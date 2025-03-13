From pink to takeoff: Pattaya’s bus link to Bangkok takes off

Responding to news of a new shuttle bus service linking Don Mueang International Airport to Pattaya, the Transport Company Ltd., unveiled a new bus service connecting the bustling seaside city to the Bangkok airport.

The Transport Company Ltd., announced to travellers and tourists alike to look for the iconic pink buses on Sukhumvit Road, directly across from the Father Ray Foundation.

This exciting new route complements the existing service linking Pattaya to Suvarnabhumi Airport, providing travellers with seamless transport options to Bangkok’s major aviation hubs.

For those flying internationally, tickets for the Pattaya-Don Mueang journey can be snapped up at Don Mueang Airport’s Terminal 1, Ground Floor, at Gate 2. Domestic travellers can head to Gate 11 in Terminal 2 for their ticket purchase. In Pattaya, simply board on the outbound lane of Sukhumvit Road, opposite the Father Ray Foundation.

To secure a spot or make inquiries, passengers can dial 093-849-4487 or 061-432-9851, with service available from 5am until 8pm daily. Prefer booking online? Head to the official website, try the E-Ticket App, or connect via the Bo-Ko-So Official Line Account at https://lin.ee/VDgDC0K (ID: @TCL99). Bear in mind, not all digital features are fully operational yet.

For those who need further assistance, the customer service hotline is 02-936-3660, and communication in Thai is recommended, reported Pattaya News.

Ticket prices might fluctuate during the initial launch phase, so it’s wise to check in advance to secure the best deal. Whether you’re catching some rays or a flight, Pattaya’s new transport link is your ticket to travel ease.

On Saturday, March 8, Deputy Transport Minister Surapong Piyachote, revealed that the service aims to revolutionise transport connectivity, seamlessly linking major airports with top tourist hotspots.

This initiative marks a key step in the Government of Thailand’s ambitious plan to boost tourism and stimulate the economy by enhancing links between the country’s major travel hubs and hidden gems.

The service debuts with three convenient routes, promising stress-free travel for all.