of dengue fever, which killed 11 people, according to the director-general of the Department of Disease Control.
More than a third of those cases, 5,828, have been children aged 5 – 14, 4 of whom died. Delaying treatment, underlying medical conditions and obesity all increase the chances of the mosquito-borne virus being fatal.
A recent investigation found mosquito larvae are still prevalent at Thai school campuses, some which are set to reopen on Monday as more Emergency Decree restrictions are lifted. Most were found in unused containers, plant pots, and old tyres, places where stagnant water is allowed to collect.
“The rainy season, which creates puddles of water that serve as breeding grounds for mosquitos, is the main factor that is boosting the outbreak. I would like to ask people to look out for unused containers that might become breeding grounds in households.”
Health officials in Isaan’s Ubon Ratchathani province revealed they’ve recorded 800 cases of dengue so far this year, a small number compared to the 8,000 with 10 deaths recorded last year, but still cause for worry, according to the DDC.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
