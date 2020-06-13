Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday | The Thaiger

image
Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday

Jack Burton

Published 

26 mins ago

 on 

PHOTO: Nation Thailand
The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be allowed to re-open on Monday, and alcohol can again be served in restaurants and hotels, but NOT in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.

The national curfew is also being lifted as of Monday.

International schools and tuition schools are allowed to resume operations. Private and government schools can open for a maximum 120 students at a time. Other institutes, including universities, can begin seminars and workshops.

Gatherings for ceremonies such as weddings, meetings, exhibitions, concerts, performances and events wil be permitted under the following conditions:

  • Meetings and seminars must provide a space of 4 square metres per participant.
  • Spectators at events, exhibitions, contests, or sports competitions must sit or stand at least a metre apart, and music performances or concerts must provide 5 metres square per attendee.
  • Alcohol can be sold in restaurants, hotels and retail stores, but entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will remain closed.
  • Daycare centres for young children and seniors can reopen but must provide 2 square metres per person and check body temperatures.
  • Science centres for learning can open to a limited number of visitors.
  • Film and TV shoots will be allowed a maximum 150 crew members while studio audiences are capped at 50.
  • Massage shops spas and saunas will be permitted to reopen, but with mandatory mask-wearing, hand cleansing, and social distancing of 5 square metres between customers
  • Group exercise in parks will be allowed for groups of up to 50 people, with 5 square metres between participants.
  • Amusement and water parks can also reopen, but customer numbers are limited to 1 per 4 square metres, while ball pits and bouncy castles must remain shut.
  • Sports competition will be allowed but no spectators will be allowed in stadiums; only broadcast is allowed.
  • Game booths and game centres may open but shop operators are responsible for keeping them clean.
  • Domestic flights face no seating restrictions, but all passengers must wear face masks on board.

SOURCE: Nation Thailand

