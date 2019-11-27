New MRT stations in Bangkok take you to the city’s historic spots | The Thaiger

Bangkok
New MRT stations in Bangkok take you to the city’s historic spots
Thailand’s Mass Rapid Transit Authority, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited are inviting locals and tourists to visit attractions near four of Bangkok’s MRT stations. Attractions include China Town, temples, palaces and shopping areas.
The new Wat Mangkon, Samyot, Sanam Chai and Itsaraphap MRT stations have been designed to include retro styling to reflect the identities of specific areas around each station.
From Wat Mangkorn Station, it’s an easy walk to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the largest and most important Chinese Buddhist temple, and various old fashioned shopping stores and street food vendors on Yaowarat Road.
The area around Sam Yot Station features architecture from the reign of King Rama V in the trademark colours of Sino-Portuguese design. It is also near the historic neighbourhood or Wang Burapha and a leisurely stroll away from the Chao Phraya River.
Some of the most beautiful architecture from the Rattanakosin era can be reached from Sanam Chai Station, which is surrounded by many tourist attractions such as Pak Khlong Talat Market, Museum Siam, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Grand Palace.
And close to Itsaraphap Station, visitors can explore Wang Lang Market, sample delicious food nearby, and enjoy the sunset from the banks of the Chao Phraya River.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
New ‘Hanuman’ unit formed to act as a SWAT team in special situations
The Crime Suppression Division of the Royal Thai Police has set up a new SWAT (Special Weapons and Tactics) team to replace the former police commando unit. That has now been moved under the Ratchawallop Royal Guards Command.
The new SWAT unit title “The Hanuman Unit”, after the monkey god Hanuman, is currently staffed by 40 officers under the command of Pol Col Wichak Darom. In Thai mythology, the Hanuman was the faithful knight and servant of god Rama in the Indian epic Ramayana.
The CSD commander says the new unit, well equipped with light and heavy weaponry, will support other CSD units to handle special or unique situations.
Colonel Wichak said that members of the unit had gone through anti-terrorism, SWAT advanced and other courses to score third place in the SWAT Challenge 2019 competition, held in Nakhon Ratchasima with other special units from nine other provincial police bureau.
Some of the unit members will be sent to the US for advanced training with the FBI.
The Hanuman Unit has already made a name for itself for its performance in the crackdown of notorious criminal gangs, such as the Takeda and Na Loui Tatip organisations. The new unit was also involved in a security operation that led to the arrest of suspects believed to be behind the shooting of a local administrative officer in Trang.
SOURCE: Thai PBS World
Bangkok
Chinese man stabbed to death in Bangkok office
PHOTO: khaosod.co.th
Police are investigating the death of a Chinese man found murdered at his visa service office on the first floor of a Bangkok apartment in Huai Khwang. Police found 54 year old Fang Yang Zen dead, face down at a blood drenched table in the office. There were more than ten cuts on his face and neck, and a pocketknife in the bathroom sink.
Witnesses say a man with a backpack ran out of Fang’s office at around 8pm on Saturday night.
After watching security footage and receiving forensic reports, police arrested Fang’s 32 year old friend, Kan Zhe, the day after.
Police say that Kan was sent to Rama 9 hospital with a deep cut on his right hand.
“He had surgery and will be under watch for a few days.”
Kan has so far said nothing about the incident, claiming his wound is from a kitchen accident.
He also claims the anesthesic for the surgery affected his memory, according to police, who added that Kan would soon be transferred to the Police General Hospital.
Police assume the victim and the suspect got into an argument, prompting the suspect to stab the victim with the pocket knife.
SOURCE: The Nation
Bangkok
Business friend finds body parts in Bangkok refrigerator
Police have made a grisly discovery at a house in Bangkok where a woman’s dismembered body has been found in a refrigerator, and her son shot in the head. One of the woman’s business friends made the discovery and alerted police.
Police attended the townhouse in the Thonburi area, on the west banks of the Chao Phraya.
Inside the refrigerator they found a head, arms, a torso with stab wounds and the lower half of the body, from the waist down.
Police then discovered the woman’s son on the floor with a gunshot wound to the head and a .38 calibre pistol next to his body. He was still alive, rushed to hospital, but pronounced dead a few hours later.
A friend of the woman who made the shocking discovery told police she went to the woman’s house after trying to contact her on Sunday to “discuss business matters”.
She says the son answered the door, said his mother wasn’t home, and didn’t want her to go inside the house. But she insisted and went in to look for her. Eventually she opened the refrigerator and found the woman’s dismembered body.
“The son ran to get the gun and shot himself.”
She then called police.
Police told media that the 42 year old divorced woman and her 20 year old son had lived in the house for three years.
Hospital records indicate that the son was an outpatient at a psychiatric hospital. Thai media have reported he suffered major depression.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
