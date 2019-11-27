All national highways in Thailand to have four lanes by 2022 | The Thaiger

Thailand
All national highways in Thailand to have four lanes by 2022
Thailand’s Highways Department says all national highways in the country will be four-lane roads, two lanes in each direction, within three years.
Daily News says the Director-General of the Highways Department, Sarawut Songsiwilai, made the announcement yesterday. Sarawut says the expansion will mean the country’s highways are better prepared to accommodate an increase in traffic using the network.
It’s understood that 80% of the development project (comprising around 4,239 kilometres of highways) has been completed, with another 1,000 kilometres remaining.
Sarawut also points out that the 1586 hotline number is available for road users to notify officials of poor road conditions or any other problems with road maintenance.
SOURCE: Thai Residents
Politics
Parliament removes support banner from FFP’s offices
PHOTOS: Facebook
Parliamentary officials have taken down a large signed banner supporting the Future Forward party’s leader leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit from the door to the party parliamentary offices, saying it was “inappropriate.”
Last week Thanathorn was stripped of his MP status by the Constitutional Court. He was stripped of status for owning shares in a media company when he registered as a candidate, in violation of the 2017 Constitution, charges he denied.
The parliamentary secretary says the banner was removed to “maintain order in parliament, which is a government office”.
Chuan Leekpai, the parliamentary president, was consulted before banner was removed.
Issara Seriwatthanawut, a Democrat Party list-MP, says that officials respect all MPs and all parties because they were elected by the public.
“But the parliament is an honourable venue and government office, and people should not just write and put up anything they want.”
The banner was signed by FFP leader Thanathorn, and included messages of support from FFP MPs. It was posted on the door in front of the party offices on the third floor of the new parliament building.
Before the ruling on November 20, Thanathorn wrote a message on the sticker: “Future Forward is people and their journey.”
He then raised his hand in a three finger salute, an anti-junta sign adopted by activists, to the cheers of FFP MPs, before heading to the Constitutional Court to receive its judgment. The three finger salute became famous in the Hunger Games movie franchise, as a symbol of rebellion against the oppressive regime in the films.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
Economy
Thai exports to neighbouring countries may lose out to China
PHOTO: asia.nikkei.com
The director of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for International Trade Studies says Thailand risks losing the export markets of Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar and Vietnam (CLMV) to China within five years.
Aat Pisanwanich says that between 2004 and 2018, exports from ASEAN nations to China were 4.1 times higher and valued at US$194.54 billion, while exports within the ASEAN marketplace had fallen, with a significant drop observed in exports to the CLMV.
The Nation reports that during the same period, imports to the CLMV bloc from China were 17.6 times higher and valued at US$95.37 billion. China currently holds the largest market share in the CLMV, threatening Thai exports to those countries over the next five years.
Aat also warns that exports of Thai sugar, lime, fabrics and cement to Cambodia could drop within the next five years, along with exports to Laos that include cereals, flour, synthetic rubber, sugar, blankets, artificial flowers, artificial leaves, artificial fruit and carpets. Aat says Thailand needs to work on selling more to Laos or consider making it a manufacturing base for exporting Thai products to other countries.
Thai exports to Vietnam are also under threat. These include thread, woven clothes, synthetic fibre, lobster, shrimp, wood products, steel, corn, leather, household tools, travelling bags, tea, coffee, lead plates, shells, electric containers, dried fruit, chemicals, concrete, sugar, cassava, batteries, sparkler products and matches.
Exports from Thailand to Myanmar that are at risk include liquor, sauces, seasonings, powder, clothes, grain, tyres, paper, utensils, fish products, spoons and forks.
SOURCE: The Nation
Aat Pisanwanich, director of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce’s Centre for International Trade Studies – The Nation
Krabi
Warnings of heavy rain and flash floods for southern Thailand
The Thailand Meteorological Department is warning about possible heavy rain and strong winds for the south of the country as a result of the strong northeast monsoon currently over the Gulf of Thailand.
The northeast monsoon started in the south of Thailand this year from mid to late October, reducing the length of the annual wet season. Many parts of the south, usually flush with wet season rain by now, are facing drought in the coming months.
The TMD says the current weather system is expected to bring strong winds, causing waves of 2 metres in height and up to 3 metres during storms in the Gulf.
“All ships are advised to proceed with caution.”
Thailand’s Gulf coast is being warned to expect flash flooding, with excess rainwater draining away slowly.
Meanwhile, northern Thailand should experience dry and cool weather as a result of a moderate high pressure system. Minimum temperatures are forecast to be between 15 and 21 degrees Celsius, with frost expected in some places and very cold minimum temperatures of 5 – to 15 degrees at altitude.
The Nation reports the forecast for the next 24 hours as follows:
Northern region: Cool in the morning, temperature lows of 16-20 degrees and highs of 31-35 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 5-12 degrees on hilltops with frost in parts.
Northeastern region: Cool and foggy in the morning, lows 17-22 degrees and highs of 32-34 degrees Celsius. Temperature likely to drop to 9-15 degrees on hilltops.
Central region: Cool in the morning, lows of 20-23 degrees, highs 32-35 degrees Celsius.
Eastern region: Cool in the morning, lows 21-25 degrees, highs 34-36 degree Celsius; wave height 1-2 metres.
Southern region (east coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 60% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows of 23-26 degrees, high 29-33 degrees Celsius, wave height 2-3 metres, increasing to 3 metres during storms.
Southern region (west coast): Cloudy with thunder showers in 40% of the area and heavy rain in parts, lows 23-24 degrees, highs 32-34 degree Celsius, wave height 1-2 metres, increasing to 2 metres during storms.
Bangkok and surrounding area: Partly cloudy, lows 23-25 degrees, highs 33-36 degrees Celsius.
SOURCE: The Nation
