Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday | The Thaiger

Schools, colleges, universities to reopen, restaurants and hotels can serve alcohol from Monday
The spokesman for the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration announced yesterday that schools, colleges and other educational institutes will be allowed to re-open on Monday, and alcohol can again be served in restaurants and hotels, but NOT in pubs, bars or other entertainment venues.
The national curfew is also being lifted as of Monday.
International schools and tuition schools are allowed to resume operations. Private and government schools can open for a maximum 120 students at a time. Other institutes, including universities, can begin seminars and workshops.
Gatherings for ceremonies such as weddings, meetings, exhibitions, concerts, performances and events wil be permitted under the following conditions:
- Meetings and seminars must provide a space of 4 square metres per participant.
- Spectators at events, exhibitions, contests, or sports competitions must sit or stand at least a metre apart, and music performances or concerts must provide 5 metres square per attendee.
- Alcohol can be sold in restaurants, hotels and retail stores, but entertainment venues, pubs, bars and karaoke parlours will remain closed.
- Daycare centres for young children and seniors can reopen but must provide 2 square metres per person and check body temperatures.
- Science centres for learning can open to a limited number of visitors.
- Film and TV shoots will be allowed a maximum 150 crew members while studio audiences are capped at 50.
- Massage shops spas and saunas will be permitted to reopen, but with mandatory mask-wearing, hand cleansing, and social distancing of 5 square metres between customers
- Group exercise in parks will be allowed for groups of up to 50 people, with 5 square metres between participants.
- Amusement and water parks can also reopen, but customer numbers are limited to 1 per 4 square metres, while ball pits and bouncy castles must remain shut.
- Sports competition will be allowed but no spectators will be allowed in stadiums; only broadcast is allowed.
- Game booths and game centres may open but shop operators are responsible for keeping them clean.
- Domestic flights face no seating restrictions, but all passengers must wear face masks on board.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Economist predicts economy will shrink 8.9% this year, despite easing of restrictions
A leading economist is predicting the Thai economy will contract by 8.9% this year despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, far higher than previous estimates from local and international economic pundits. Amonthep Chawla, head of the research office at CIMB Thai Bank says that although Thailand is heading toward the fourth phase of lockdown easing, with more businesses to be reopened next week, the economy is still far from showing signs of recovery. He believes that the impact of Covid-19 on the Thai economy will be most evident in the second quarter, with expected 14% GDP contraction.
“Productivity, confidence and consumer spending will remain low in the period ahead.”
Thailand’s economic outlook for the second half of this year is slightly brighter but the GDP could still contract by 10%. Key factors are risks of a second wave of virus infection and oil prices, according to Amonthep.
Thailand’s government has set July 1 for the lifting of many of the remaining business lockdown measures and, tentatively, the resumption of some international travel although nothing has been confirmed at this stage. Security officials say all businesses and activities will be allowed to resume fully in July.
The secretary-general of the National Security Council says the lift of restrictions will amount to a complete reopening of the country, but that people’s cooperation is important, especially regarding the use of face masks, social distancing, handwashing and limited activities.
“As long as the disease is spreading worldwide, we will have to fight against it for a while.”
PHOTO: Amonthep Chawla, head of the research office at CIMB Thai Bank
PHOTO: Amonthep Chawla, head of the research office at CIMB Thai Bank

SOURCES: Chiang Rai Times | TNA
Industry panel wants foreign businesspeople allowed back to Thailand
The Joint Standing Committee on Commerce, Industry and Banking is proposing that foreign businesspeople be allowed back into Thailand. The president of the Thai Chamber of Commerce says this can be allowed if the government enacts strict measures to contain the spread of Covid-19, including ensuring every foreign visitor is tested for the virus 48 hours before landing in Thailand.
“They can be tested again upon arrival and required to go into self-isolation for 14 days. Foreign arrivals will also be prohibited from using public transport.”
A spokesman for the Board of Trade says he expects businesspeople from Japan, South Korea and Taiwan to be given the opportunity to enter the country first.
“We also advise the government to let tourists from low-risk countries like Taiwan, Vietnam and China to land in Thailand provided they undergo Covid-19 preventative measures as well.”
The chairman of the Federation of Thai Industries says the strengthening baht will not have an impact on the business sector because it’s in line with regional currencies. The baht closed yesterday at 31.15 against the US dollar, which was partly put down to foreign investors making net buys of 859.5 million baht in the stock market and 3 billion in the bonds market.
The Joint Standing Committee is also advising the government to meet and listen to the public’s proposals on economic recovery.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
Migrant worker exodus prompts fears of labour shortages
The director-general of Thailand’s labour department has met with Myanmar’s Ambassador Myo Myint Than to discuss how Thailand can manage the country’s migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. The government wants Burmese migrant workers to stay in Thailand rather than return to their homeland during the crisis.
Suchart Phonchaiwisetkun explained that many workers have demanded to be allowed to continue working in Thailand, and letting them return to Myanmar would not only risk spreading the virus but also cost money to transport them. let alone the loss in income.
He told the ambassador that allowing them to stay in Thailand, “would alleviate Thai businesses’ worries of a labour shortage.”
“Myanmar officials agreed to the preliminary principles, and want relevant agencies in Thailand and Myanmar to meet in a video conference. The Thai government is ready to support and facilitate Myanmar labourers who want to be hired.”
Around 1,500 migrant workers per day are reportedly shuffling back across the border, as Thai businesses remain shut down amid the virus crisis.
SOURCE: Nation Thailand
