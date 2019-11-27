New MRT stations in Bangkok take you to the city’s historic spots | The Thaiger

Thailand’s Mass Rapid Transit Authority, the Tourism Authority of Thailand, and Bangkok Expressway and Metro Public Company Limited are inviting locals and tourists to visit attractions near four of Bangkok’s MRT stations. Attractions include China Town, temples, palaces and shopping areas.

The new Wat Mangkon, Samyot, Sanam Chai and Itsaraphap MRT stations have been designed to include retro styling to reflect the identities of specific areas around each station.

From Wat Mangkorn Station, it’s an easy walk to Wat Mangkon Kamalawat, the largest and most important Chinese Buddhist temple, and various old fashioned shopping stores and street food vendors on Yaowarat Road.

The area around Sam Yot Station features architecture from the reign of King Rama V in the trademark colours of Sino-Portuguese design. It is also near the historic neighbourhood or Wang Burapha and a leisurely stroll away from the Chao Phraya River.

Some of the most beautiful architecture from the Rattanakosin era can be reached from Sanam Chai Station, which is surrounded by many tourist attractions such as Pak Khlong Talat Market, Museum Siam, the Temple of the Emerald Buddha and the Grand Palace.

And close to Itsaraphap Station, visitors can explore Wang Lang Market, sample delicious food nearby, and enjoy the sunset from the banks of the Chao Phraya River.

SOURCE: The Nation