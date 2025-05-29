Chao Phraya flood alert sparks evacuation warning

Brace for rising waters — residents in parts of Ang Thong and Ayutthaya have been urgently warned of a potential Chao Phraya River overflow as early as tomorrow morning.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) issued a warning at 11am today, May 29, using mobile phone cell broadcast technology via providers AIS, True, and NT, to notify at-risk areas of the looming flood threat. The alert follows increased water discharge from the Chao Phraya Dam in Chai Nat, which is now releasing 1,000 cubic metres of water per second.

The warning specifically targets residents in the following flood-prone districts:

Officials advised those living outside flood levees to immediately move valuables upstairs and take extra care of elderly residents and bedridden patients to ensure a swift evacuation if required, reported The Nation.

“The overflow could begin as early as 5am on Friday, so residents must remain vigilant,” the DDPM stated. “Please monitor updates and follow further instructions from officials.”

The DDPM has urged the public to stay tuned for real-time updates and is prepared to issue additional alerts if water levels continue to rise. Those in urgent need of help can call the DDPM emergency hotline at 1784.

This alert comes after a series of successful cell broadcast tests conducted earlier this month, with the DDPM trialling its emergency alert system on May 2, 7, and 13, to ensure quick and wide-reaching warnings in times of disaster.

As the rainy season intensifies, Thailand’s central provinces remain on high alert. While officials work to mitigate risks, locals are being reminded to prioritise safety, secure belongings, and check on vulnerable neighbours.