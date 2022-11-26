Connect with us

Transport

Thai Airways appoint new CEO

Published

 on 

Thai Airways appointed CFO Chai Eamsiri as CEO. Chai will take up his new role on February 1.

Chai was chosen from 53 internal and external candidates, including domestic and international aviation executives. The recruitment processes involved psychometric testing for leadership capability. Applicants also presented their vision for the company to the selection committee.

With an MBA from Kasetsart University and an undergraduate degree from Assumption University, backed up by 37 years in the Thai aviation industry, Chai has all the attributes and qualifications for the position.

Chai is on the board of Bangkok Aviation Fuel Services and THAI Flight Training Co. In particular, Chai brings the financial and accounting skills required to steer the airline’s rehabilitation plan, including negotiating new loans, restructuring capital and managing financial discipline. He has played a pivotal role in the rehabilitation plan for two years.

Thai Airways appoint new CEO | News by Thaiger

Thai Airways’ cash balance rose from 6 billion baht in March to 23.3 billion baht in September

The airline made a 3.9-billion-baht (US$110 million) profit in Q3, compared to a 5.3-billion-baht loss in the same period last year. The national carrier and subsidiaries recorded a revenue of 32.9 billion baht in Q3, more than six times last year’s number. Revenue from passengers and cargo stood at 30.9 billion baht thanks to more frequent flights in the first half of the year with the reopening of routes that were closed due to the pandemic.

THAI has total assets of 183 billion baht (US$5.1 billion), up by 22 billion baht from the beginning of the year, and liabilities of 266 billion baht, up by 33 billion baht.

Thanks to fast-growing ticket sales, the cash balance has risen steadily from 6 billion baht (US$170 million) in March to 23.3 billion baht in Q3.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
HolyCowCm
2022-11-26 11:48
Doesn't matter who they put in, it is the people who are still linked with it. I love Thai airways, but it will probably always lean to one side flying in a circle.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Crime2 mins ago

Squabbling beach vendor gives rival a single bullet warning
Tourism50 mins ago

Russian invasion takes Thailand’s tourism forces by surprise
Road deaths54 mins ago

Late night drinking hopes dashed by Alcohol Control Committee
Sponsored1 day ago

Where you can get cannabis in Bangkok
Thailand2 hours ago

Why Pattaya? Is Pattaya worth visiting in 2023?
Transport2 hours ago

Thai Airways appoint new CEO
Crime3 hours ago

Private jet in ‘Tuhao’ case still flying free
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand19 hours ago

Thailand News Today | FIFA threatens to pull plug on World Cup broadcast rights in Thailand
Press Room19 hours ago

Iconic chef “Alain DUCASSE” returns to Bangkok for 3rd anniversary celebrations of Blue by Alain Ducasse
Koh Samui19 hours ago

VIDEO: Naked Russian man walks around with erection in Koh Samui
Thailand20 hours ago

Druggie arrested after inviting netizens to take crystal meth
Events20 hours ago

E-San Music Festival draws thousands to northeast Thailand this weekend
Travel20 hours ago

Where to go in Thailand in December
Entertainment20 hours ago

Two lucky Thaiger readers get to spend An Evening with Paul “Gazza” Gascoigne
World Cup20 hours ago

Somewhere over the rainbow lie Qatar’s homosexuality laws
Thailand20 hours ago

Man savaged to death by his pet wild boar
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending