BusinessThailandTourismTransport

Thai Airways Q4 loss narrows

Profit close as tourists return to holiday kingdom

Photo of Jon Whitman Jon Whitman2 days ago
819 1 minute read

Thai Airways Q4 profit almost tripled as tourists started to return to the holiday kingdom.

The carrier’s net income for the three months ending December 31 rose to 11.2 billion baht (US$300 million) from 4 billion baht a year earlier, chief executive officer Chai Eamsiri said on Friday.

Thai Airways Q4 profit to support strong growth in 2023

Operating income for the period was 8.9 billion baht (US$260 million) versus a 2.6 billion baht loss a year earlier, while total revenue jumped almost 370 per cent to 36.9 billion baht.

Chai told in a press briefing…

Related news

“The return of Chinese travellers will help support our strong growth in 2023. Demand is so high that we are scrambling to add flights and procure more aircraft.”

Thai Airways plans to exit from court-supervised debt restructuring earlier than scheduled in late 2024 as a rebound in global air travel boosts its cash flow and reduces the need for new loans.

Thai Airways Q4 profit helps rehabilitation plan

The airline, which has posted net losses every year barring two since 2013, filed for bankruptcy protection in 2020 before most creditors agreed to extend terms and cut some payments as part of its US$5.3 billion (180 billion baht) rehabilitation plan.

For the full year, Thai Airways’ operating loss excluding one-time items came in at 4.6 billion baht, down from a 29.2 billion baht deficit in 2021. The company’s net loss for the period was 252 million baht versus a 55 billion baht profit a year earlier, when it booked a one-time gain of about 62 billion baht from a debt restructuring. Total operating revenue in 2022 jumped 342 per cent to 105 billion baht.

New routes, new aircraft

Thailand’s flagship airline expects to carry about 19 million passengers this year, up from nine million in 2022. Total revenue will probably reach 140 billion baht in 2023, he said.

The carrier also said it plans to increase flight frequencies and add new routes, as well as expand its fleet by nine jets in 2023, according to Friday’s statement. Its stock should also be able to resume trading in 2025.

Thaiger deals
Photo of Jon Whitman Jon Whitman2 days ago
819 1 minute read

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2023-02-24 16:12
Does this revenue includes the sale of few Thai airplanes which were disposed recently?
Soidog
2023-02-24 17:48
So still making a loss. Just not as much loss as in 2021. Well who would think an airline that was essentially shut down in 2021 would lose less money in 2022? It’s good news that the losses are reducing…
Grumpish
2023-02-24 17:52
2 minutes ago, Soidog said: So still making a loss. Just not as much loss as in 2021. Well who would think an airline that was essentially shut down in 2021 would lose less money in 2022? It’s good news…
KaptainRob
2023-02-25 07:31
Thai Smile has never made a profit in its ~8 years and may soon be folded into Thai ... and add to the revenue stream 555 Anyone had a refund yet? 🙄
Ramanathan.P
2023-02-25 10:59
3 hours ago, KaptainRob said: Thai Smile has never made a profit in its ~8 years and may soon be folded into Thai ... and add to the revenue stream 555 Anyone had a refund yet? 🙄 Refund?....from Airlines in developing countries....you…
Photo of Jon Whitman

Jon Whitman

Jon Whitman is a seasoned journalist and author who has been living and working in Asia for more than two decades. Born and raised in Glasgow, Scotland, Jon has been at the forefront of some of the most important stories coming out of China in the past decade. After a long and successful career in East sia, Jon is now semi-retired and living in the Outer Hebrides. He continues to write and is an avid traveller and photographer, documenting his experiences across the world.