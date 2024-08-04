Multi-vehicle crash in Chiang Rai after truck runs red light

Picture courtesy of Matichon

A sand-laden trailer ran a red light, causing a devastating collision involving five vehicles at an intersection. The driver alleged he saw a yellow light and attempted to brake but couldn’t stop in time.

At 4pm today, police officers from the Mae Sai Police Station in Chiang Rai, along with rescue teams, responded to a multi-vehicle accident at a red-light intersection on the bypass route in Moo 6, Mae Sai Subdistrict, Mae Sai District.

An 18-wheeler truck loaded with sand collided with a six-wheeler truck and three other vehicles, causing significant damage. A pickup truck was also struck by a fallen traffic signal pole. Initial investigations revealed that the 18-wheeler, driven by 39 year old Peerapat, was transporting sand from Chiang Saen District.

Upon reaching the intersection, the traffic light turned yellow, and Peerapat tried to brake but failed to stop in time. His truck hit the side of the six-wheeler truck, which had just started moving as the light turned green. This impact caused the six-wheeler to skid and crash into cars waiting at the opposite side of the intersection, reported KhaoSod.

Additionally, another pickup truck, which was following the six-wheeler truck and loaded with old goods, crashed into the rear of the six-wheeler. The police had to quickly manage the traffic flow, collect evidence from the scene, and tow the vehicles away to clear the road and restore normal traffic conditions. The police will continue to interrogate those involved to proceed with legal action.

In related news, a collision involving multiple vehicles occurred near the entrance to Welgrow Industrial Estate, resulting in injuries to four people. The accident took place late on July 31 night on a road adjacent to the motorway in Bang Wua, Bang Pakong District, Chachoengsao Province.

Police reported that the incident involved a Honda Civic driven by 31 year old Suchon, which veered across lanes and collided head-on with a Toyota Vios driven by 26 year old Chanon. Twenty nine year old Saranporn was a passenger in Chanon’s vehicle.