Heavy rain warning for 55 Thai provinces including Bangkok

Picture courtesy of Micah Tindell, Unsplash

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued a warning for severe rainfall across 55 provinces, particularly affecting the eastern, northern, and northeastern regions, as well as Bangkok. The public has been advised to stay vigilant for potential flash floods and landslides.

The TMD forecasts heavy rain due to a moderate southwest monsoon covering the upper Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the upper Gulf of Thailand, combined with a low-pressure area over northern Vietnam. This weather pattern is expected to cause significant rainfall in the northern, northeastern, and southern regions, and particularly intense rain in the eastern region.

Residents in these areas are urged to be cautious of heavy to very heavy rainfall and the accumulation of water, which could lead to sudden flooding and landslides, especially in hilly areas, near waterways, and in low-lying regions.

The forecast for the next 24 hours predicts continuous heavy rain. The upper Andaman Sea and upper Gulf of Thailand will experience waves between 1 and 2 metres high, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves exceeding 2 metres. Mariners in these areas are advised to navigate carefully and avoid sailing in stormy conditions.

The northern region will see thunderstorms covering 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lampang, Lamphun, Sukhothai, Phayao, Phrae, Nan, Uttaradit, Tak, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. The temperatures will range from 23°C to 33°C with southwesterly winds blowing at speeds of 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Heavy rainfall

In the northeastern region, 70% of the area will experience thunderstorms with heavy rain in provinces such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Mukdahan, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani. The temperatures will range from 22°C to 33°C with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The central region will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Sakhon. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 34°C with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.

The eastern region is expected to have thunderstorms in 80% of the area, with very heavy rain in some locations, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 33°C with southwesterly winds at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves between 1 and 2 metres high, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves exceeding 2 metres.

In the southern region, the east coast will have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phetchaburi, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat. Temperatures will range from 23°C to 35°C with southwesterly winds at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour. The sea will have waves around 1 metre high, with areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves exceeding 2 metres.

The west coast of the south will also have thunderstorms in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in Phuket, Krabi, Trang, and Satun. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 35°C. From Ranong upwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with waves between 1 and 2 metres high, and areas experiencing thunderstorms seeing waves exceeding 2 metres. From Phang Nga downwards, southwesterly winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with similar sea conditions, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its surrounding areas will see thunderstorms in 70% of the area, with heavy rain in some locations. Temperatures will range from 24°C to 34°C with southwesterly winds at 10 to 20 kilometres per hour.